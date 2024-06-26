Electricity market may open to competition, Maui mulls phasing out 7k vacation rentals, sheriff's deputies arrested in racial harassment probe, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

KHON2.
Certification launched for visitor industry businesses. The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority today is launching a visitor industry certification program, called Qurator, that offers Hawaii businesses a chance to earn an official mark of excellence, which fits into HTA’s push toward a more regenerative tourism model. Star-Advertiser.
California, Hawaii among 15 states with elevated coronavirus levels in sewage. The new COVID-19 subvariants collectively nicknamed FLiRT are continuing to increase their dominance nationwide, fueling a rise in cases in Los Angeles County and growth in the coronavirus levels seen in California wastewater. Los Angeles Times.
2 sheriff’s deputies arrested, 8 on leave amid racial harassment inquiry. Two state sheriff’s deputies have been arrested in the past week as part of an ongoing investigation into incidents of harassment and inappropriate conduct involving a Black trainee. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
News media urge Green not to veto House bill. Journalists and news media groups are speaking out against Gov. Josh Green’s apparent decision to preserve a Hawaii statute that grants his office the authority to shut down electronic communications during a state of emergency. Tribune-Herald. KHON2.
Oahu
Judge finds former OCCC officer guilty of murdering his mother. An Oahu Circuit Court judge found Anthony F. Pereira II guilty as charged Tuesday of second-degree murder in the June 10, 2016, shooting death of his 66-year-old mother, Barbara Pereira, at his home in Maili. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Honolulu Poised To Pay Former HPD Officer Who Faced Retaliation For Affairs With 2 Female Cops. Justin Castro said he was discriminated against because of his gender. The amount of the settlement, which is pending approval by the City Council, has not been disclosed. Civil Beat.
New homeless mental health facility gearing up for opening in Honolulu. The city hopes to open a brand new facility next week dedicated to addressing mental health issues, according to Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Kai Neighborhood Board aims to prevent potential turbines off their shores. Many have come to love the world famous views from the shores of East Oahu, but those sightlines could change if rumors of turbines come to fruition. KITV4.
Community urges takeover of privately owned Ewa road. During the City Council’s Committee on Executive Matters and Legal Affairs afternoon meeting, some Ewa Beach residents and a state lawmaker backed Council member Augie Tulba’s Resolution 107, which urges the city administration to take steps toward the eminent domain of the noncity, nonfederal portions of North Road due to health and public safety hazards. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Construction company that erroneously built HPP home must pay to remove it, judge says. A construction company that mistakenly built a house on a Hawaiian Paradise Park lot owned by a California woman has been ordered to pay for the demolition of the structure and removal of debris. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now.
Feds Award $17.5 Million For Hilo Roundabout. The funding will be used to construct a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Bayfront Highway and Waiānuenue Avenue in Downtown Hilo. Big Island Video News.
Keauhou Bay Plan Detailed In Draft Environmental Impact Statement. Commercial, cultural and educational activities will be reconfigured on 29 acres at Keauhou Bay in North Kona under the Kamehameha Schools plan. Big Island Video News.
Public optimistic but express concerns regarding funding and location of proposed new Kona hospital. About 70 people attended a public informational meeting in the Hawai‘i County Council Chambers at the West Hawai‘i Civic Center, held by Kona Community Hospital leadership to discuss a recent report that assessed the current and future healthcare needs of West Hawai‘i. Big Island Now.
Expansion project could close Kilauea Visitor Center for 2 years. Hawaii Volcanoes National Park has been expanding its facilities to accommodate more visitors since the 2018 Summit collapse, which closed the Jaggar Museum. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
Maui County weighs phasing out thousands of vacation rentals. A Maui fire marshal ordered officials to thin the crowds inside a Maui County Planning Commission hearing Tuesday to review a proposal from Maui Mayor Richard Bissen to phase out thousands of vacation rentals. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Survey: Visitors’ experience on Maui has improved since Aug. 8 wildfires. The percentage of visitors to Maui that rated their trip “excellent” was 89.8% from the US East, 86.3% from Europe, 86.2% from the US West, and 85.9% from Canada. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kaua‘i Shores Hotel renovations pau. Kaua‘i Shores, a 200-room boutique hotel located in Waipouli, started renovating its four main buildings in June 2023 with Shioi Construction as the general contractor for the project. Garden Island.
