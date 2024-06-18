Public Utilities Commission grills Sandwich Isles' exec over service cutoff, $11M state IT project in jeopardy, ransomware suspected at Honolulu TheBus, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Independent Monitor Warns $11 Million State IT Project Is In Jeopardy And Could Fail. The state has spent nearly $3.5 million on its second attempt to develop a financial management system that meets the requirements of Federal Highways Administration. Civil Beat.
Lee Loy candidacy confirmed. Hawaii Chief Election Officer Scott Nago ruled Monday that County Councilwoman Sue Lee Loy is eligible to run for the state House District 2 seat vacated when Rep. Richard Onishi decided not to run for a seventh term. Tribune-Herald.
As RIMPAC nears, concerns raise from community activists. The 29th biennial Exercise Rim of the Pacific, or RIMPAC, is slated to run in and around the Hawaiian Islands starting June 27, but community activists gathered on Monday to call for the military to cancel the multinational exercise. KHON2. KITV4.
Law Enforcement Department Resuming Evictions. The execution of court-ordered writs and evictions will resume, following a "stand-down" in late-April following a critical incident in Waiʻanae. Big Island Video News. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Oahu
FBI, Police Investigate Possible Ransomware Attack At TheBus, Handi-Van. The Honolulu Department of Transportation Services was still trying Monday to determine the cause as well as the cure to restore its online, real-time schedules for TheBus and TheHandi-Van fleets. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. KHON2. Hawaii News Now.
Next phase of Skyline to be energized; hours also extended for West Fest. In another major milestone, Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation officials are preparing to energize another section of the Skyline route. Hawaii News Now.
Late-night stabbing is latest high-profile violent crime in Keeaumoku Street area. Over the weekend since Friday, around the Ala Moana Center area, there were six reported cases of assault logged on HPD’s website; four of these were classified as simple assaults, and two as aggravated assaults. Star-Advertiser.
Target Of Mitsunaga Theft Case Files Civil Rights Lawsuit. After a criminal jury declined to convict Honolulu’s former prosecutor and employees of Mitsunaga & Associates for conspiring to violate an ex-employee’s civil rights, the former employee is taking the case to civil court. Civil Beat.
The Miske Trial: Interesting Moments From The Organized Crime Trial. Gifts to planning department officials, forged signatures and other improprieties came out in testimony from a prosecution witness in the sweeping criminal trial. Civil Beat.
Trial to begin for ex-OCCC officer in 2016 murder, kidnapping case. A former Oahu Community Correctional Center training officer, indicted eight years ago on murder and kidnapping charges in the 2016 fatal shooting of his 66-year-old mother and kidnapping of a 48-year-old woman, made a last-minute request Monday for a jury- waived trial in Oahu Circuit Court. Star-Advertiser.
More Homeowners Are Needed To Join The Push To Restore Honolulu’s Urban Watersheds. A three-year project in East Oahu funded by NOAA is off to a "remarkable" start, administrator says. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Keaukaha fight over land deed goes to state Supreme Court. A legal battle over a Keaukaha property, a century-old land deed, and the separation between church and state will go before the Hawaii Supreme Court next week. Tribune-Herald.
Maunakea telescopes detect light from merging quasars. Astronomers have used a pair of Maunakea telescopes to shed light on one of the universe’s earliest stages of development. Tribune-Herald.
Aircraft come to Big Island as part of Hawai‘i Air National Guard fighter training exercise. The Hawai‘i Air National Guard’s 154th Wing came to Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole on June 12 as part of its fighter exercise, Sentry Aloha 24-2, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on O‘ahu. Big Island Now.
Maui
Lahaina homes face 20% turnover in 3 years. A new report released Monday by the Hawai‘i Land Trust indicates that without intervention Lahaina could see an estimated 6.5% of residential properties totaling $122 million change hands over a year, and within three years a 20% turnover of ownership equating to at least $360 million. Star-Advertiser.
Lahaina Fire Victims Could Build Temporary Homes In The Burn Zone If This Bill Passes. The Maui County Council is moving forward with legislation to give displaced residents some "breathing space" for five years. Civil Beat.
New Taxpayer-Funded Housing Going Up In Lahaina May No Longer Be Needed. FEMA and the state are building 619 homes for fire survivors, but there are now fewer than 215 households still living in the emergency hotel program. Civil Beat.
Maui Mayor Appoints New Directors For Housing, Oiwi Resources Departments. County voters passed ballot measures in November 2022 for the new departments to help with the housing crisis and ensure proper management of native resources. Civil Beat. Maui News.
What’s in store for Queen Kaʻahumanu Center’s future? Mall owners seek new lease on life. Without resuscitation, the future is bleak for Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, with the aging, once premier Central Maui shopping destination caught in a downward spiral — store closings lead to less foot traffic, which begets more loss of business, and so on. Maui Now.
Kauai
Federal aid to help with recovery efforts from severe Kauai storm. On Monday, President Joe Biden declared the severe storms, flooding, and landslides in mid-April a major disaster. KHON2.
