Nakamura set to become first female state House speaker, Republicans gain some legislative seats, state scrambles to finish counting ballots, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Senate leadership announced for upcoming 33rd Hawai‘i Legislative Biennium. Hawai‘i Senate President Ronald Kouchi on Wednesday, following Tuesday’s general election, announced the leadership and committee chairpersons for the upcoming 2025-26 Legislative Biennium. Big Island Now.
Reelected state Sen. Brenton Awa slated to become minority leader. For the last two years, the Republicans in the Senate – Awa and Leeward Oʻahu Sen. Kurt Fevella – have not been able to determine a leader.. However, westside Republican Samantha DeCorte secured her district in the general election on Tuesday, defeating Democratic House Rep. Cedric Gates. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Republicans may be gaining seats in Legislature. As of Wednesday evening, House Republican Candidates Garner Shimizu, Chris Muraoka and Julie Reyes Oda are leading their Democratic opponents. Republican Senate candidate Samantha DeCorte is winning against Cedric Gates. KHON2. KITV4.
West Oahu House Race Looks Headed For A Recount. Republican Rep. Elijah Pierick has taken a 20-vote lead over Democratic challenger Corey Rosenlee, according to late election returns released Wednesday night. If the margin between the two stays under 24 votes, it’s likely headed to a recount under a new law passed by the Legislature this year. Civil Beat.
Big Island incumbents all retain seats in Legislature. the Big Island’s delegates in the state Legislature kept their seats Tuesday after cruising to easy victories. Tribune-Herald.
Kaua‘i Democrats defeat opponents in elections for state House seats. Incumbent candidates on Kaua‘i, all of whom are Democrats, defeated all Republican challengers in state-level races this election. Kauai Now.
Lines of mostly Republicans delay vote tally. Long lines of people — overwhelmingly Republicans — who exercised their right to vote in person and even register to vote all day and night Tuesday delayed the release of election votes past midnight Wednesday, the longest delay in Hawaii voting history, said Hawaii Elections Chief Scott Nago. Star-Advertiser.
Here’s What Local Republicans Say A Trump Presidency Will Mean For Hawaii. Trump supporters say a second term should bring peace and prosperity, a lower cost of living and help for Native Hawaiians. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Council mulls veto override for fireworks bill. Adopted by a majority of the Council in early October to allow ground-level fountains and sparklers to be lit in public on Oahu by lifting the city’s partial fireworks ban, Bill 22 was formally vetoed by the mayor on Oct. 25. Star-Advertiser.
Elections officials apologize for voting delays, but will changes be made? Honolulu election officials are apologizing for long waits that left many voters standing in rain and darkness for hours on election night. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Will the Ala Wai pedestrian bridge be a debacle like HART? In response to continued interest from the Waikīkī, Mōʻiliʻili and McCully communities, the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services (DTS) is increasing opportunities for public input on the design of the Ala Pono Pedestrian Bridge (formerly known as the Ala Wai Pedestrian Bridge). KHON2.
Thousands oppose $1.5M proposed settlement of HPD deadly shooting lawsuit. Nearly 2,300 Hawaii residents do not want the city to pay $1.5 million to settle a deadly HPD shooting lawsuit. They’ve signed an online petition supporting officers who shot and killed Rugby star Lindani Myeni in 2021. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Changing of the guard: Alameda, Roth discuss outcome of the mayoral race. Kimo Alameda — a political newcomer who took a decisive victory over incumbent Mayor Mitch Roth in the election Tuesday and will become Hawaii County’s chief executive on Dec. 2 — said Wednesday that finding and assembling a team will be a priority. Tribune-Herald.
Hustace, Kaneali‘i-Kleinfelder look ahead. Councilwoman Cindy Evans was ousted Tuesday by opponent James Hustace. Puna Councilman Matt Kaneali‘i-Kleinfelder defeated incumbent Ikaika Rodenhurst with 57% of the vote. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui County incumbents survive election despite voter frustration about Lahaina fire recovery, economy. The only Maui race in which a challenger garnered at least 40% of the vote was the District 14 West Maui contest that incumbent Democratic Rep. Elle Cochran won with 51.3% of the vote to Republican Kelly Armstrong’s 40.4%, according to the third printout of results around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Maui Now.
Slight lead in Maui County Council race could spell big change. As of Wednesday morning, Maui County Council member Tom Cook held a narrow lead of less than 1% over biodiesel executive Kelly King in a race that could tip the scales on major issues involving hundreds of millions of dollars in future development. Maui News.
Maui Judge Peter Cahill: All Maui Wildfire Insurance Claims Must Be Made Public. Insurance companies have a month to make public lists of every insurance claim related to the wildfire that killed 102 people on Maui and destroyed much of Lahaina, including the amount of each claim, the amount actually paid out and the rationale for the payment. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Holland, Kaneshiro join Kauai County Council. A tight battle for the final seat on the Kauai County Council ended with a newcomer knocking off an incumbent to join the seven-member governing body on Wednesday. Garden Island.
