Red Hill oversight panel shutdown controversy heats up, Maui County loses appeal in waste-to-energy project, bleak summer forecast for coral reefs, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Hawaii Wants To Expand Career-Based Learning But It Needs More Teachers. The state is giving out bonuses and may ease licensing requirements to address an ongoing shortage of instructors in career technical education. Civil Beat.
Pacific leaders of 5 island nations forge a political alliance in Hawaiʻi. Traditional leaders from across the Pacific are uniting to create the Oceania Traditional Leaders Forum, a dedicated space for ongoing dialogue and collaboration among Pacific nations. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kamaka Air has resumed inter-island air cargo service to all islands. The carrier announced the news Thursday after suddenly halting all flights last week due to staffing issues. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi gas prices remain steady. The statewide average price for regular unleaded is $4.76, which is the same as week. The national average gas price is $3.46, two cents lower than last week. Maui Now.
Oahu
Hawaii Congressional Leaders Deny Supporting Shutdown Of Red Hill Oversight Panel. An EPA official was captured on video characterizing the delegation's stance, but the EPA now says that never happened. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
The City Stopped Mandating Parking In New Urban Housing. Builders Are Providing It Anyway. Honolulu is learning that people have a hard time parting with their cars. Developers know it and are paying millions to provide parking. Civil Beat.
City addresses utility’s power shut-off program. Starting July 1, Hawaiian Electric says it will cut off power to its customers when conditions prove too hazardous to life and property. Star-Advertiser.
New solar farm celebrated on Ewa plain. Developers of the 42-megawatt Kupono Solar project held a ceremony Thursday recognizing the completion of the facility, which began commercial service June 7 and also has batteries capable of storing four days’ worth of electricity produced by the roughly 120,000 solar panels on 131 acres of land leased from the Navy. Star-Advertiser.
Lawsuit filed against state, Catholic Charities and DHS. A civil lawsuit filed on behalf of a 5-year-old adopted son of Brandy Blas and Thomas Blas, who were charged with the murder and abuse of 10-year-old Geanna Bradley, reveals he had numerous scars and bruises and suffered from malnutrition and developmental delays. Star-Advertiser.
People stuck in elevators, traffic gridlock: Power outage triggers chaos in busy business district. The Downtown Honolulu power failure Thursday struck the center of Hawaii commerce and government, shutting down federal and state offices, courts and the work of thousands of office employees. The power went out about 10 a.m. and wasn’t restored until nine hours later. Hawaii News Now. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
‘This is a broken system’: Effort to reform Child Welfare Services gains momentum. Concerned community members have banded together to reform Hawaii’s child welfare system to better serve the most vulnerable families and children. Tribune-Herald.
Summer Food Service Sites On Hawaiʻi Island Announced. Meals will be provided to all children from June 12th to July 19th at various sites around the Big Island. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Maui County Loses Appeal In Case Involving Waste-To-Energy Project. The Intermediate Court of Appeals found that the county should have done the environmental review of Anaergia Services' proposed sludge-drying facility. Civil Beat.
Maui Mayor Signs $1.7B County Budget Into Law. Mayor Richard Bissen signed the overall county budget bill into law Wednesday, ending any question about whether he would veto any parts of the final version the Maui County Council approved last week. Civil Beat. Maui Now.
Survey: Maui Fire Survivors Cite Urgent Financial Needs And Housing Instability As Major Concerns. The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement issued a report highlighting a range of problems experienced by people who lived through last summer's deadly wildfires. Civil Beat.
Unsafe Water Advisory lifted for area L-6B in Lahaina. The Unsafe Water Advisory for Lahaina was amended to remove area L-6B, including properties primarily along Honoapiʻilani Highway and Ainakea Road, from Wahikuli Road to Kaniau Road. Maui Now.
MPD pledges action on fire safety gear for officers, but timeline unclear. MPD’s preliminary after-action report on the Lahaina wildfire confirmed most responding officers didn’t have basic equipment needed to keep them safe. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Kauai firefighters battling 1,200-acre brushfire in Kokee. Firefighters from the Waimea and Hanapepe fire stations responded, along with the on-duty battalion chief, the Kauai Police Department, Kauai Department of Public Works, and the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources. Firefighters with the Pacific Missile Range Facility also responded. Star-Advertiser. Garden Island. KHON2. KITV4.
Coquis found on Kauai after 2012 eradication. The Hawaii Department of Agriculture is working to stop the spread of coqui frogs on Kauai. KHON2.
Third rail between stadium and Middle Street to be energized - The “third rail” from the second operating segment of the Skyline rail system, which runs between the Aloha Stadium Station and the Middle Street Station...
