Hawaii braces for Election Day crowds, controversy erupts over middle school presidential candidate lesson, state GOP poised to report election irregularities to Trump campaign, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Republicans compiling complaints for election challenges. Despite no evidence of voter fraud in Hawaii elections, leaders of the local Republican party are urging voters to be vigilant for irregularities, and plan to share those reports with the Trump campaign. Hawaii News Now.
‘It was biased’: Controversy over Hawaii public school lesson on presidential candidates. The race for the White House is reaching local classrooms and one lesson has some parents raising their eyebrows. The controversy is over a two page document that was handed out to classrooms at Kapolei Middle School. It broke down where the U.S. presidential candidates -- Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump -- stand on the issues. Hawaii News Now.
Marriage equality, vulnerable incumbents, Big Island mayor: 10 election stories we're watching. Polls close in Hawaiʻi at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, but you can still vote as long as you're in line by that time at a voter service center. If you have not yet mailed your ballot, you should take it to an official drop box as it must be received by the time polls close. Hawaii Public Radio.
Matson Slows Down To Protect Whales, While Pasha Hawaii Speeds On. Until recently, both of Hawaii’s main shipping companies, Matson and Pasha, held two of the worst records among all major ocean shippers in slowing down their vessels off the California coast to avoid collisions with endangered whales. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Hotel workers, Hilton reach tentative agreement. The 40-day strike by workers at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort appears to be nearing an end after Hilton and UNITE HERE Local 5 announced a tentative agreement on a new contract late Saturday. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Navy water system upgrade under intense scrutiny. The Navy is upgrading and renovating its Oahu water system that serves 93,000 island residents, having demolished an old water storage tank with a replacement currently under construction — and with more planned upgrades along the way. Star-Advertiser.
Nonprofit farm receives land in Makaha Valley. MA‘O Organic Farms has received ownership of 249 acres of undeveloped land in Makaha Valley from the The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation. Star-Advertiser.
Trial delayed for 4 officers charged in Makaha crash case. A trial has been delayed for four Honolulu police officers accused of causing a car chase, crash and covering it up in September 2021. Star-Advertiser.
Star-Advertiser editorials on Red Hill crisis bring accolades. Honolulu Star-Advertiser editorial page editor Lucy Young-Oda won second- place honors in a national journalism contest for her editorials on the U.S. Navy’s response to the Red Hill water contamination crisis. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Big Island voters will help decide county, state and federal contests. The General Election will be held Tuesday, and Big Island voters will have the opportunity to choose Hawaii County’s next mayor, along with state senators and representatives, County Council members, and of course the U.S. president. Tribune-Herald.
3 school bus routes back on the road on Hawaii Island. Starting Monday, the buses will transport nearly 50 students to Waiakea Intermediate in Hilo and Keonepoko Elementary in Pahoa. Hawaii News Now.
Mauna Loa Road in HVNP will temporarily close for six weeks. Mauna Loa Road in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park will temporarily close to all use when survey, drilling and soil sampling work starts Monday. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui Council May Double Down On Mayor’s Tax Relief Proposal For Day Cares. Plan would increase the annual property tax exemption for some licensed child care facilities from $50,000 to $200,000. Civil Beat.
Staff across Maui hospitals gather to make signs to prepare for strike. Hundreds of nurses and other healthcare workers at major hospitals on the neighboring islands are set to strike Monday morning. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Shark bites 61-year-old Maui surfer, completely severing his leg below the knee. The man was alert while being treated on shore and then taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition. Associated Press. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. Spectrum News.
Coast Guard members, civilians honored for Lahaina heroism. Both national and international organizations are recognizing Coast Guard and civilian mariners who responded to the deadly 2023 Lahaina fire for heroism at sea. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
Visitors and spending fall in September on Kauai. Total visitor spending retreated to $211.4 million in September from $236.7 million in September 2023, a decrease of 10.7 percent, as well as the second straight month spending was below the same period a year earlier. Garden Island.
Business picks up at Lihue Airport in October. A total of 65,485 passengers off-boarded domestic flights at the seaside transportation facility in October, compared with 62,216 in October 2023. Garden Island.
