Hawaii climate policy at risk in SCOTUS lawsuit, state could hike fines for fire safety violations, hotel occupancy down, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Legislation hiking fines for fire safety violations awaits action by Gov. Green. A bill that would allow counties to levy as much as a five-fold increase of monetary fines for fire safety violations is awaiting action by Gov. Josh Green. Maui Now.
Hawaii hotel occupancy fell in May as softness continued. Summer isn’t coming in hot for Hawaii hoteliers, who saw hotel occupancy drop to its lowest level of the year in May and are expecting a continued slowdown. Star-Advertiser.
Unlicensed Care Homes Dodge Increased Enforcement In ‘Cat And Mouse Game’ The Office of Health Care Assurance has issued cease-and-desist orders to an average of six homes per year since 2018. But dozens of these unlicensed facilities, mainly for elderly adults, continue to operate around the state. Civil Beat.
Private Donations Are Helping Hawaii Fire Departments Fill Budget Holes. Fire departments across the islands have long been on the lookout for funding to supplement their county-funded budgets. They apply for state and federal grants, but also look to private sources to fill financial gaps that national advocates say have widened in recent decades. Civil Beat.
Hawaii-developed COVID home test kits being sold online. A locally developed COVID-19 test kit is now on the market as cases of the contagious disease are on the rise in Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu Ethics Commission to review city gift-giving bill. Crafted with the assistance of the Ethics Commission, Bill 23 is supposed to tighten existing rules that bar city workers from accepting gifts valued in excess of $50, also clarifying which gifts may be solicited or accepted. Star-Advertiser.
Supporters of embattled rail CEO say her ongoing contract woes could cost taxpayers. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is still pushing hard to get a contract extension for embattled rail CEO Lori Kahikina. Hawaii News Now.
Downtown Honolulu is plagued by another power outage. Hawaiian Electric repair crews continued to work overnight after a power outage shut down downtown Honolulu — the second disruption in less than a week to affect the area. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Plans to demolish former PBS building provoke tempers at UH Board of Regents. The University of Hawaii Manoa campus building that housed PBS for decades is finally headed for demolition. But UH Regent and former Gov. Neil Abercrombie fought the plan, which provoked anger from UH President David Lassner. Hawaii News Now.
Oʻahu's new water desalination facility gets $19M in federal funds. The federal government is sending Oʻahu around $19 million for a facility to turn seawater into fresh water. Hawaii Public Radio.
Ex-OCCC officer in murder, kidnapping case called ‘emotional’. Police officers’ testimony Tuesday provided clues as to what was on the mind of a then 44-year-old Oahu Community Correctional Center training officer after he allegedly fatally shot his 66-year-old mother eight years ago in his Maili home. Star-Advertiser.
A deputy sheriff was arrested Tuesday amid a harassment investigation and was placed on paid administrative leave. Authorities said Alvin Turla, 47 was arrested at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Hawaii News Now.
‘It’s out of control’: E-bike crashes and noise concerns spur heated townhall in Ewa. With e-bikes growing in popularity, a town hall in Ewa was held to raise awareness about how to ride them safely. However, concerns about safety, noise, and confusion about e-bike laws have caused pushback from some residents. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Council favors proposed performance audit of Hawai‘i County R&D Department. The Hawai‘i County Council wants to know exactly what the Hawai‘i County Department of Research and Development is doing and if its resources are being used effectively. Big Island Now.
Call center nearly complete: Police and fire dispatchers could move in this September. Hawaii County’s police and fire dispatchers are getting closer to moving into a new call center that has been under construction since October 2021. Tribune-Herald.
Community hospital survey finds need for new medical facility closer to Kailua-Kona. A healthcare needs survey from Kona Community Hospital found the need for more preventative care providers and the need to build a new facility. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui
Maui residents: The state wants to know if you don’t have access to broadband internet. State data shows 1 in 10 people do not have access to high-speed internet. Hawaii News Now.
Maui nonprofit offers 40 job opportunities to assist in wildfire relief efforts. Youth job training nonprofit Kupu has positions starting at $16 an hour within resource hubs and education centers. Hawaii News Now.
Community feedback sessions report released on the rebuild plan for King Kamehameha III Elementary in Lahaina. The three choices presented to the community were: the original location on Front Street; Pulelehua, which is near the current temporary location; and Kā’anapali 2020–Pu’ukoli’i Village Mauka. Maui News.
Officials working to curb illegal camping, trespassing at popular South Maui beach. While illegal camping has been an ongoing issue along South Maui shores, some say the problem has gotten worse specifically at Po'olenalena Beach Park over the past few months. KITV4.
Kauai
Are Kauai residents ready for an emergency? County releases results from new preparedness survey. Did you know 38% of Kauai residents have only one evacuation route in case of an emergency?That’s according to a new county survey of 177 residents conducted earlier in June. Hawaii News Now.
