Businessman at center of Hawaii bribery scandal dies in prison, Maui Planning Commission to hear vacation rental phaseout bill today, 102nd Lahaina fire victim identified, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Team starts work to combat appropriation of Hawaiian culture. Seven Native Hawaiian leaders in areas including culture and law convened an inaugural meeting Monday of a legislative group aiming to protect Hawaiian intellectual property from insulting and harmful use. Star-Advertiser.
Schools Are Struggling To Meet The Demand For Hawaiian Immersion Programs. Roughly a quarter of Hawaiian immersion teachers are unlicensed, and schools need more educators as the programs grow in popularity. Civil Beat.
HECO denies 9 out of 10 damage claims in 2023, sparking controversies. HECO’s annual Damage Claim Information report with the Public Utilities Commission was filed Monday. KHON2.
Shaka is now officially the state gesture. Gov. Josh Green on Friday quietly signed into law Senate Bill 3312, making Hawaii the first state to declare an official gesture.
Oahu
Higher Caseloads And Staffing Shortages Plague Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office. Drug overdoses are the driving factor straining short-staffed medical examiners around the country. Civil Beat.
Housing Is A Key Issue For Democrats In The Hawaii House District 20 Primary. Bert Kobayashi, the 78-year-old lawmaker from Kaimuki, is retiring this year at the end of his term. That’s making the House District 20 Democratic primary race unusually competitive and one to watch. Civil Beat.
Fatal shark attacks rare off Malaekahana on Oahu, experts say. Kim Holland, a shark researcher from the Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology, said in his 40 years of research, he has no recollection of a fatal shark attack at Malaekahana. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Efforts to protect Hawaiian monk seal pups on O‘ahu beaches are underway. The births of 11 monk seals on Oʻahu this year have caused challenges in protecting the seals and people. Hawaii Public Radio.
Red Hill Whistleblower Details How Her Warnings Were Ignored Even As Disaster Loomed. Shannon Bencs has never spoken publicly about her experience at Red Hill until now. Civil Beat.
Diamond Head has the most calls for those needing assistance. From January to April, Diamond Head required the most hike-related rescues, followed by Lulumahu Falls, Koko Crater Stairs and Lanikai Pillbox, according to the latest HFD statistics available. Star-Advertiser.
Max's Restaurant employees owed $300K in back pay after federal investigation. The Hawaiʻi Workers Center helped bring the case to the attention of federal authorities, who investigated and found that the restaurant group was violating labor laws. Hawaii Public Radio.
ʻOkina trademark dispute reopens conversations on intellectual property rights. ‘Okina Kitchen, an organic baking mix company originally based in Kailua, is sparking conversations in the Native Hawaiian community about cultural appropriation and intellectual property. Hawaii Public Radio.
Another travel-related dengue case confirmed on Oahu. The Hawaii Department of Health has confirmed another travel-related case of dengue on Oahu, bringing the total to five so far this year. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
US Sen. Brian Schatz: $17.5 million earmarked for roads reconstruction in Hilo on Big Island. The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation and the City and County of Honolulu will receive a total of more than $42.5 million in new federal funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation to support improvements to roads, sidewalks and infrastructure in Hilo on the Big Island and Honolulu on O‘ahu. Big Island Now.
Keauhou Bay Plan Detailed In Draft Environmental Impact Statement. Commercial, cultural and educational activities will be reconfigured on 29 acres at Keauhou Bay in North Kona under the Kamehameha Schools plan. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Fasten your seatbelts: Maui Planning Commission to hear TVR phase-out bill Tuesday. A large wave of opposition has been building from vacation rental owners and property managers to Mayor Richard Bissen’s proposed phase-out of an estimated 7,000 transient vacation rentals in apartment-zoned districts in Maui County. Maui Now. KHON2.
Advocates push for rental cap on Maui to protect tenants from skyrocketing rates. The governor’s emergency proclamation protecting renters on Maui is set to expire next week. Hawaii News Now.
'Historic' | Supreme Court sides with advocates to restore stream flows in Maui rivers. Rivers in Central Maui could have more water restored after the Supreme Court agreed with community advocates that the state was not reportedly allowing enough through. KITV4.
Comment period for Mākena Mauka EIS Preparation Notice is extended 30 days. Mākena Mauka is a low-density master planned residential community within the Mākena area of South Maui. Mākena Mauka will offer market rate housing together with residential workforce housing with a mixture of rural and single-family lots and multi-family residential units all located mauka of Mākena Alanui Road. Maui Now.
Hawaii Emergency Management to “ramp up” transition housing efforts of NCS families. The Hawai’i Emergency Management Agency announced on Friday their efforts to transition the more than 500 individuals still currently residing in hotels after being housed there post wildfires–will ramp up, according to a press release. Maui News.
Hawaii Supreme Court finds Lahaina Second District Circuit Court “exceeded its statutory authority." The Hawaii Supreme Court ruled on June 17 that the District Court of the Second Circuit exceeded their statutory authority by ordering Melissa Fay to return to court every six months for “nearly eleven years,” to monitor her compliance with monthly restitution payments, according to court documents. Maui News.
Maui County holds final wildfire recovery plan meeting focused on rebuilding Lahaina’s historic, business districts. The county is holding its fifth and final wildfire recovery plan meeting this Saturday. Hawaii News Now.
Lahaina Wildfire Death Toll Now At 102. A 68-year-old Lahaina woman died in March from injuries sustained in the blaze last summer. But the death is just now being made public. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. KITV4.
Kauai
New efforts made to save bird population in Kauaʻi. The sterile male technology to protect native forest birds — also known as the incompatible insect technique — will not be available in Kauaʻi until winter 2025. The Kauaʻi Forest Bird Recovery Project took matters into its own hands and found another mosquito control method to protect Kauaʻiʻs birds from avian malaria. Hawaii Public Radio.
