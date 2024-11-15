Report cites Navy mismanagement in Red Hill fuel leak, Mauna Kea fuel tanks to be replaced, Zuckerberg donates $1.5M to Kauai charter school, 17,000 Maui axis deer killed, overpopulation continues, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Associated Press. Hawaii News Now.
Notable items from the Pentagon investigations. Reports from the Pentagon’s Inspector General office on the Navy’s fuel and water systems on Oahu were released Thursday, with detailed timelines of the failures that led to spills from Red Hill. Here are some highlights from the reports: Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kamehameha Schools trustee process is upheld. Since 2016 a group of former Kamehameha Schools leaders and supporters has advocated for the change because they believe the current trustee selection process in place since 2000 lacks transparency and stakeholder management. Star-Advertiser.
Machetes Are Common Tools In Hawaii – Including For Crime. Knives and cutting instruments, like machetes, are used more often in violent crimes than firearms in Hawaii, statistics show. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Hawaii officials investigate bird flu wastewater source. The state Department of Health said Thursday the specimen was collected Nov. 7 and that it received the result Tuesday but is unable to determine whether it is the specific subtype H5N1, also known as highly pathogenic avian influenza. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Here's why Republicans won big in West Oʻahu. The 2024 general election was seen as a big win for Republicans, not just nationally, but locally as well — particularly in West Oʻahu. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Underground fuel tanks at Halepohaku need to be replaced. The midlevel facility about 9,400 feet up Maunakea currently has three underground fuel storage tanks that together can hold up to 18,000 gallons of gasoline. Tribune-Herald.
Kawamoto pool closure drags on. The Charles “Sparky” Kawamoto Swim Stadium closed on Oct. 14 for what was supposed to be scheduled maintenance to correct a persistently leaky pump. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
With ballots cured, Cook still leads by a narrow margin in Maui County Council race. The slim margin in the South Maui Council race narrowed from 117 votes after the third printout to 97 votes in the final summary report, with incumbent Tom Cook defeating Kelly Takaya King. Maui Now. Maui News.
Emails reveal Maui Police Department still holds portion of Lahaina fire victim’s remains. While the department is adamant victims “were treated with the utmost respect, dignity and professionalism,” we’ve obtained emails documenting an apparent mix-up. Hawaii News Now.
17,000 Axis Deer Were Killed On Maui This Year, But They Just Keep Coming. A herd recently threatened the Maui Nui Botanical Gardens. Hawaii is upping its effort to control the population. Civil Beat.
Draft environmental assessment details Waiʻale Road extension project. A draft environmental assessment has been completed for an 1.6-mile, southerly extension of Waiʻale Road that would, literally, pave the way for the Waikapū Country Town development. Maui Now.
Moloka‘i residents talk internet, broadband service. Earlier this year, Sandwich Isles Communications, the telecommunications company that provides telephone and broadband services to the Department of Hawaiian Homelands, terminated its services, leaving many homesteaders on Moloka’i without internet access. Maui News.
Kauai
Kauai County says police chief is retiring without severance deal. Unlike the controversial settlement Chief Louis Kealoha reached with Honolulu’s commission, Kauai County says Raybuck’s retirement is not tied to any settlement or other agreement. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Sheraton Kauai hotel workers ratify contract. Hotel workers at the Sheraton Kauai Resort represented by UNITE HERE Local 5 voted today by an overwhelming majority to ratify their new contract. Star-Advertiser. Kauai Now. KITV4.
Fledgling public charter school gets more than $1.5M boost from Chan Zuckerberg Kauaʻi Community Fund. Chan and Mark Zuckerberg, through the Chan Zuckerberg Kauaʻi Community Fund of the Hawai‘i Community Foundation, made a cash gift of $750,000 to Namahana School alongside a set of state-of-the-art mobile facilities valued at $800,000. Kauai Now.
Webinar highlights rich archeological history of Kōloa on Kauaʻi. Kōloa, about 10 miles from Līhuʻe, was the site of the state’s first sugar mill and one of the early archeological surveys conducted in the islands. Hawaii Public Radio.
