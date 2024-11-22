Hawaii sued over gun ban, state agency seeks to fix 'failing' foster care system, Honolulu advances empty home tax, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Associated Press.
Hawaii agency details plan to improve ‘failing’ foster care. Daisy Lynn Hartsfield, administrator of the Social Services Division overseeing the Child Welfare Services Branch within the state Department of Human Services, presented corrective action plan goals to a panel of state lawmakers Thursday in the wake of alarming findings in the audit requested by the Legislature in 2022. Star-Advertiser.
Report: Hawai'i suicide hotline calls increased while answer rates dropped. The results showed that call rates rose from about 97 to 137 per 100,000 residents following the Maui wildfire — that’s a 41% increase. But in-state answer rates dropped from about 90.3% to 77.2%. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Sheriff Division Faces New Scrutiny In 2019 Capitol Shooting Trial. A civil trial over a former deputy sheriff’s fatal shooting of a man outside the State Capitol five years ago began this week in a case that cast a spotlight on turmoil in the understaffed sheriff division. Civil Beat.
Gov. Josh Green's concerns about Trump's Cabinet picks. Green expressed concern over some of Trump's Cabinet appointments, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s selection to head the Department of Health and Human Services, as well as Dr. Mehmet Oz to run the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Hawaii Public Radio.
The ‘Ridiculous,’ Growing Trend Of Hawaii Private School Coaching. Tutoring centers helping students with private school admissions have become more popular in recent years, but not all families can afford them. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Honolulu City Council’s empty-homes tax measure advances. Thursday the Honolulu City Council’s Budget Committee voted 3-2, with Esther Kia‘aina and Augie Tulba dissenting, to advance the second of three readings of Bill 46, which could tax a vacant real property by as much as 3%. Star-Advertiser.
West Oahu May Get More Than 800 New Short-Term Rentals In Apartment Zone. Parcels next to the Hoakalei Resort in Ewa were a hot topic at the Honolulu City Council’s final hearing on the overhauling of its Land Use Ordinance. Civil Beat.
Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting improves review times. It's also aggressively trying to double its current staff and has upgraded its software so now you can track the status of your permits. KITV4.
Par Hawaii to invest $90 million in renewable-fuel transformation. A petroleum refinery in the James Campbell Industrial Park officially began its transition into the clean- energy sector with a blessing ceremony Thursday, marking the start of its efforts to adopt more sustainable energy practices and work toward Gov. Josh Green’s goal of achieving 100% renewable energy by 2045. Star-Advertiser.
HPD pushes for tougher ‘ghost gun’ laws amid spike. The 88 ghost guns recovered by the Honolulu Police Department this year come from crimes they were used in or were found during investigations. The seizures represent a nearly 70% increase from the 52 found by officers in 2023. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Coast Guard establishes first Hawaii-based JROTC program. Coast Guard establishes first Hawaii-based JROTC program. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii’s recycled plastic, asphalt road shows ‘no increased leaching’ in 2 years. Some Ewa Beach residents have been driving on a road that is partially made of recycled plastic for over two years. KHON2.
Navy to start 'large-scale' effort to remove invasive coral at Pearl Harbor. Unomia stolonifera is a species of “octocoral,” also known as “pulsing coral” or "stoloniferous fire coral," and was first detected in the harbor in 2020. Hawaii Public Radio.
DOH: No humans tested positive for H5N1 from infected flock. The Hawaii Department of Health says so far, no one has tested positive for avian influenza after the first detection of H5N1 in a flock of ducks and geese last week. DOH followed up with 54 individuals for potential exposure to the infected flock in Wahiawa. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Proposal regarding hospitals advances. In order to improve health care access across the Big Island, the Hawaii County Planning Department hopes to expand where hospitals and other medical facilities are allowed to be built. Tribune-Herald.
Hope Services Hawaii Granted $2.5 Million From Bezos Day 1 Families Fund. The grant from Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez will help connect Hawaiʻi island families experiencing homelessness with stable housing and critical services. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Modular home hauling for Lahaina happening Friday and Saturday. The Hawai’i Department of Transportation said Thursday that local drivers may expect slight traffic delays as modular homes for wildfire survivors are being transported from Central Maui to the Ka Laʻi Ola housing site. Maui News.
State Historic Preservation Division working to streamline Lahaina approvals. In an effort to reduce delays and frustration for residents and commercial property owners preparing to rebuild in fire-ravaged Lahaina, the DLNR State Historic Preservation Division (SHPD) is working to balance speed and efficiency with protection of historic and archeological resources, particularly iwi, department officials said. Maui Now.
Panel discusses how ancestral knowledge can guide Lahaina rebuilding following 2023 wildfire. Hundreds gathered at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa for the 2024 Piʻo Summit: Hulihia: Fire and Rain, a free series of forums focused on leveraging ancestral ʻike (knowledge) to support long-term recovery efforts for communities affected by the Lahaina wildfires and the 2018 Kauaʻi floods. Maui Now.
New Kahului homes blessed and move-in ready for two healthcare professionals impacted by the Lahaina fires. The first two completed homes under the Housing for Healthcare initiative were blessed in a private ceremony held with the two new tenants and their families, both Maui healthcare professionals who lost their homes and belongings in the devastating Lahaina fires last year. The families moved into their homes this month. Maui Now.
Maui bus gets stuck in sinkhole the size of a small swimming pool. A Maui bus made an unexpected stop Wednesday when pooling water on a Kahului Street turned out to be a growing sinkhole and the rear wheels of the bus got stuck in the hole. Maui News. Maui Now.
Hawaii News Now responds to Maui Police Department accusations. The Maui Police Department says it has lodged a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission over reports by HNN Investigates about the mishandling of human remains after the Lahaina wildfire. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Community partners feted for wildfire efforts. Various community members and agencies were honored at an awards ceremony Tuesday for their heroic efforts during mid-July wildfires. Garden Island. Kauai Now.
