$1.5B slated for Hawaii military construction, 17 bills on Green's potential veto list, Honolulu lifeguard killed in shark attack, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Gov. Green lines up 17 bills passed by Hawaii Legislature to veto. Gov. Josh Green may veto 17 bills the Legislature passed this year, including one that would deposit $300 million into the state’s “rainy day” budget reserve fund. Star-Advertiser. Kauai Now. Big Island Video News. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Hawaii’s vacation rentals total nearly 6% of housing supply. Despite vacation rental crackdowns and looming legislative reforms, vacation rental supply statewide still accounts for a significant portion of Hawaii’s housing stock. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Public Utilities Commission may release decision Monday about HECO. The Hawaii Public Utilities Commission may be issuing a decision on Monday, affecting Hawaiian Electric and its financial stability. HECO asked for regulatory approval to sell utility assets. KITV4.
Personal fortunes of HECO board members at risk in wildfire lawsuits. The personal fortunes of some of Hawaii’s most prominent community leaders are in jeopardy because of the Maui wildfire disaster. Hawaii News Now.
Governor reignites debate over liquefied natural gas power. Gov. Josh Green has reversed a major state energy policy position of his predecessor in a move that many environmentalists don’t consider to be very “green.” Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii firm aims to cut cost of laying power lines underground. Putting more power lines underground is an expensive part of a plan by the state’s largest electrical utility to reduce wildfire risk, and that price could come down under an ongoing national effort with a Hawaii connection. Star-Advertiser.
Green Party of Hawai’i State Convention set for June 29 on Maui. The Green Party of Hawai’i first successfully obtained a ballot line in Hawai’i for state and national partisan races in 1992 and has secured a place on the ballot for more than thirty years. Maui Now.
Oahu
City lifeguard confirmed dead from shark attack on the North Shore. The victim has been identified as pro surfer and Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguard Tamayo Perry, 49, who was pronounced dead at the scene and suffered injuries from more than one shark bite. He was surfing during a break from lifeguard duties in the waters off Goat Island, also known as Mokuauia, near Laie. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Honolulu mayor signs $4.7B budget package for fiscal 2025. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Friday signed a $4.7 billion package of budget bills meant to bolster public safety, create affordable housing and improve city parks on Oahu through fiscal year 2025, which starts July 1. Star-Advertiser.
1 contender remains to develop new stadium. The loss of one of the two master-developer candidates is not expected to further delay construction of the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District, state and University of Hawaii officials insisted. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
County auditor addresses unfair hiring claims. A Hawaii County audit has concluded the county does not have enough rules in place to prevent nepotism and unfairness in the hiring process for government positions. Tribune-Herald.
Police Commission discusses DUI complaint. The Hawaii County Police Commission on Friday discussed correspondence from county Auditor Tyler Benner, then filed it into the record without a vote or any other action taken on allegations contained in the document. Tribune-Herald.
2024 Primary Elections: Several state, federal races already decided. County races aren’t the only games in town when it comes to the 2024 election cycle on the Big Island. Also on this year’s ballot are several state and federal challenges. Big Island Now.
Big Island health care providers urge public to mask up, get vaccinated as COVID cases continue to climb. Because of the continued increase in cases, the Big Island’s healthcare facilities are again turning to one of the tried and true ways of protecting patients and the public from the spread of COVID and its variants — masking up. Big Island Now.
Wastewater discharge into Hilo Bay prompts water advisory. Hawaii Department of Environmental Management reports an estimated 607,000 gallons of non-chlorinated secondary treated effluent discharged from the plant between 8:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Friday. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Big Island Now.
Maui
Plan to ban 7,000 Maui short-term rentals targets resort condos. A luxury apartment-hotel, a $4 million beach house and condominiums at a resort golf course don’t typically constitute workforce housing in Hawaii, but they are targets of a plan on Maui aimed at converting short-term vacation rental properties to long-term housing for residents. Star-Advertiser.
County Council gives final approval to larger farm dwellings, expanded
circuit breaker program. Maui County Council members approved on
second-and-final reading Friday a bill to permit a 500-square-foot
increase in the size of secondary farm dwellings in agricultural
districts on Maui and Lānaʻi. Maui Now.
‘It’s Worse Than You Think’: Maui’s Mental Health System Still Falls Short But More Doors Are Opening To Care. A forthcoming study shows that demand for psychological care on Maui is greater today than it was coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic. Civil Beat.
Roadwork in coming weeks will prepare Lahainaluna Road for August reopening. Repairs and installations on County of Maui’s Lahainaluna Road between Honoapi’ilani Highway and Lahaina Bypass will begin in the next several weeks to prepare for the reopening of Lahainaluna Road in August, the County’s Office of Recovery announced Saturday. Maui News.
Kauai
Kauaʻi business leaders try a new approach to worker shortages. In the past, the Kauaʻi Chamber of Commerce emphasized job fairs to help members find employees. Now, it focuses on helping members succeed despite being shorthanded. Hawaii Public Radio.
