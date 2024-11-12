Green projects billion dollar budget surplus plus tax cuts, Hawaii officials fear Trump presidency to bring economic hit, climate losses, Honolulu council mulls 124% sewer fee hike, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Trump’s Support In Hawaii Has Grown Since He First Appeared On Ballots In 2016. It’s the best showing by a Republican nominee in the Aloha State since George W. Bush in 2004. Civil Beat.
How will Trump’s economic policies impact Hawaii? An economist weighs in. Many people who voted for the former president say it was because their families were harmed by rising prices and high interest rates, but Professor Carl Bonham, executive director of the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization, says the things Trump is promising will make both of those problems worse. Hawaii News Now.
GOP Lawmaker Was Well Behind Until In-Person Votes Pushed Him To Victory. Republican state Rep. Elijah Pierick’s reelection victory in House District 39 was powered by in-person voters, an automatic recount shows. Civil Beat.
State senator calls for Hawaiʻi to be a climate leader during second Trump term. Donald Trump's reelection puts the U.S.'s role in international climate action in question. A state senator says Hawaiʻi needs to step up as a leader in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Bill exempts veterans from vehicle fees. A bill to exempt annual motor vehicle registration fees for U.S. military veterans who are 65 years and older and reside within the City and County of Honolulu has been introduced. Star-Advertiser.
Council weighs in on city’s proposed sewer fee hike. A city-initiated measure calling for a more than 124% increase to sewer fees for Oahu’s average single-family residential customer over a 10-year period was recently top of mind for the Honolulu City Council. Bill 60, if adopted by the Council, would see all of the city’s rate-paying customers, including commercial users, have a total fee hike of 115% over the decade-long time frame, according to the city. Star-Advertiser.
Commander urges former military to assist community. Dignitaries and community members gathered Monday at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl to celebrate Veterans Day. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Plaque near McKinley statue addresses misrepresentation. The Association of Hawaiian Civic Clubs unveiled a new plaque Monday at the President William McKinley High School campus. The plaque, placed near the statue of the school’s namesake, seeks to address Hawaii’s contested annexation history and the statue’s representation of it. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Hawaii Island
Cell tower bill showdown: Competing measures to be heard at Dec. 5 meeting. While both bills diverge significantly, they both ultimately would exempt telecommunications companies from needing permit approval by the county Planning Commissions. Tribune-Herald.
Mauna Loa Summit Webcams Brought Back Online. The Mauna Loa summit webcams have been down for several months due to wind damage at the radio telemetry site. Big Island Video News.
‘A day of reflection, gratitude and celebration’. Sunshine broke through a previously overcast Monday morning as the emcee of Hilo’s Veterans Day ceremony proclaimed it an “amazing, amazing Veterans Day.” Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui surfer determined to get back into water after shark bites off his leg. Kenji Nonaka, 61, is looking at life a little differently these days. Hawaii News Now.
First Lahaina residents expected to return home for Christmas. In six weeks, one Lahaina family said they’ll be ready to move back into their newly rebuilt home. They will be one of the first families moving back into the area, just in time for Christmas. KHON2.
Free presentation to cover wet season outlook, protecting Maui’s coral reefs. Residents of Maui looking to learn more about the wet season outlook can plug into an upcoming event with an expert from the National Weather Service. Maui News. Maui Now.
Native Hawaiian scholarship event set for Dec. 10 at UH-Maui College. Students are invited to learn about Native Hawaiian support programs at UH-Hilo, UH Mānoa and UH Maui College. Maui Now.
Kauai
Officials tackle stubborn cesspool problem while trying to respect iwi. The discovery of iwi on Kauai’s North Shore during construction of a septic system is highlighting the stubborn problem of converting cesspools statewide. Lawmakers and government officials are trying to figure out how to balance mandatory conversions while protecting iwi kupuna (ancestral remains). Hawaii News Now.
A day of recognition for veterans. Under the leadership of the Waimea High School senior instructors, retired U.S. Army Colonel, Jerome Freeman and retired U.S. Army Sergeant Major Keith Castaneda, the Waimea High School JROTC battalion joined several hundred guests and dignitaries to pay tribute to all veterans during the Kauai Veterans Council Veterans Day Observance at Kauai Veterans Cemetery on Monday. Garden Island.
Tackling hunger in Hanapepe. As part of a positive action campaign, the Hawaii Foodbank Kauai partnered with the Hawaii Army National Guard, and numerous military-connected groups, including the Waimea High School JROTC program, Team Rubicon and U.S. Navy at the Pacific Missile Range Facility to offer free food for up to 200 families at Hanapepe Armory on Saturday. Garden Island.
Blessing at Kaua‘i heiau begins Makahiki, season marking start of Hawaiian lunar year. The 4-month season of Makahiki is observed throughout the Hawaiian Islands and is dedicated to the god Lono. Kauai Now.
