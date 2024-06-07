Navy will hold a Honolulu Public Meeting re PFAS Contamination (Forever Chemicals) - Pearl Harbor Posted on June 7, 2024, by Henry Curtis The public is invited to attend the next Pearl Harbor-Hickam-Kalaeloa Restoration Advisory Board (...
Friday, June 7, 2024
COVID rising quickly, Honolulu salaries amendment set for ballot, government rests case in Miske trial, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands
Hospitalizations, ER visits quickly rising in Hawaii due to COVID. On Wednesday the state Department of Health reported that a weekly average of 96 patients Opens in a new tab with COVID-19 were in hospitals per day compared with 55 reported the previous week. It is the highest number of hospitalizations the state has reported so far this year. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now.
Why Aren’t More People Running For Office In Hawaii? Political polarization, the cost of running a successful race and hard-to-beat incumbents may all be discouraging candidates. Civil Beat.
Hawaii’s economic growth slows in 2024. Projections indicate that Hawaii’s economic growth will persist at a sluggish pace throughout 2024. KHON2.
Kamaka Air Cargo abruptly shuts down as it seeks essential managers. The voluntary shut-down of Kamaka Air Cargo continued Thursday, causing growing concern for neighbor island businesses and residents. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Honolulu salaries amendment set for 2024 ballot. A resolution calling for a voter-approved charter amendment to cap the annual pay of the Honolulu City Council has advanced. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Sand Island Wastewater Treatment Plant to get $174M in upgrades. The City and County of Honolulu said it will begin upgrading the In-Vessel Bioconversion facilities at the Sand Island Wastewater Treatment Plant. Hawaii Public Radio.
100s of witnesses and 5 months later, government rests its case in Miske trial. Prosecutors say Miske committed a series of organized crimes — from wire and bank fraud — and also allegedly ordered the murder of 21-year-old Jonathan Fraser in 2016. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu home sales and prices mostly cooled in May. The 2.2% slip in the median sale price for single-family homes, to $1,085,000 in May from $1,109,000 in the same month in 2023, was the first year-over-year decrease in the single-family home median sale price for any month this year reported by the Honolulu Board of Realtors. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiian Electric disables some safety features to prevent outages. Preventing power outages by turning off enhanced safety features is what Hawaiian Electric is doing in several neighborhoods on Oahu to stop underground power lines from faulting and shutting off electricity. KHON2.
Destroyed appliances, frequent headaches, no answers: Homeowner grapples with ‘dirty power’ nightmare. In a situation that could be happening to others, a Mililani Mauka woman is grappling with “dirty power” at her home — and after a year and a half of extensive troubleshooting, it’s still unclear what’s causing the surges and sags in electrical energy. Hawaii News Now.
50 years of Pacific cultural exchange on display at FestPAC waʻa ceremony. Dozens of canoes arrived on Kualoa Beach from Mōkapu, carrying delegates from more than 20 Pacific Island nations to kick off the Festival of the Pacific Arts and Culture. The festival aims to promote cultural exchange and highlight the importance of preserving and celebrating heritage. Hawaii Public Radio. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Ex-Hawai‘i Island police officer pleads no contest to burglary, assault charges. A former Hawai‘i Island police officer pleaded no contest to assault and burglary charges in connection to an incident that occurred in Ocean View in August 2023. Big Island Now.
County DWS Says Laupāhoehoe Tap Water Safe To Drink. The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply is reassuring the public that "no health risks are associated with the recent discovery of chromium in recent water samples from Laupāhoehoe Well P-2." Big Island Video News.
Maui-based company announces first Duke’s restaurant on Big Island. A new restaurant – Duke’s Kona – will debut at the Outrigger Kona Resort & Spa on the Big Island in late 2025. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui Ethics Board Could Get Overdue Boost Through 2 Reforms Under Review. Voters could decide this November if the Maui Board of Ethics should be able to hire its own full-time staff and whether appointed members should be able to serve two consecutive terms. Civil Beat.
FEMA Wants Maui Homeowner To Repay $58,000 After Booting Her From Lease Program For Fire Survivors. Bettina Robinson's 900-square-foot home has been sitting empty since she joined the federal program in January. Civil Beat.
Council hears opposition to bill to restrict access to Holomua Road. After voting unanimously last month to restrict public access to Holomua Road because of concerns about the threat of brush fires and public safety in Pāʻia, Maui County Council members heard opposition earlier this week from homeless advocates arguing that closing the road would displace people who have nowhere else to live. Maui Now.
'Inexcusable': Maui lawmakers call for transparency over $29M contract they didn't know about. A $29 million investment to roll out conservation initiatives across Maui County properties that was initiated during the Victorino administration promised to save the county $73 million in utility and operational costs over the next 20 years. KITV4.
Transair fills void for Lanai, Molokai cargo amid transition. A main cargo company for Molokai and Lanai has contracted another provider to temporarily continue services as it addresses management problems. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
Hanalei slope stabilization project expected to be completed in 2025. An ongoing slope stabilization project along Kuhio Highway between Hanalei Plantation Road and ‘Ohiki Road has made it tough for motorists to navigate the area. Garden Island. Kauai Now.
National guard, partners: Weapons of mass destruction exercise on Kaua‘i this Friday. On June 7, a full-scale weapons of mass destruction exercise will be conducted from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Port Allen Small Boat Harbor on the southern coast of the Garden Isle. Kauai Now.
