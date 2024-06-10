Hawaii Technology Development Corp. awards $7.5M in grants, Waikiki beachgoers urged to take valuables into the water with them, Maui mayor pushes back against Air Force telescope plan, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
1 in 5 Hawaii residents experience domestic violence, new study finds. A new study by the Hawaii State Coalition Against Domestic Violence aims to raise awareness of the prevalence of intimate-partner violence in Hawaii and the hurdles to seeking help that survivors face. Star-Advertiser.
First-term state lawmaker Sen. Brenton Awa stands out as unconventional. Hawaii’s 76-member Legislature has eight Republican lawmakers, yet one of them in a certain respect has been a minority of one. Star-Advertiser.
Gov. Green signs bill into law, making Kimchi Day official. Gov. Josh Green signed House Bill 1950 into law last month, designating Nov. 22 as “Kimchi Day” in Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu City Council votes to add additional $8M to pandemic hazard pay. The federal government gave the city $1.9 billion through the American Rescue Plan to alleviate the burden caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Hawaii Public Radio.
Keith Kaneshiro describes prosecution as a grudge. Former prosecuting attorney Keith Kaneshiro said the federal investigation against him, prominent political donor Dennis Mitsunaga and four others began with a grudge and consumed eight years before a jury acquitted them in less than two days. Star-Advertiser.
North Shore Homeowners Face Fines Of Nearly $1 Million For Fighting Erosion Illegally. As the shoreline shrinks, some residents do everything they can to protect their homes — even breaking the law. Civil Beat.
New pilot project will help deter crime from popular Oahu scenic spots. The Honolulu City Council recently approved a resolution allowing the police department to use portable surveillance trailers with cameras, speakers and blue lights at these sites to deter crime. KHON2.
Low-income rental tower mostly vacant after October opening. Hawaii has long been in the throes of an affordable-housing crisis, yet eight months after the opening of a rental apartment high-rise built at 1192 Alakea St. for people age 55 and older with low incomes, more than half the units are still vacant. Star-Advertiser.
U.S. Army looks to renew major land leases on Oahu. The United States Army is looking to renew major land leases on Oahu and the public has the opportunity to weigh in on the plan. KHON2.
Lawsuit Filed Over Oahu Jail Suicide. The family of a 21-year-old woman who hanged herself while in prison at the Oahu Community Correctional Center has sued the state corrections department, alleging the agency failed to provide adequate mental health treatment despite two previous suicide attempts. Joycelyn Simeona says that the department's failure to provide her daughter with mental health services led directly to her suicide. Civil Beat.
Amid theft concerns, HPD urges beachgoers to bring valuables into the water with them. At a Waikiki Neighborhood Board meeting in April, HPD reported more than 160 thefts in the area that month. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Public meetings for 2025-2029 Consolidated Plan begin next month. The Consolidated Plan serves as a blueprint ensuring communities receiving federal U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development assistance address the housing and related needs of low- and moderate-income families. Big Island Now.
Future of Prince Kuhio Plaza still in limbo. The chairman of the Hawaiian Homes Commission last month told the manager of Prince Kuhio Plaza that if a 40-year lease extension the mall is seeking is to be granted, PKP and its parent company, Brookfield Properties, will have to improve its benefits package for Native Hawaiians. Tribune-Herald.
County seeks to obtain land for Pohoiki Road widening via eminent domain. The manager of a pair of parcels in lower Puna is resisting a plan by Hawaii County to seize portions of that land in order to begin reopening Pohoiki Road. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui Can’t Seem To Keep A County Finance Director On The Job. The lack of stability in a key position has some council members concerned. Civil Beat.
Maui mayor pushes back against proposed new telescopes atop Haleakala. Maui Mayor Richard Bissen is taking a stand against building seven new telescopes on Haleakala, sendig a letter to the Air Force saying the county does not support the proposed “AMOS-STAR” project due to significant pushback from residents. Hawaii News Now.
Council votes to close Holomua Road amid fears of wildfire in Pāʻia. Maui County Council members set aside concerns about displacing two dozen homeless people from Holomua Road and the possibility of a legal challenge, and they decided Friday to restrict public access to a lower portion of the road and close its upper section. Maui Now.
How A Grassroots Lahaina Fundraiser Found A Better Way To Help Fire Survivors. Internet campaigns can raise a lot of money quickly, but survivors who don't have a strong online presence might miss out. Civil Beat.
Maui's Kamehameha Day Parade to be relocated from Lahaina. This year’s Kamehameha Day Parade on the Island of Maui is being relocated from Front Street to Kaʻahumanu Avenue in Central Maui. Hawaii Public Radio.
Conservation fence protects endangered seabirds at Molokai preserve. A new, 5,600-foot-long conservation fence at Mokio Preserve now keeps seabirds safe from predators on Molokai, according to the nonprofit American Bird Conservancy and Molokai Land Trust. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
Navy, NASA want to renew Kaua‘i leases – West Side locals show support, opposition. Representatives of the US Navy and NASA entered the Kaua‘i community last week – soliciting questions, comments and concerns during a three-night run of public scoping sessions held at locations across the Garden Isle. Kauai Now.
Kauai nonprofit touts agroforestry and breadfruit to combat food insecurity. Kauai nonprofit is trumpeting tropical agroforestry as a way to solve food insecurity. The largest breadfruit agroforest in the state is run by The Breadfruit Institute at The National Tropical Botanical Garden. KITV4.
