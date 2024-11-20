Kamala Harris, husband vacationing on Big Island, UH-Manoa athletic director ousted, Common Cause seeks federal probe into handling of Maui wildfire remains, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. KHON2. Washington Examiner.
Safer Buildings Vs More Housing: How New Building Codes May Impact Hawaii. The governor’s office is now moving to fast-track adoption of new codes and bring Hawaii into compliance with the latest national building standards as the state and counties have struggled to keep up with the pace of change. Civil Beat.
Hawaii’s Love Affair With Cesspools Is Ruining Its Reefs. Reefs are paying the price for new housing developments — and state marine protection alone can’t stop human waste from speeding up their demise. Civil Beat.
Meadow Gold announces layoffs due to closure of warehouses, distribution. In a statement, the company said it will partner with Hawaii Foodservice Alliance to manage warehousing and distribution for retail, schools and frozen products, and with Pacific Provisions Hawaii to manage distribution for food service accounts. Star-Advertiser.
DA BUX gets big bucks from USDA. Hawai‘i’s DA BUX Double Up Food Bucks, a statewide program operated by The Food Basket, Hawaiʻi Island’s Food Bank, is getting big bucks from the federal government to continue helping low-income households throughout the islands eat healthier and local farmers grow the produce to put on their tables. Big Island Now.
Oahu
Honolulu Rail Supporters Worry About Funding Under Trump Administration. The city is counting on another $600 million from the Federal Transit Administration to help pay for rail construction to Kakaako. Civil Beat.
Honolulu Council urges state to stem street gang violence. Resolution 275 is meant to push lawmakers to address street gangs and potentially establish sentencing enhancements for people convicted of criminal acts related to organized gangs. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Teacher housing project in limbo after proposed site stirs community concerns. An idea to entice and retain teachers to work in Hawaii is stirring some hesitation from a Central Oahu community. While many support the idea, they’re calling on developers to rethink its location. Hawaii News Now.
UH-Manoa athletic director Angelos is ‘blindsided’ by his ouster. University of Hawaii athletic director Craig Angelos will receive three months of salary as part of the severance package. That amounts to $87,000 based on his annual salary of $348,000. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Hawaiʻi Police Department has new home on the internet. The department launched a redesigned website Nov. 12 after a year in the making. It’s the first time since 2011 that the site has been updated. Big Island Now.
Maui
Wahikuli sewer system update to be provided at Wednesday Disaster Recovery Community Meeting. Residents are encouraged to attend the County of Maui’s Disaster Recovery Community Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, in the Lahaina Intermediate School cafeteria. Maui Now.
Maui Bus operations at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center ends; New Kahului Transit Hub on Vevau Street blessed. The Maui Bus schedule that takes effect Nov. 20 is available on the County of Maui website at www.mauicounty.gov/bus under “Bus Route Updates.” Maui Now.
Maui Landfill: $4M Deal Is A Step Toward A Permanent Home For Fire Debris. Maui County has agreed to pay $4 million for roughly 79 acres in central Maui to be used as a permanent disposal site for the debris from last year’s deadly wildfires plus provide for a future landfill expansion. Civil Beat. Maui News. Maui Now.
Why It’s Hard For Disaster Survivors To Rebuild Safer, Sustainable Homes. Misperceptions about up-front costs have played a big role in how Maui and other communities recover after major disasters. Civil Beat.
National watchdog calls for federal probe into Maui police’s handling of remains following Lahaina fire. Common Cause, a national watchdog for government transparency is expressing deep concern over revelations about the Maui Police Department’s handling of human remains following the Lahaina disaster. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Holland, Kaneshiro join Kauai County Council. A tight battle for the final seat on the Kauai County Council ended with a newcomer knocking off an incumbent to join the seven-member governing body on Wednesday. Garden Island.
County anticipates rubbish collection delays through early next year. Longer haul times for residential rubbish to the Kekaha Landfill will likely cause delays with home collections through early next year. Kauai Now. KHON2.
Police seek 4 possible suspects for school property damage - Honolulu police are looking for four possible suspects wanted for criminal property damage at Lunalilo Elementary School last month.
