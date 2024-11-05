Solar developer cancels 3 projects, citing HECO financial distress, Hawaii votes lag, expect long lines at polls today, Hilton Hawaiian strikers go back to work, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii votes lag 2020 election; long lines expected tonight. Only 375,000 Hawaii ballots had been returned by Monday — a day ahead of today’s election — suggesting that the total number of votes cast by tonight will trail the previous presidential race in 2020. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiʻi Democrats travel to key swing states in final push before Election Day. Ahead of the election, several Hawaiʻi Democrats spent the weekend knocking on doors — not in Hawaiʻi but in Michigan. Hawaii Public Radio.
Next President Will Shape The Future Of America’s Largest Marine Monument. With the effects of climate change bearing down, the race is on to ensure Papahanaumokuakea remains protected. Civil Beat.
Water Commission confirms Lahaina native Ciara Kahahane as new deputy. Kahahane said some of her priorities include improving water resource monitoring and building community trust. Hawaii Public Radio.
Glut? Shortage? Hawaii Farmers Navigate A Tricky Taro Market. Even as part of the islands’ crop goes unharvested, some buyers turn to imports. Pacific imports accounted for 137,000 pounds of taro during the 2024 fiscal year that ended last June, an almost 63% increase from the year before, worth $232,099. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Honolulu Council to review sewer fee hike measure. A city-initiated measure that calls for a more than 124% increase to sewer fees for Honolulu’s average single-family residential customer over a 10-year period comes under City Council review this week. Star-Advertiser.
Thousands of homeowners may need flood insurance, new flood maps released. According to a new flood hazard map by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, thousands of homes in Honolulu now fall within a flood zone. It’s a designation that could require many to carry flood insurance. KHON2.
Striking Hilton workers return to jobs after ratifying contract. Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort offered striking Local 5 UNITE HERE hotel employees up to $10 per hour in wage increases over four years in a new contract that workers ratified Monday to end a 40-day strike. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
DLE proposes high-tech hub near Honolulu Airport. Request for proposals for a brand new public safety facility went out last week that would replace a nearly two-acre empty lot near Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye Airport with a multi-story, multi-functional facility. KHON2.
President of East-West Center to leave post for defense forum. East-West Center President Suzanne Vares-Lum, who is both the first Native Hawaiian and the first woman to lead the organization, will leave her position at the end of this year to head the Daniel K. Inouye Asia Pacific Center for Security Studies, located in Waikiki. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Election Day votes could impact too-close-to-call race for Hawai‘i County mayor. Today is the day 59-year-old incumbent Mitch Roth of Hilo and 54-year-old challenger Kimo Alameda find out who will lead Hawai‘i County for the next 4 years as its mayor. Big Island Now.
Emergency shelters open on Hawaii Island as heavy rain triggers flash flooding, road closures. Three emergency shelters remain open Tuesday for residents in need of a place to stay amid flooding rains. According to Hawaii County Civil Defense, roughly 10 roads remain closed due to flooding or hazardous conditions. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Hawai‘i Island cyclists, state representative ride Route 130 for bike safety advocacy. State Rep. Greggor Ilagan (District 4, Lower Puna) and 21 cyclists from across Hawai‘i Island convened at the Herbert Shipman Park in Keaʻau to begin the nearly 22-mile roundtrip journey to the Billy Kenoi Park in Pāhoa. Big Island Now.
Maui
Campaign contributions show what’s at stake in Maui County Council elections. So far this election cycle, the most heavily funded candidate has been incumbent Council Member Tom Cook, who is in a tight reelection contest for the South Maui seat against former Council Member Kelly Takaya King. Cook had received $170,440.84 in contributions as of Oct. 21, far outpacing the next-closest candidate by nearly $100,000, according to campaign spending reports filed last week. Maui Now.
Maui County Looks To Extend Tax Exemptions For Wildfire Survivors. The tax credits also benefit landlords who rent to people displaced by the August 2023 fires. Civil Beat.
Maui health care workers go on 3-day strike. Hundreds of unionized health care workers at Maui Memorial Medical Center walked off the job Monday morning, the first day of a planned, three-day strike. Star-Advertiser. Maui News. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
State land board will revisit Ko‘olau Forest Reserve water topic Friday. After holding off on discussing a controversial permit regarding water diversion from Maui’s Ko’olau Forest Reserve, the state land board is scheduled to address the topic again this week. Maui News.
Kauai
Massachusetts teacher runs Kalalau Trail in 50 state challenge to raise funds for Alzheimer’s cure. Glenn Caffery, a 63-year-old Massachusetts teacher, chose a 28.7-mile route on the famous Kalalau Trail, which is along the Na Pali Coast on Kauaʻi. Kauai Now.
Man, 61, arrested for allegedly attacking bus driver in Waikiki - A 61-year-old man was arrested this morning after he allegedly assaulted a bus driver and yanked on the steering wheel in Waikiki Monday morning
