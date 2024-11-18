Locals-only discounts coming to Hawaiian Airlines, state DOT seeks young people for climate board, Honolulu mulls plastic bottle ban, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Transportation Department seeking young people to serve on climate council. The creation of council is one of the terms that the state agreed to in a historic climate settlement this summer after a group of young plaintiffs sued the department to push for more climate action. The youth council will advise the DOT as it works to cut greenhouse gas emissions. Hawaii Public Radio.
Department Of Hawaiian Home Lands Looks At New Lots To Reduce Waitlist. More than 200,000 acres on all the major islands have set aside for Indigenous use, but most of those lots can’t be developed because they’re too far from roads, sewers, electric lines and broadband or are impossible to traverse, such as cliffsides and other mountainous areas. Civil Beat.
Gov. Josh Green calls Kennedy’s choice as HHS leader ‘insane’. Green — the only sitting governor who is also a medical doctor — described the decision as “gross malpractice” and warned that Kennedy’s appointment “will do incredible harm if he’s the director of Health and Human Services.” Star-Advertiser.
Gabbard’s sympathetic views toward Russia cause alarm as Trump’s pick to lead intelligence services. Tulsi Gabbard, President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to lead the U.S. intelligence services, in 2022 endorsed one of Russia’s main justifications for invading Ukraine: the existence of dozens of U.S.-funded biolabs working on some of the world’s nastiest pathogens. Associated Press.
Oahu
Honolulu lawmakers mull ban on sale of plastic bottles on city properties. Bill 59, as drafted, states no single-use plastic bottles one liter in size or less may be “purchased, sold, or offered for sale for use at any city facility, city-authorized concession, city-sponsored or city-permitted event, or city program.” Star-Advertiser.
Plans For Hawaii’s First Public Teacher Housing Complex Face Backlash. A first-of-its-kind project would create over 100 units of affordable housing on Mililani High School's campus, but some teachers and families say the planning process needs more community input. Civil Beat.
City hosts workshops over Ala Wai bridge. The Honolulu Department of Transportation Services will host two public workshop meetings this week regarding the planned design and construction of the $63.3 million Ala Wai Pedestrian Bridge. Star-Advertiser.
DOH warns of possible avian flu exposure at Mililani Pet Fair. The Hawaii Department of Health issued a warning Sunday that members of the public who attended the Mililani Pet Fair held on Nov. 2 may have been exposed to H5N1 avian influenza, which recently was confirmed in a backyard flock of various birds in Central Oahu. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
HART wants 26% budget increase for fiscal year ’26. The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation's combined budgets, which total over $968.3 million and would take effect July 1, show marked increases to debt service on the project’s loans as well as increased labor costs for the nearly $10 billion Skyline construction. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu 911 system restored for mobile carriers. The system went down for some mobile carriers, including AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile, and anyone needing emergency service would have to use a landline. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Overnight ambassadors help reduce Waikiki homelessness. The expanded beach closure hours augment Safe & Sound Waikiki, a crime reduction and human services program that began in September 2022, coinciding with the start of the Waikiki Business Improvement District’s overnight ambassador program that assigns two safety “ambassadors” and a human services outreach coordinator to an overnight patrol to uphold park rules, guiding individuals toward safer behaviors and resources. Star-Advertiser.
Historic Chinatown building is turned into affordable housing. The $30 million conversion of the historic Hocking Building on a corner of North King Street and Nuuanu Avenue includes 40 apartments with monthly rent as low as $731, meeting space for the Downtown-Chinatown Neighborhood Board and office space for the nonprofit Institute for Human Services. Star-Advertiser.
Kupuna at Kahala luxury retirement complex express grievances. About two-thirds of the community’s independent residents recently expressed alarm in a letter to the chief executive and board of the nonprofit that owns and operates Kahala Nui over how to pay for buying the land under the complex while also pursuing development of a second retirement complex. Star-Advertiser.
Students connect to heritage as Filipino studies begin. In spring 2025 the one-semester course will be taught at McKinley High School, DreamHouse ‘Ewa Beach and Maryknoll School. The fall 2025 semester will include Leilehua High and James Campbell High, according to the DOE. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
New County Council Leadership Announced: Inaba As Chair, Onishi Vice Chair. The council leadership says it will prioritize a strong partnership with Mayor-elect Kimo Alameda and his administration. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
County provides update on Highway 137. At the first of a planned series of monthly community briefings about the ongoing project to reopen a 3.64-mile stretch of Highway 137 in lower Puna, Department of Public Works spokeswoman Sherise Kanae-Kane said the work is still on track to be completed by March 2026. Tribune-Herald.
The humpback whales are coming: Tour company spots one off Kona Coast. Hawaiian Adventures Kona on Saturday encountered their first humpback whale sighting of the season. Big Island Now.
Maui
State gets $10M grant to save West Maui reefs. A nearly $10 million federal grant to the state will restore habitat from “summit-to-sea,” with the goal of saving West Maui reefs. Star-Advertiser.
There's more FEMA housing for Lahaina fire survivors, but they'll have to pay rent soon. A Federal Emergency Management Agency modular home site in Lahaina called Kilohana will be ready to house residents Friday. Hawaii Public Radio.
Why a $4 billion settlement of Maui fire claims is tangled up in court. Getting a deal done quickly meant adopting an unorthodox approach to the insurance industry’s role in the settlement — one that the industry is challenging. Now, hopes for a timely payout are at the mercy of the courts. New York Times.
Settlement negotiations underway in wrongful death lawsuit from 2023 police shooting. More than a year and a half after a Molokai man died in a police shooting on April 30, 2023, a civil lawsuit filed by his family might be headed for a settlement. Maui News.
Lahaina neighborhood watch, checkpoints prevent looting, disaster tourism. The program’s primary purpose is to prevent looting, mostly of building materials and tools left overnight. But it also has been to prevent a phenomenon known as disaster tourism, where visitors gawk and take pictures of destruction for social media. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami eyes state Capitol office after term ends. Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami seems to have his sights set on running for a position at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol after he terms out in 2026. Hawaii Public Radio.
Meeting about Wailua Bay shoreline mitigation set for Thursday. For the past four months the Surfrider Foundation Kauaʻi Chapter has been opposing the implementation of “sand savers,” the last of three parts of the Kūhiō Highway Emergency Shoreline Mitigation Project for Wailua Bay. Kauai Now.
Concern for albatross as military proposes increased training on Kaʻula off Niʻihau. The Navy said it received some 1,800 pieces of testimony during the public comment period. It expects to finalize an environmental assessment early next year. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauaʻi gardens race to protect loulu palms from coconut rhinoceros beetles. The Kauaʻi-based National Tropical Botanical Garden's prized loulu palms are being closely monitored as the beetles were discovered on Kauaʻi last year. Hawaii Public Radio.
Nearly 2,000 customers without power in Upcountry Maui - At least 1,951 residents in Upcountry Maui are starting the week without electricity.
