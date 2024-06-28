Green signs 22 health care bills, PUC allows HECO to sell assets, Democratic Party grand rally set for July 19, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Maui Now.
PUC allows Hawaiian Electric to sell assets. The Hawaii Public Utilities Commission on Thursday finally answered Hawaiian Electric's request to sell accounts receivables to secure short-term financing. The answer is yes, but with conditions because Commissioners have some concerns. KITV4.
Naval war games partnership in Hawaii features 29 countries. The biennial Rim of the Pacific Exercise, the world’s largest recurring naval warfare exercise, kicked off in Hawaii this week as warships, aircraft and personnel from 29 countries gathered in the islands. Star-Advertiser.
State Expects Upcoming Energy Study To Answer Cost And Carbon Questions For Hawaii. The energy office is examining whether liquefied natural gas would be a practical replacement for low-sulphur fuel oil. Civil Beat.
Officials criticize Ag Department for invasive species management amid budget concerns. The department has been questioned about detailed planning and action to manage dangerous pests for months. Hawaii Public Radio.
Climate change-fueled hurricanes could harm Hawaiʻi's birds. As climate change increases the frequency and severity of natural disasters like hurricanes, experts warn that birds will bear the brunt of these storms in varied and long-lasting ways. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawai‘i to receive more than $6.6 million in federal funding to build more housing. U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Housing and Urban Development, on Wednesday announced Hawai‘i has been awarded more than $6.6 million in new federal grant funding to help build more housing. Big Island Now.
Hawaii visitor industry downturn to extend well past spring. The deals are up but travelers are way down for summer through the end of the year in Hawaii, especially on Maui. Star-Advertiser.
Hawai'i in the red for COVID positivity rate. Currently, Hawai'i is in the red for the COVID-19 disease, meaning the state has a high positivity rate. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Stadium developer’s exit is focus at board meeting. The withdrawal of one of two finalists for the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District contract was the main topic of discussion at Thursday’s Stadium Authority meeting. Star-Advertiser.
Let Them Eat Zippy’s: Youth Correctional Facility Turns To Takeout To Address Cook Shortage. The facility's lengthy hiring process has made it difficult to hire cooks and increased its reliance on meals ordered from nearby restaurant chains. Civil Beat.
Leeward Oahu residents have praise, concerns over HECO program to cut power ahead of wildfire threats. HECO held a community informational meeting Thursday evening in Maili, where dry brush on hillsides can easily catch fire and threaten the neighborhoods below. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Homeless encampment under Makiki bridge prompts growing alarm. From stolen bikes to fires, neighbors are putting a spotlight on a homeless encampment in Makiki. The encampment is beneath the bridge on Anapuni Street. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Democratic Party Primary Grand Rally Set For July 19th In Hilo. Candidates vying for federal, state, and county offices will take the stage to share their visions for Hawai‘i’s future. Big Island Video News.
Shelter to open in Hilo: 25-bed facility for homeless will be located next to The Salvation Army. The shelter is scheduled to open in late August and will be located next to The Salvation Army Hilo Temple Corps., 219 Ponahawai St., for 12 overnight hours a day. Tribune-Herald.
Pride Festival returns, but no parade this year in downtown Hilo. The Hawaii Island LGBTQ+ Pride board made the difficult decision to forgo the parade and focus all efforts on the festival after the recent death of Pride advocate and community leader Greg Lupton. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
A Long-Awaited Federal Report On The Cause Of The Lahaina Fire Is Just Waiting For Maui County To Release It. Maui officials do not have an estimated timeline for making the document public. Civil Beat.
Maui County awards contract to review Aug. 8 fire response. Maui awarded a contract Tuesday to an undisclosed company to review the response Opens in a new tab of the Maui Emergency Management Agency during the fatal Aug. 8 wildfires. Star-Advertiser.
Rebuilding Is Finally Getting Started In Lahaina’s Burn Zone. The restoration of sewer and water lines is coming along while most residential lots and many commercial properties have been cleared. Civil Beat. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
State to hold mortgage assistance event for those impacted by Maui wildfires. Banks with mortgages affected by the Maui fires will be face-to-face with their customers Friday and Saturday. Hawaii News Now.
New parking policies, rates to take effect July 1 for Wailuku Garage parking. The County of Maui Department of Transportation announced the implementation of updated parking management policies at the Wailuku Garage, located at 30 N. Church St. in Wailuku town. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kapaʻa whale carcass originally planned to be left on shoreline will be buried. A cultural practitioner working with state environmental groups says there are now plans to bury the head of the decaying sperm whale that washed up on the shore outside the Sheraton Kauaʻi Coconut Beach Resort earlier this month, shifting from the initial decision to leave the carcass on the shoreline permanently. Kauai Now.
