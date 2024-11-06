Hawaii prefers Harris as Trump retakes presidency, Republicans lose seat in state House, same-sex marriage amendment passes, Alameda ousts incumbent Hawaii County Mayor Roth, more election news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Republicans lose a House seat, new faces joining Legislature. Hawaii Republicans lost one state representative in the 76-member state Legislature early Wednesday morning when the first Election Day tallies were finally released, while also seeing several Democratic freshmen representatives win election who will vote on laws affecting the entire state when the next session convenes in January. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Voters Supporting Same-Sex Marriage Ballot Measure. The amendment would remove discriminatory language from the state’s constitution. Another question on judicial selection is poised for passage. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser.
Trump retakes the presidency but Hawaii prefers Harris. Vice President Kamala Harris won Hawaii and the state's four electoral votes on Wednesday. It's the 10th straight presidential election in which Hawaii has selected the Democratic Party candidate. Associated Press.
Hawaii’s congressional incumbents cruise to reelection. Three-fourths of Hawaii’s congressional delegation cruised to re-election as U.S. Sen. Mazie K. Hirono and Reps. Jill Tokuda and Ed Case held insurmountable leads over their opponents in the first vote tally released by state elections officials early this morning. Hawaii’s congressional delegation will have to work for federal resources for Hawaii with the White House and U.S. Senate, and possibly the House, controlled by Republicans. Star-Advertiser. Kauai Now.
OHA Election Results: Incumbents Returning To Office. Island trustees for Molokai, Lanai and Kauai are returning to their seats. Civil Beat.
Long Lines On Oahu And Maui Delayed Hawaii Election Results For Hours. State officials and election advocates renewed calls for more in-person polling sites on Election Day. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Honolulu Election: All 4 Charter Amendments Are On Track To Be Approved. The proposed measures would affect climate change funding, city council member salaries, an ocean safety oversight commission and emergency management leaders. Civil Beat.
Oahu voters brave long lines and rain to cast their ballots. Hundreds of residents stood in the rain since early Tuesday morning — some waiting for up to three hours — to get into Oahu’s voter service centers in Honolulu and Kapolei. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Alameda Leads Roth In Mayor’s Race Upset. Early election returns showed Hilo psychologist Kimo Alameda on track to defeat Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth in a surprise upset in a contest that featured some sharp exchanges over Roth’s record and accomplishments. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. KHON2.
James Hustace leading incumbent Cindy Evans in race for Hawai‘i County Council seat. Evans, who is running for a second term to represent North and South Kohala in District 9, received 3,192 votes. Hustace garnered 4,191. Big Island Now.
Hawai‘i Island continues to support Democratic leadership in State Legislature. Hawai‘i County voters continue to support Democratic leadership as Big Island incumbents for the Senate and House retain their seats. Big Island Now.
Maui
Cook Leads King To Keep Council Seat. Voters were on track to pass two of three charter amendments, preliminary results show. Civil Beat.
2024 Hawai‘i and Maui County Election Results. Preliminary results as of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Maui News. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauaʻi on way to elect 6 current or former members and a newcomer to County Council. In the race for the seven seats on the Kauaʻi County Council in the 2024 General Election, current or former council members appear to have won the first six seats, after the second printout at 12:24 a.m. on Wednesday. Kauai Now.
Kauai Election Results: Two Incumbents Losing Council Seats. A slate of charter amendments meant to improve county operations and give youth a bigger voice in governance are moving forward. Civil Beat.
