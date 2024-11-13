More than $72M for Hawaiian Home Lands broadband, Maui still trying to count ballots, popping wheelies could be outlawed in Honolulu, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Tribune-Herald. Kauai Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Hawaii DOE Is Attempting To Rein In Bad Parent Behavior. The Hawaii Department of Education has released a new visitor code of conduct aimed at preventing violent and threatening behavior from parents after a school employee safety bill failed to pass last year. Civil Beat.
UNITE HERE Local 5 expects to settle labor contracts for more than 5,000 hotel workers, or approximately half the union’s membership, by the end of this week with average earnings that keep up with inflation and make up for some past losses — a significant gain that moves the union closer to its rallying cry, “One job should be enough.” Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
City’s proposed fare changes for public transit are pending. Public transit fares on Oahu soon might go up for some riders due to a stated shortfall of $40 million. Star-Advertiser. KHON2. KITV4.
Popping wheelies would become illegal under proposed law on Oahu. Councilmembers Radiant Cordero and Matt Weyer introduced Bill 61 on Nov. 7. The proposed legislation would outlaw balancing on the back wheels of motorcycles, e-bikes and mopeds. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii health officials detect bird flu in wastewater for first time. State health officials said Tuesday night that they have detected H5 avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, in wastewater test samples on Oahu. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Homicide is leading cause of death for pregnant women, experts say. Domestic violence experts are sounding the alarm after a Schofield soldier was charged for the murder of his pregnant wife. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Security equipment problems cause delays, missed flights at Hilo International Airport. Lorie Dankers, spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration, didn’t offer more detail into the problems with malfunctioning equipment, how often it happens or what the federal security agency is doing to fix the machines. Big Island Now.
World’s largest active volcano Mauna Loa showed telltale warning signs before erupting in 2022. About two months before Mauna Loa spewed rivers of glowing orange molten lava, geologists detected small earthquakes nearby and other signs, and they warned residents on Hawaii’s Big Island. Now a study of the volcano’s lava confirms their timeline for when the molten rock below was on the move. Associated Press.
Disease Could Kill Most of The Big Island’s ‘Ohi‘a Forests Within 20 Years. Inside the race to save the tree supporting Hawaii’s flora, fauna and culture. Ultimately, saving the ‘ohi‘a, a plant unique to Hawaii on which thousands of other plant and animal species depend to survive, will require more money. Civil Beat.
Despite soggy end, October registers average to below average rainfall. Low-pressure systems affecting Hawaii Island in the second half of last month gave the impression of a wetter-than-usual October, but most Big Island rain gauges logged average or slightly below-average rainfall for the month. Tribune-Herald.
Feedback sought for HPP park. Construction of Hawaiian Paradise Park's first public park could begin in two years, and a draft environmental assessment published last week is the latest step in the project’s development. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui County Clerk says 1,069 ballots still need to be verified. Election Day was one week ago, but it is still not over. The Maui County Clerk said there are 1,069 ballot signatures that still need to be verified. Hawaii News Now.
Watchdog group launches social media campaign publicizing details on Maui police commission meeting. This comes amid a push for answers about apparent missteps the department made while recovering the remains of Lahaina fire victims. Hawaii News Now.
Settlement reached on issue of birds and Maui power lines. Hawaiian Electric has reached an agreement with two conservation groups on what it will do to protect imperiled seabirds in Maui County from collisions with its power lines. Star-Advertiser.
Nene deaths on Maui spark warnings from state biologists. State officials said two nene born and raised on Maui were struck and killed by vehicles in separate incidents over the weekend. Star-Advertiser. Maui News. Maui Now. KITV4.
State says the deer count is down, but farmers and ranchers are still hurting. The state legislature has set aside $6.1 million in fiscal 2024-25 for the Maui Axis Deer program. Maui News.
DOH issues guidance for existing cesspool use in residential Kula. The Hawaiʻi Department of Health is issuing Guidance for Existing Cesspool Use in Residential Kula, Maui. It was developed in an effort to support Kula residents affected by the wildfires, working to rebuild and reoccupy their homes. Maui Now.
Median price of single-family homes drops to $1.3 million, down from record high of $1.4 million in September. The median price of a condominium in Maui County was down as well in October, compared with September. Maui Now.
Kauai
Temporary water shut down at Kikiaola Boat Harbor on Wednesday. The Department of Water has scheduled a temporary water shut down at Kikiaola Boat Harbor entrance on Kaumualii Highway in Kekaha from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Garden Island.
