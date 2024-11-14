Tulsi Gabbard faces rocky Senate confirmation as national intelligence director, Benioff funds Keaau medical center, teachers' school projects, embattled Kauai police chief announces retirement, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. National Public Radio. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaii Schools Superintendent could receive pay raise, contract extension. A Board of Education committee suggested a 4% salary increase for Keith Hayashi, which would raise his annual salary to $249,600, effective July 1, 2024. KHON2.
Lynne and Marc Benioff fund $2.5M for Hawaii public school teachers’ projects. The Hawaii Department of Education said the $2.5 million is part of a fall campaign that will go to more than 3,500 teachers at 268 campuses in Hawaii, including 251 public schools and 17 charter schools. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
This Remote Hawaiian Island Had Vanished. In early October 2018, a Category 3 storm ripped through this stretch of the Pacific Ocean, erasing East Island, battering nearby Tern Island and obliterating part of the unique and thriving reef system. Here’s Why Its Comeback Is Crucial. The storm destroyed a primary nesting site for endangered sea turtles and monk seals. East Island’s reemergence in this remote atoll has become an unexpected sign of resilience against climate change. Civil Beat.
Oahu
ACLU prepares to file suit against HPD, city over arrests of sober drivers at DUI checkpoints. The American Civil Liberties Union is demanding the Honolulu Police Department change arrest policies at DUI checkpoints or face a lawsuit. Hawaii News Now.
UH Cancer Center leader Dr. Naoto Uenoʻs own medical history drives his quest for expanded access. The UH Cancer Center recently renewed its National Cancer Institute designation, which it has maintained since 1996. Hawaii Public Radio.
How Kaimuki’s Queen Theater Went From Playhouse To Porn Hub. The former movie palace has languished for almost 40 years, prompting the Honolulu City Council to take steps toward condemning the valuable property. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Bill regarding home repairs passes. Small-scale home repairs could become easier to make if Mayor Mitch Roth signs a bill that exempts repair projects below a certain cost from needing a building permit. Tribune-Herald.
Kea‘au to get $60M health center. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and wife Lynne, Big Island residents, recently pledged $25 million toward the project, and Gov. Josh Green, a physician, has pledged to work to secure a matching $25 million for construction. Tribune-Herald.
Skyrocketing parking costs in downtown Kona keeping residents away, hurting businesses. Over the past few years, the patchwork of parking lots along and around Kailua-Kona’s touristy Aliʻi Drive from King Kamehameha Kona Beach Resort to Coconut Grove have drastically increased their parking rates, with some previously free places to park transitioning to pay lots. Big Island Now.
Hawaii appeals court hears case on State’s responsibility on Peter Boy’s death. Three years ago, Peter Boy’s surviving siblings and estate won a partial judgement in their wrongful death lawsuit, alleging the state failed to act on clear signs of abuse. A failure they believe led to his death. KHON2.
Fire Weather Watch For Hawaiʻi, Power Shutoffs Possible. Dry fuels, low relative humidity and strong trade winds could result in critical fire weather conditions for leeward areas on Friday. Big Island Video News.
Maui
FEMA extends assistance to Maui survivors; Schatz asks for further aid. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved Hawaii’s request to extend Financial Assistance and Direct Temporary Housing Assistance for an additional year, now through Feb. 10, 2026. Star-Advertiser.
Kupuna who survived Maui wildfires offered affordable housing. The non-profit, J. Walter Cameron Center, is launching Na Hale Kupuna (NHK), an affordable housing project funded by Maui County’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and the federal CARES Act. NHK offers seven long-term condominium units in West, Central, and South Maui. Hawaii News Now.
Unplugging the Puʻunēnē Avenue bottleneck; relief ahead for Central Maui motorists. State Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen called the $25.5 million widening of the remaining portion of Puʻunēnē Avenue from two to four lanes a “capacity completion” project. Maui Now.
Some wish Lahaina’s 225-foot-high smokestack would be torn down. A preservation group is pushing to repair a near-century old relic of West Maui’s sugar plantation. Meanwhile, some critics wish the landmark would be torn down. Hawaii News Now.
Test plot growth at Maui Gold Pineapple ‘better than anticipated,’ sources say. About a year and a half ago, new owner Todd Domeck of Maui Gold Pineapple Company committed to completely eliminate fumigants from its practice and focus more on regenerative farming. Maui Now.
Kauai
Embattled Kauai police chief announces retirement. Faced with disciplinary proceedings and an investigation over alleged retaliation, the head of the Kauai Police Department is retiring next year. Chief Todd Raybuck announced his decision in an internal memo sent to the full department Wednesday. Hawaii News Now.
Fire weather watch in effect Friday for all leeward portions of state, including Kaua‘i, Ni‘ihau. The combination of dry fuels, low relative humidity and strong trade winds could spark critical fire weather conditions for leeward sections of the state at the end of this week. Kauai Now.
Corteva sees the faces of hunger in Lihue. The group of representatives from Corteva Agriscience, including Yael Claussen, Kristen Ma and Archie Acoba were silent on Wednesday morning when they rolled into the Kauai Independent Food Bank loading area. Garden Island.
Two Upcoming Honolulu Climate Conferences - State Capitol Posted on November 14, 2024, by Henry Curtis Young people aged 14-26 are invited to a free *Youth Climate Summit *being held at the Hawai...
