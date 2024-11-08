Lawmakers to discuss wildfire mitigation today, Green gives state workers extra time off, Honolulu council rejects fireworks veto override and $1.5M police wrongful death settlement, Maui seeks delay of water permit plan, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Maui Now.
Money For New State Fire Marshal Isn’t Nearly Enough, Fire Council Says. Hawaii’s State Fire Council says lawmakers need to invest from $1 million to $4 million to revive the Office of the State Fire Marshal — up to 23 times more than the $172,000 legislators have allocated for the office so far. Civil Beat.
Final ballots confirm GOP hopes and trigger a House recount. The latest tally of the last 18,000 votes cast Tuesday on Election Day flipped the results of a contentious West Oahu seat and now has incumbent Republican Rep. Elijah Pierick winning instead of losing, but that could change again depending on a recount of the nearly 10,000 votes. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
2 Kauai lawmakers to lead Hawaii Legislature. Rep. Nadine Nakamura (D, Hanalei-Princeville- Kapaa) won the job to lead the 51-member House with a majority of votes from colleagues, and assumed the role Wednesday from outgoing Rep. Scott Saiki, who lost his reelection bid in the Aug. 7 primary election. Star-Advertiser. Kauai Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Gov. Green gives state workers bonus paid time off. For the third time in three years, Gov. Josh Green is giving state employees extra paid time off work during the holiday season. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Council opts not to override mayor’s veto of fireworks bill. A Honolulu City Council measure to allow the legal sale, purchase and use of fireworks that have been banned in the city for over a decade fizzled in a 4-4 vote Thursday. Star-Advertiser. KHON2. KITV4.
Council cancels vote on $1.5M settlement in fatal HPD shooting. City attorneys will fight a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the widow of an unarmed Black man shot and killed by police following a violent confrontation in 2021 after the City Council scuttled a $1.5 million settlement Opens in a new tab Wednesday. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Community weighs in on controversial development on O'ahu's north shore. Tensions escalated at a neighborhood board subcommittee meeting in Hauula on Thursday night over proposed development near Turtle Bay Resort. KITV4.
Years Of Shortchanging Elections Led To Honolulu’s Long Voter Lines. After experiencing long Election Day lines in 2020, city officials thought they knew how to fix them. Their efforts fell short. Civil Beat.
Ameresco moves ahead with renewable energy projects at Pearl Harbor. Clearway Energy recently pulled the plug on plans for three major solar farms, but Hawaiian Electric still has several other projects in the works. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Support urged for housing project. More than 200 new units could be added to an affordable housing development in Hilo under a proposal by the Hawaii Public Housing Authority. Tribune-Herald.
United States Treasurer Chief Visits Hawaiʻi Island. U.S. Treasurer Chief Lynn Malerba was recently on the Island of Hawai‘i to “gain insights on the impacts of Treasury’s State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) program.” Big Island Video News.
Hawai‘i County in process of contracting with firm to conduct Puna Alternate Routes Study. Hawai‘i County is in the process of contracting with a consulting firm to perform a study about alternate road access in Puna that would alleviate the district’s longstanding traffic congestion and provide an evacuation route when natural disasters strike. Big Island Now.
Honor military veterans on Saturday: Annual parade in downtown Hilo begins at 10 a.m. The Big Island community will unite on Saturday to celebrate and honor service in all its forms at the 17th Annual Hawaii Island Veterans Day Parade. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen asks state land board to hold off on water permit conversation, again. Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen is asking the state land board once again to hold off on discussing a contested case hearing involving a 30-year permit for water from Maui’s Ko’olau Forest Reserve. Maui News. Maui Now.
Morgue contractor suing Maui police for alleged unpaid bills after Lahaina fire. The owner of Grey Tech LLC is now suing MPD over claims the company’s owed more than a quarter million dollars for services provided following the Lahaina disaster. This comes after MPD said it opened an investigation into the contractor. Hawaii News Now.
Maui Health nurses, workers return to work after 3-day strike. Hundreds of nurses and health care workers from Maui Health returned to work Thursday morning after holding a three-day strike protesting unfair labor practices. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
Community condemns ‘desecration and defecation’ of Kauai iwi kupuna found at cesspool conversion site. On Monday, multiple government officials visited the site of a mandatory cesspool conversion project at the Hale Makai Cottages in Wainiha, Kauai. The Office of Hawaiian Affairs says there are at least eight burials found in June and and September. Hawaii News Now.
Raising awareness about poverty and homelessness. Kaua‘i County officials along with others from around the Garden Isle and a representative from Hawai‘i Gov. Josh Green’s office gathered at the end of last week to raise awareness and educate the public about the issues of poverty and homelessness. Kauai Now.
Search suspended for missing snorkeler off Kauai after 3 days - ANINI BEACH, Kauai >> A three-day search for a missing snorkeler off Anini Beach on Kauai’s north shore was suspended Wednesday.
