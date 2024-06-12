Fewer than half of Hawaii schoolchildren proficient in math and reading, state lawmaker wrongly claims hundreds of thousands in property tax exemptions, activists decry 'timid' stance on cockfighting, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Fewer than half of Hawaii’s keiki proficient in reading and math. A new study reports that fewer than half of Hawaii’s students are proficient in reading and math and that Hawaii is ranked among the bottom third of states nationally for economic well-being, indicating a need for more state action supporting keiki and families. Star-Advertiser.
State Lawmaker Wrongly Claims Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars In Property Tax Exemptions. House Rep. Micah Aiu has owned a Kinau Street apartment near downtown since 2018 but has been living in Moanalua, which he represents, since 2021. Civil Beat.
Activists decry Hawaii’s ‘timid’ stance on cockfighting as they push for tougher laws nationwide. Animal Wellness Action, based in Washington D.C., says Hawaii is among the weakest states for cockfighting laws. Hawaii News Now.
'Inappropriate behavior' alleged in lawsuit against top officials at Department of Law Enforcement. A commander in the Sheriff Division of the Department of Law Enforcement filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the department's top officials, alleging inappropriate behavior including sexual harassment. KITV4.
Prices Have Abruptly Skyrocketed At The Arizona Prison That Houses Many Hawaii Inmates. A contractor that provides store orders for more than 1,000 Hawaii convicts at a privately run prison in Arizona has jacked up its prices, a move critics condemn as “price gouging” that is causing hardship for the Hawaii inmates and their families. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Honolulu Finally Fires Electrical Inspector Who Approved His Own Jobs. Arthur Suverkropp was officially let go as of April 29, according to his former employer, the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting. Civil Beat.
Council, retailers wish to ignite fireworks bill. In spite of government seizures to quash illegal fireworks on Oahu, the Honolulu City Council is pushing a new measure to allow some currently banned “consumer fireworks” — namely, ground-level fountains and sparklers — to be legally sold to those with permits, during designated periods like New Year’s Eve and the Fourth of July. Star-Advertiser.
Plan for vacant publicly-funded units unveiled, but timeline for filling them still uncertain. For nearly two and a half years, 27 brand new low-income units have sat vacant in Iwilei because the city was unable to find a property manager to run the place. Now, the state is in charge of operations. Hawaii News Now.
State moves forward with plan to acquire HPU’s former Windward Oahu home. The 123-acre property has potential for housing in student dorms and as a temporary headquarters for the state Department of Health. Hawaii News Now.
How could Waikiki respond to sea level rise? These researchers have some ideas. By the end of the century, sea level rise will reach nearly 6 feet, the current estimates predict. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Falls of Clyde is a step closer to being removed from Honolulu Harbor. The ship has already been delisted from the state and national registers of historic places, and a Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation environmental assessment on its removal was released this month. Hawaii Public Radio.
Porn Producer Is Waging War In Honolulu Against Alleged Copyright Pirates. An adult film company known variously as a “copyright troll” and “the Steven Spielberg of porn” is campaigning in Honolulu to stop alleged piracy of its “high-end, artistic and performer-inspiring motion pictures” distributed on sites with names like “Tushy,” “MILFY” and “Vixen.” Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Hilo housing complex for veterans will offer 92 units. Big Island veterans should be able to move into a long-awaited Hilo housing development by September. Tribune-Herald.
Above average rain in May unlikely to ease dry season concerns. Hilo International Airport recorded 9.75 inches of rain in May, 139% of its norm. Piihonua, on the Mauna Loa slope above Hilo, received 22.21 inches, 165% of its May average. Tribune-Herald.
King’s Landing Settlement Plan Draft EA Published. The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands has published a draft environmental assessment for the planned settlement of King's Landing, where beneficiaries have already been living for 40 years. Big Island Video News.
Maui
EIS preparation notice issued for Mākena Mauka development, with 850 to 900 homes. Public comments are due July 8 for an environmental impact statement preparation notice for Mākena Mauka, a proposed 1,041-acre, master-planned residential community located within the Mākena Golf & Beach Club in South Maui. Maui Now.
Recovery plan workshop for Lahaina Town South residents. The Lahaina Town South neighborhood will have a planning workshop this Saturday through the county's Office of Recovery and Department of Planning. Hawaii Public Radio.
A Return To Lahaina? Camping Out On His Vacant Lot Sounds Perfect To This Fire Victim. After 10 months living in a resort condominium paid for by the federal government, Mario Siatris just wants to get back to his land. Civil Beat.
Environmental Groups Seek Injunction In Maui Seabird Case. Conservation Council for Hawaii and the Center for Biological Diversity say the Grand Wailea Resort must be barred at certain times of the year from using bright lights at night. Civil Beat.
Hawaiian Electric launches Public Safety Power Shutoff program to enhance wildfire safety on Maui, Molokai. Starting July 1, Hawaiian Electric is launching its Public Safety Power Shutoff program to reduce the risk of wildfire. Maui News.
Kauai
DHHL Is Finding It’s Not So Easy To Just Buy An Apartment Building For Families On The Homelands Waitlist. A rental project for Kauai families on the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands waitlist is in limbo as millions of dollars in tax credits it needs to move forward this summer are likely to be rejected by the state housing finance agency. Civil Beat.
Kaua‘i rainfall totals above average for month of May. The U.S. Geological Survey’s rain gauge on Mount Waiʻaleʻale had the highest monthly total of 45.64 inches (148% of average) and the highest daily total of 6.18 inches on May 13. The Kalāheo and ʻŌmaʻo gages posted their highest May totals since 2011. Kauai Now.
