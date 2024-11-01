FBI sets up election command post, Board of Education restores money for after-school programs, judge clears the way for 350-unit hotel at Coco Palms site, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

KITV4.
Alaska’s first financial report since Hawaiian acquisition shows combined strengths. Leaders at Alaska Air Group were bullish Thursday on their merger with Hawaiian Airlines in their first quarterly report filed since the move, indicating Hawaiian could almost break even by the fourth quarter. Star-Advertiser.
Board Of Education Restores Cuts For School Learning Centers. After strong public opposition the proposed budget cuts, DOE will continue to request state funding to support school learning. Civil Beat.
Visitor arrivals up 7.8%. Visitor arrivals in September recovered to 96% of September 2019’s pre-pandemic level — the best recovery rate since the devastating Maui wildfires in August 2023 interrupted tourism’s recovery. Arrivals to Hawaii rose 7.8% year over year to 707,486 visitors, according to preliminary statistics released Thursday by the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Star-Advertiser.
Water commission appointee takes seat over advocates' objections. Gov. Josh Green’s two key appointees to the state water commission officially started work Thursday.The appointments have brought new attention to the debate over whether taro farmers and affordable housing are in competition for water. Hawaii News Now.
$1.5M grant goes toward students pursuing food, agriculture studies in Hawaiʻi. A handful of University of Hawaiʻi campuses have been awarded a $1.5 million grant to strengthen Native Hawaiian-serving institutions by supporting students in food and agricultural sciences. The USDA grant was awarded to UH West Oʻahu, Leeward Community College, Hawaiʻi Community College, and UH Mānoa’s College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Governor’s Office To Help YMCA Residents Facing Huge Rent Hike. The state’s Office on Homelessness and Housing Solutions promised to make sure no tenant has to move out after Honolulu’s Central YMCA announced it would end rental subsidies for eight long-term residents. Civil Beat.
New airport parking structure the start of big plans at HNL. The state’s currently taking bids for a new parking structure at Honolulu Airport. Officials say it’s not just another project, but a key piece for future plans there. KHON2.
Stadium rebuild on track with selection of developer. Aloha Halawa District Partners has met state requirements and received approval as master developer for the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District, with the planned opening of a new stadium in August 2028 still intact. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Street Festivals Frustrate Waikiki But Chinatown Wants More. In a tale of two neighborhoods, street festivals can be a headache for people in Waikiki while community leaders say they could be an economic lifeline for Chinatown. Civil Beat.
Work starts next week on new transit-only lane in Waikiki. The city will begin work next week on making the right westbound lane of Kuhio Avenue a transit-only lane for buses and certain other vehicles. It will take about a month to make the change from Kapahulu Avenue to Launui Street. Hawaii News Now.
City council looking at Mililani police substation. The Honolulu City Council is considering the need for a new police sub-station in Mililani, it comes after several high profile cases last year. KHON2.
3 charged in Afghan immigration fraud scheme. A Honolulu man and two others face federal charges in connection with a six-year scheme starting in 2018 to provide more than 200 fraudulent visa application recommendations for citizens of Afghanistan to live in the U.S. — accepting $500 each, and emeralds in one instance. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Fire Department unveils new twin-engine helicopter. Starting in 2025, the Honolulu Fire Department will fly a new twin-engine helicopter to incidents ranging from searches and rescues to fighting wildland fires across not only Oahu, but perhaps to the other islands as well. Star-Advertiser.
DLNR investigating ‘cruel and inhumane’ cat killings. State authorities have launched an investigation after at least eight cats appear to have been killed in a cruel manner at the Sand Island harbor in October. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Hawaii County Mayor’s Race Is Getting Lots Of Cash This Year. Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth has raised and spent tens of thousands of dollars more than his opponent, Kimo Alameda, in his bid to win a second term. Civil Beat.
Salvation Army Opens Safehouse For Girls In Hilo. The Salvation Army’s Noho ‘Olu Safehouse for Girls opened its doors on Monday. The new four-bedroom safehouse in Hilo serves girls aged 13 to 17,and will offer “life skills and academic training, essential resources, and compassionate care to help each girl thrive and build a bright future.” Big Island Video News.
Maui
Healthcare workers announce three-day strike, beginning Monday morning. Hundreds of nurses and other healthcare workers will walk off the job for three days beginning 7 a.m. Monday, impacting care from essential staff at Maui Memorial Medical Center, Kula Hospital and Lāna‘i Community Hospital. Maui Now.
New Maui police statement reveals county protocol violations in Lahaina fire victim recovery. Concerns raised by the department’s former morgue contractor cast doubt on whether all the ashes families received are those of their loved ones. Hawaii News Now.
Meeting addresses new ocean fiber cable construction on Maui. Construction of a submarine optical fiber cable system aimed at improving high-speed broadband internet throughout the state may start construction on Maui in the near future. Maui News.
First steps underway for Summit-to-Sea Restoration project on Maui. Work to restore what is known as “Maui’s mother reef” began this week with a contractor starting to drill test bores for a possible retention basin in Manawaipueo Gulch. Maui News.
Maui County, again, leads state in vacation rental supply in September. Maui County continued to have the largest vacation rental supply in the state in September — 263,900 available unit nights, compared with 230,500 on Oʻahu, 214,600 on Hawaiʻi Island and 136,600 on Kauaʻi, according to a monthly vacation rental performance report by the state Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism. Maui Now.
Kauai
Judge denies attorney’s motion to stop construction at Coco Palms property. Fifth Circuit Court Judge Randal Valenciano on Thursday denied an attorney’s motion to grant a preliminary injunction to stop all construction work on a controversial 350-unit hotel on the site that once housed the iconic Coco Palms Resort on Kauaʻi. Kauai Now.
Cesspool grant program notifies 100 awardees on Kauai. A grant program aimed at helping island residents convert cesspools on their properties has selected 100 recipients, each of whom are eligible to receive a $20,000 reimbursement. Garden Island. Kauai Now.
Lydgate Campground to close for two weeks. The closure is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 12. The campground will reopen at noon on Thursday, Nov. 21. Garden Island.
