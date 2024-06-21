Hawaii settles landmark climate change case, Maui council member seeks statewide delay of school start for Lahaina fire anniversary, gas prices decrease, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Associated Press. Hawaii Public Radio. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now.
Maui Council Member Wants Schools To Delay Classes For Lahaina Fire Anniversary. The Maui County Council is taking up a resolution on Friday asking the Hawaii Department of Education to delay the start of classes for public school students across the state by a week to recognize the one-year anniversary of the Maui wildfires. Civil Beat. Maui Now.
3 Hawaii governors support former state lawmaker as race for state Senate seat heats up. Three Hawaii governors are backing former Democratic state Sen. Clayton Hee, who’s trying to win back his old seat in District 23 from Kaneohe to Wahiawa. Hee has the backing of long-time legislative friends of 40 years — former Govs. Neil Abercrombie, Ben Cayetano, and John Waihee. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
AAA Hawaiʻi: Gas prices decrease. Gas prices statewide are decreasing, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. The statewide average price for regular unleaded is $4.72, which is four cents lower than last week. Maui Now.
Oahu
Future Of HART Line Extending Into City Center Hinges On Critical Contract Bid. This is the second time the rail authority solicited proposals for that segment. Last time the bids were $1 billion too high, forcing years of delays and some major cost cutting. Civil Beat.
Man, DLNR employee charged in death of monk seal pup on North Shore. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Thursday that its Office of General Counsel assessed Lesley Macpherson and James Armstrong Lyman a $20,000 penalty “in the case of an attack by unleashed dogs causing the death of a Hawaiian monk seal pup.” Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. KHON2.
Court temporarily halts Haiku Stairs’ demolition. The Friends of Haiku Stairs’ recently filed legal injunction to stop the city’s demolition of the World War II-era staircase, above Haiku Valley and the H-3 freeway in Kaneohe, partially advanced this week. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
HECO restores power to last 600 Chinatown customers. Hawaiian Electric said power has been restored to the remaining 600 customers in Chinatown at around 3:45 p.m. Thursday. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
After more than 40 years, Native Hawaiians in King's Landing could get long-term leases. A proposal to develop more than 1,300 acres in King’s Landing on Hawaiʻi Island is being considered by the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. Hawaii Public Radio.
Committee denies extension for Kona Vistas. When development of the Kona Vistas subdivision began in 1984 on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway in Holualoa, the developers at the time planned for a second phase that would add a 450-unit multifamily housing project on a 69-acre parcel immediately south of the subdivision. Tribune-Herald.
43 Acres In Kaumana Purchased By Hawaiian Non-Profit For Affordable Housing. The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement has acquired 43.08 acres of land in “the Kaumana subdivision of Ponahawai, Hilo” for an affordable housing development, said to be a first step towards establishing “a private land trust specifically for housing Native Hawaiian and other Hawai‘i families.” Big Island Video News. KHON2.
Maui
Maui Golf Course Odor Prompts Council To Consider Repealing County Pesticide Ban. The required shift to organic fertilizer, and subsequent use of manure, spurred recent complaints. Civil Beat.
West Maui residents want bypass extended to ease daily traffic nightmare. Hawaii Department of Transportation officials promised residents they will open Honoapiilani Highway to help alleviate traffic on the Lahaina Bypass. Hawaii News Now.
Deaths, drugs, violence reported at Maui homeless shelter -- management responds to claims. According to the Maui Police Department, it received 174 calls from the site – ranging from assaults, narcotics, to terroristic threats – leading to 59 incident reports. MPD confirmed there have been four deaths at the facility since it opened weeks after the fires to house the pre-disaster homeless. KITV4.
Community supports rebuilding King Kamehameha III Elementary on historic Front Street. While it’s well-loved, the Front Street location is still in the fire recovery process and the property does not have space for future expansion. Hawaii Public Radio.
Change of zoning recommended for one of oldest buildings in Hāna town. The former Old Laundry Building in Hāna would be returned to commercial use in a bill providing for change of zoning to country-town business district for the structure located across from the Hāna-Maui Resort. Maui Now.
Kauai
Disaster awareness improves among Kauaʻi residents, county survey finds. The percentage of households with an emergency communication plan rose by 15% since 2023. Also, 80% of residents knew that they should have a 14-day supply of essential supplies like food, water and medication. Hawaii Public Radio.
Māla lā‘au coming to Wailuā Homesteads Park on Kaua‘i; nonprofit wants neighborhood input. A county park on the East Side of Kaua‘i is set to add something unprecedented: A māla lā‘au, or forest garden, bringing well-being to the community around it. Kauai Now.
