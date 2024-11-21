Advocates seek more transparency with change of House leadership, child welfare, prison system need help, snake found in Christmas tree shipment, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii’s Child Welfare System Needs Major Reform, Report Says. A panel created to propose reforms to Hawaii’s child welfare system has described an array of troubling defects in the system, and its draft report calls for a surge in government support for disadvantaged families so fewer children will be removed from their homes. Civil Beat.
‘Inmates are running the facility’ prison sources warn public safety is at risk. The climate inside Hawaii’s correctional facilities is at a tipping point with inmates running the show and guards overworked and underpaid. KHON2.
Top booster cuts university funding over athletics director Craig Angelos' ouster. Longtime UH supporter and businessman Mike Kawazoe founded the Rainbow Collective in April of last year as a way to raise funds for the department and Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) money for student-athletes. Hawaii News Now.
New Feral Cat Colony Map Could Save Hawaii’s Native Birds — But It’s Secret. The crowd-sourced map, which hasn't been made public yet, is bound to rankle many locals who regularly feed and care for free-roaming cats. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Honolulu Mayor Appoints New Housing Director. Kevin Auger became the Honolulu Office of Housing’s executive director this week, stepping up from his prior role as deputy director to lead the city’s efforts to acquire, build and preserve more housing as many residents struggle with high prices. Civil Beat.
Hawaiian Home Lands pursues Royal Kunia housing plan. The state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands wants to buy 211 acres approved for housing in Kunia for about $60 million from developer Haseko (Hawaii) Inc. with a preliminary development agreement to produce 1,200 residential lots for beneficiaries, including 500 lots in an initial increment where infrastructure already exists. Star-Advertiser.
City considers task force to explore merger of fire, emergency services. Staff shortages at Honolulu Emergency Medical Services are once again bringing up the idea of a merger with the Honolulu Fire Department. A resolution to study and create a plan passed the Honolulu City Council’s Public Safety Committee on Tuesday. Hawaii News Now.
West Side crackdown is reducing crime. Crime is down on the West Side during the three months since a spate of deadly shootings prompted county, state and federal officials to inundate the Waianae coast with law enforcement. Star-Advertiser.
911 outage caused by Hawaiian Telcom equipment issue. Hawaiian Telcom confirmed Wednesday that equipment failure caused Sunday’s 911 outage on Oahu. Most cell phones were blocked from reaching police dispatchers for about four hours. Hawaii News Now.
City plan to remove changing areas in Waimanalo Beach Park draws criticism. At Waimanalo Beach Park, the city plans to demolish two rundown comfort stations as part of a multimillion-dollar renovation project and install new prefabricated structures with individual, unisex bathroom stalls. The change would eliminate separate changing areas for men and women. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
New Mayor, Council To Be Sworn-In On December 2nd In Kona. Mayor-elect Kimo Alameda, Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen, and the newly elected County Council will take part in the inauguration event. Big Island Video News.
Thumbs down for Kona Vistas. A 10-year extension for a controversial West Hawaii housing development to complete construction has once again been rejected, this time by the Hawaii County Council on Wednesday. Tribune-Herald.
More than $1.2M in PONC funds awarded to nonprofits. The county’s Public Access, Open Space and Natural Resources Preservation Commission identifies lands around the county worthy of preservation and recommends grant funding to nonprofits to continue to steward those parcels. Tribune-Herald.
Live snake found in container of Christmas trees in Hilo. State officials say a live snake was found in a container of Christmas trees as it was being unloaded for a store in Hilo over the weekend. HDOA has identified the 2-foot-long reptile as a non-venomous gopher snake. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Maui
Federal Officials Pressed On Maui Recovery Efforts. U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz took part in the Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on national disaster needs. Big Island Video News.
Lawsuit filed to change Maui’s street lighting citing its effect on endangered birds. Environmental groups have filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Honolulu against Maui County and Hawaiian Electric to change the kind of street lighting on the Valley Isle that allegedly impairs the navigation of three bird species. Maui News. KITV4.
Survey asks children’s preference for rebuilding King Kamehameha III Elementary while focusing on 2 sites. Civic engagement in Lahaina remained strong Tuesday evening, with about 100 community members and staff gathering to discuss potential sites for King Kamehameha III Elementary School’s permanent location. Maui News. Maui Now.
Maui Invitational Returns To Lahaina As Post-Fire Emotions Are Still Raw. Many residents are excited about the economic boost the tournament will bring. But concerns also are high that visitors might show disrespect. Associated Press.
Kauai
Kapa‘a Swimming Pool to be temporarily closed in December. The Kaua‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation announced that Kapa‘a Swimming Pool will be shuttered from Dec. 1-16 so contractor Pacific Concrete, Cutting & Coring can repair the pool’s concrete deck. Kauai Now.
