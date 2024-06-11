Gov. Green teams up with Omidyar group for federal funding, state's largest solar farm goes on line, Miske acquitted of attempted murder, Mauna Kea telescope part of NASA’s $19.5M artificial star mission, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Big Island Video News. Maui Now.
Kids Count report Shows Early Impacts Of The Pandemic On Hawaii Students And Families. While the Covid-19 pandemic left its mark on Hawaii students’ achievement and families’ economic stability, the results may not be as dire as expected, according to a national report released Monday. Civil Beat.
‘It’s everywhere’ labor shortage plaguing every industry. The labor shortage is very real according to officials. And they said it isn’t just one field, it’s across the board. KHON2.
Young Hawaii farmers face mental health crisis says new UH study. According to a new study, published by the University of Hawaii at Manoa College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources (CTAHR), nearly 50% of farmers in Hawaii under the age of 46 have suffered from experienced of depression and nearly 14% with suicidal thoughts. KITV4.
Midwives ask court to stop Hawaii law that requires licensing to practice. Nine plaintiffs a civil complaint, asking for the court to stop the state of Hawaii from enforcing the “Midwifery Restriction Law,” which they say criminalizes practitioners, including skilled midwives who do not have the licensing the state now requires to practice midwifery, as well as birth workers and family members who care and support those who are pregnant and giving birth. Star-Advertiser.
Electric vehicles put charge into Hawaii’s auto sales. Battery electric vehicle registrations in the state rose 11% in the first quarter from the year-earlier period as the market share of BEVs among all vehicles sold in Hawaii reached a record 15%, according to a recent report from Hawaii Auto Outlook. Star-Advertiser.
Supreme Court seeks US government views on Honolulu climate suit against oil companies. The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked President Joe Biden’s administration to offer its views on a bid by Sunoco and other oil companies to scuttle a lawsuit by Honolulu accusing them of deceiving the public about climate change. Reuters.
Oahu
Judge Acquits Miske Of Attempted Murder Related To A 2017 Ambush At Kualoa Ranch. The charges stem from an attack on Lindsey Kinney, a Kaneohe man a former Miske associate said the alleged crime boss wanted dead. Civil Beat.
Honolulu to pay $7M to boy injured in 2021 police chase. City attorneys agreed to pay $7 million to a boy who was partially paralyzed after a police chase led to a crash and an alleged cover-up in Makaha in September 2021. Star-Advertiser.
Most Oʻahu residents don't have flood insurance, city survey finds. Only one in five Oʻahu residents have flood insurance, according to a recent survey conducted by the City and County of Honolulu. Hawaii Public Radio.
HART board agrees to discuss, vote on CEO's contract in upcoming meeting. A vote to extend Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation Executive Director and CEO Lori Kahikina’s contract to lead Oʻahu’s rail operations could come in two weeks. Hawaii Public Radio.
BWS seeks to reassure public after legionella bacteria detected at federal building. The Board of Water Supply said people who live and work in Downtown Honolulu should not be concerned about the discovery of legionella bacteria in the Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaole federal building and courthouse water systems last month. Hawaii News Now.
City officials to unveil new homeless services initiative. Honolulu’s Mayor Rick Blangiardi, alongside city and county leaders, will convene with homelessness and healthcare experts to introduce the city’s latest endeavor: the Leahi Behavioral and Medical Respite facility. KHON2.
Kahala landowner on notice for alleged shoreline violations. State and county officials have put a Kahala Avenue property owner on notice of potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines due to multiple alleged violations of shoreline laws. Star-Advertiser.
New Oʻahu solar project on military land prepares to come online. Kūpono Solar is the largest solar, plus storage, project on the island and can generate enough energy to power 10,000 homes, according to its developer Ameresco, Inc. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
UH telescope part of NASA’s $19.5M artificial star mission. A University of Hawaiʻi telescope on Maunakea will play a key role in a newly approved $19.5 million NASA space mission that will put an artificial “star” in orbit around the Earth. Maui Now.
DHHL plan would develop more than 1,300 acres at King’s Landing. On Saturday, a draft environmental assessment was published for the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands’ “King’s Landing Kuleana Homestead Settlement Plan” — a proposal to take several DHHL-owned parcels near Keaukaha totaling 1,334 acres and allow them to be developed as homestead land. Tribune-Herald.
Family of ‘Sammy’ Mwarey sues police department, cop. The family of a 16-year-old Hilo High School junior who died after being struck as a pedestrian by an on-duty Hawaii Police Department officer driving a blue-and-white police cruiser is suing the department and the officer. Tribune-Herald.
Cop cleared in teen’s death. An 18-year Hawaii Police Department veteran who was behind the wheel of a police cruiser when it struck and killed a 16-year-old pedestrian in January is back on duty. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiian Monk Seal Relocated After Biting Divers Off Kona. A Hawaiian monk seal that was said to be approaching and biting divers in the waters off Kona has been translocated to a remote island in Papahānaumokuākea. Big Island Video News.
Maui
AES Hawai‘i begins operations of the state’s largest solar facility. The Kuihelani Solar-plus-Storage sits on 450 acres in central Maui, and is producing 60 megawatts of renewable energy supported by a 240 MWh lithium-ion battery energy storage system to supply 15% of Maui’s energy needs, Hawaiian Electric said in a statement. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Kapono‘ai Molitau appointed Director of County Department of Oiwi Resources. Molitau is founder and CEO of Native Intelligence, opened in 2009 as a Hawaiian cultural resource center and retail business in Wailuku. Maui News.
With 100s of fire survivors still in hotels, concerns about disaster’s impact on rental market grows. A deadline that caused some panic among Lahaina fire survivors has been extended again. Meanwhile, there’s growing frustration about how FEMA’s disaster response has destabilized Maui’s rental market. Hawaii News Now.
A village designed to house hundreds of Maui fire survivors is hitting a new roadblock. The day after the fires, Family Life Center started planning Ohana Hope Village. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Tropic Care team ready for action on Kaua‘i. Tropic Care Kaua‘i is a medical mission from the United States Department of Defense; it is part of the defense department’s Innovative Readiness Training program. The Tropic Care team of about 200 military reservists includes nurses, doctors, pharmacists, optometrists, dermatologists and dentists from across the nation. Garden Island.
Annual report reveals rise in individual homelessness on Kaua‘i. While a newly released annual study showed an increase in individual homelessness it also revealed a decline in houseless families. Kauai Now.
