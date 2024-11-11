Veterans Day: Hawaii's growing military significance. Plus, Republican influence grows in the state, panic buttons for schools, officials, Hawaii woman banned from South Korea, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii activist is banned from South Korea. Christine Ahn, who was born in South Korea and immigrated to the United States, made international headlines in 2015 when her Honolulu-based organization Women Cross DMZ rallied 30 women to cross the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea. Star-Advertiser.
Trump support grows in blue state Hawaii. Since his first run for president in 2016, support for President-elect Donald Trump has steadily increased among Hawaii voters, just like it did this year in other politically deep-blue states from California to New York. Star-Advertiser.
Republicans gain seats in state Legislature. The state Senate now has three Republicans, while the House has nine members -- the most in the Republican Caucus in the past 20 years. Hawaii News Now.
Data Shows A Dramatic Difference In Test Scores Between Hawaii Schools. Statewide numbers suggest student test scores have flatlined in Hawaii in recent years, but results for individual schools show significant changes. Civil Beat.
Panic Buttons For Schools? Hawaii Has A New System To Deal With Violence. The $7 million mobile security system also can be used by top state officials and lawmakers. Civil Beat.
Chamber of Commerce Hawaii releases 2030 Blueprint to boost Hawaii’s economic competitiveness. Chamber President and CEO Sherry Menor-McNamara said the chamber paid a third-party contractor $100,000 to develop the Blueprint, a forward-thinking analysis to support new and better business opportunities for small-business owners, entrepreneurs and innovators. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiian Electric claims gains in cutting fire risk. Hawaii’s largest electrical utility plans to spend $300 million over the next three years on top of $120 million this year to reduce wildfire risk. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Tribune-Herald.
State seeks contractors to respond to 3 invasive pests. The state Department of Agriculture is seeking proposals from contractors to help combat three invasive pests across Hawaii with $2.8 million in taxpayer funds. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Public input sought on proposed city transit fare changes. Public transit fares on Oahu soon may go up for some riders. The Honolulu Rate Commission said it will accept public testimony on proposed transit fare changes affecting Skyline, TheBus and TheHandi-Van at its Tuesday meeting. Star-Advertiser.
Waikiki Beach projects expected to top $50 million. Millions in state funding for Waikiki Beach improvements lapsed under the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, and while the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism is moving four projects forward again in a final environmental impact statement, the estimated cost has ballooned to more than $50 million. Star-Advertiser.
Council recommends city seize dilapidated Queen Theater. The Queen Theater, once an iconic landmark in Kaimuki, has turned into a rundown, blighted building that’s attracted decades of public complaints, vagrants and a litany of illicit and illegal activities. Star-Advertiser.
Officers allegedly assaulted in separate incidents on Oahu. Honolulu police officers were allegedly assaulted during two separate cases on Saturday. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Mayor-Elect Alameda Announces First Appointments. Bill Brilhante has been chosen to serve as Managing Director, and Merrick Nishimoto will fill the role of Deputy Managing Director. Big Island Video News.
Vacation rentals bill shelved: Council decides contentious measure too complicated in current state. A proposal by the Hawaii County Council to revamp how the county regulates short-term vacation rentals could start again from scratch. Tribune-Herald.
Bill aims to increase number of affordable rentals. Hawaii County could change how it defines “affordable rental,” which could raise the cost of rent for some low-income residents. The 2024 affordable rental housing rates for most of the county ranged from $1,202 for a studio apartment to $3,061 for a six-bedroom home. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiʻi County to award over $13 million to boost affordable housing. The County of Hawaiʻi is awarding over $13.2 million in Affordable Housing Production Program funds to four projects across Hawaiʻi Island that will support, increase, and sustain the availability and accessibility of affordable housing. Big Island Now.
Public input sought on Kahuku Unit plan. Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is inviting the community to provide input about a plan to manage the Kahuku Unit, which is a separate area of the park that encompasses 132,000-plus acres in Ka‘u. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui court strikes down new shoreline management rules. Maui Environmental Court Judge Kirstin Hamman ruled against the Maui Planning Commission’s recently updated special management area rules, siding with the Maui Tomorrow Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to environmental preservation. Star-Advertiser.
Maui residents, officials speak out against proposed contested case hearing for long-term water permit. The state Board of Land and Natural Resources voted 5 to 2 on Friday to deny a recommendation to hold a contested case hearing regarding a controversial 30-year permit for water coming from Maui’s Ko’olau Forest Reserve. Maui News.
Deficient envelopes add drama to South Maui race. There were still 1,069 deficient envelopes holding ballots, according to the Maui County Clerk’s Office, which is still contacting voters and awaiting their cured ballots. The deadline to receive the cured ballots is 4:30 p.m. Nov. 13. Maui News.
Yearlong renovation of War Memorial Stadium could pave way for Hula Bowl, concerts, rodeos. To be able to attract University of Hawaiʻi football games and other big events in the future, Maui County plans to shut down War Memorial Stadium in June of 2025 for a one-year renovation project. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauaʻi Police Department celebrates appointment of Deputy Chief Mark Ozaki. The Kaua‘i Police Department announced the official appointment of Assistant Chief Mark Ozaki as the department’s new Deputy Chief last week. Kauai Now.
