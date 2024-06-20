Staff shortage jeopardizes new coffee labeling law, Honolulu prepares to create greater housing density, test shortage as COVID-19 infection rate reaches 20%, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Public Radio.
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Hawaii. The Department of Health reported an average positivity rate — or percentage of all tests positive — of 16.7%, up from 15.9% the previous week. This is a steep rise from the average positivity of just 4.3% on May 1. In Honolulu, the average positivity was even higher than the statewide average, at 20.1%. Star-Advertiser.
Think you have COVID? Good luck finding a test kit. Some people said finding a COVID test isn’t as easy as it used to be and neither is getting vaccinated. KHON2.
Some local hospitals mask up as COVID-19 cases climb again. Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi is encouraging the use of masks for its patients, members and visitors, starting Monday. Healthcare workers are also required to wear masks in some areas. Hawaii Public Radio.
Over $40M to fund substance abuse treatment, recovery in Hawaii. Tens of millions of dollars for substance abuse treatment in the Islands is what dozens of recently-awarded State contracts call for across Hawaii. KHON2.
Oahu
The Honolulu City Council Fought A Bill Requiring Greater Neighborhood Density. Now It Must Carry It Out. Council members say that their housing efforts already address the state's desire to create greater density and do more to encourage locals to stay in Hawaii. Civil Beat.
Honolulu ethics panel lauds bill clarifying gift-giving rules. Crafted with the panel’s assistance, Bill 23 is supposed to tighten existing rules that bar city workers from accepting gifts valued in excess of $50, also clarifying which gifts may be solicited or accepted. Star-Advertiser.
City releases plan to eliminate traffic fatalities, injuries by 2040. The O‘ahu Vision Zero Action Plan includes various steps to get the city to reach its goal. Hawaii Public Radio.
Extended power outage costly for many Chinatown businesses. For businesses across Chinatown, the latest Hawaiian Electric Co. outage has meant thousands upon thousands of dollars in lost revenue, with many restaurants and other food establishments being forced to throw away spoiled products. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Construction starts on Blaisdell Center parking garage solar project. The City and County of Honolulu broke ground on the $11 million project that will see the installation of 4,500 photovoltaic panels on the entire upper deck of the parking structure. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now.
There will be more recyclable items to add to your green cart in Honolulu. More than just plant cuttings, grass clippings and green waste will go into green bins when the city expands its recycling effort, so will leftover food. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Council OKs new regulations for bike tours. Bill 125 began life in January as a specific restriction upon bicycle tour operators from using Kohala Mountain Road and a roughly eight-mile stretch of Akoni Pule Highway for their businesses, but evolved over several meetings into a more comprehensive set of islandwide regulations on the whole bike tour industry. Tribune-Herald.
HPD’s DUI arrests questioned; county auditor forwards complaint to Police Commission. When the Hawaii County Police Commission meets Friday, the agenda includes an unofficial complaint alleging the department’s officers automatically arrest and charge motorists with driving under the influence of intoxicants when drug paraphernalia is found. Tribune-Herald.
Council approves the use of eminent domain to get land for Pohoiki Road. A land dispute regarding a pair of Puna land parcels Hawaii County needs access to in order to reopen Pohoiki Road seems unlikely to be resolved cordially. Tribune-Herald.
Benioffs Donate Additional 158 Acres In Waimea. The donation brings the total amount of Waimea land donated by Marc and Lynne Benioff for affordable housing to 440 acres. Big Island Video News.
Maunakea considered for the National Register of Historic Places. The National Park Service is seeking public input about the potential inclusion of Maunakea on the National Register of Historic Places. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui
Community Foundation Takes Stock With Millions In Maui Strong Funds Still To Spend. The Hawaii Community Foundation said it was preparing to release a report on the impact of the funds. Its findings might determine where future dollars go. Civil Beat.
Maui Will Likely Need To Keep Lahaina Fire Debris In Temporary Landfill Much Longer Than Expected. The county is battling a private landowner in an eminent domain case to use the Central Maui property as the permanent site. Civil Beat.
Report: Community ownership offers solution to land retention following Maui wildfires. The expansion of community ownership of real estate in West Maui is one of the few solutions that promises to make homeownership more accessible and build local families’ wealth following the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires in Lahaina. Maui Now.
Mixed blessings reported at temporary shelter for post-wildfire homeless people. It’s been a rocky road for Puʻuhonua o Nēnē, a temporary homeless shelter near Kahului Airport that has provided emergency tented shelter for 120 to 130 people nightly since opening last fall within weeks of the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire disaster. Maui Now.
Maui health center allegedly attacked by Russian hackers. Last month, the center was shut down for more than two weeks but now says its systems are “fully operational.” Hawaii News Now.
Kupu announces 40 youth focused paid opportunities for relief efforts. Kupu, Hawai’i’s largest youth-focused conservation and sustainability nonprofit, announced on Wednesday its Maui relief efforts, EO Maui (Emergency Outreach), has nearly 40 paid opportunities available through partnerships with Maui-based organizations. Maui News. Maui Now.
Kauai
Closed through end of year: Loop Road in Wailuā on East Side of Kaua‘i. The Wailuā Forest Management Road, commonly known as “Loop Road” in the Līhuʻe-Kōloa Forest Reserve on the East Side of Kaua‘i, will remain closed through the end of the year. Kauai Now.
Disaster declaration for Kaua‘i approved by Biden. A federal disaster declaration from President Joe Biden was hailed by local and federal lawmakers, who said the decision would bring much needed relief to communities on Kaua‘i impacted by severe weather and flooding in April. Garden Island.
