Sheriff scandal grows, offshore wind farm slated for Oahu, 6 more COVID deaths reported, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Green plans to veto 3 bills aimed at emergency powers. Among the 17 bills that Gov. Josh Green intends to veto are three that would put new rules on his emergency powers as the Legislature continues to try to define how Hawaii governors should operate during crises. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
Governor's intent-to-veto list includes invasive species and biosecurity bills. The $20 million “landmark” biosecurity bill to tackle invasive species in Hawaiʻi could get cut in half. Hawaii Public Radio.
State publishes Hawaii Digital Economy Survey. To gain a deeper understanding of how local companies utilize digital and broadband technology for their business operations, the Hawai’i Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism Hawai’i Broadband and Digital Equity Office recently published its Hawai’i digital economy survey involving more than 1,000 businesses. Maui News. Maui Now.
Hawaii Health Department reports 6 more COVID deaths. The Hawaii Department of Health todayreported six additional COVID-related deaths, bringing the state’s COVID toll since the start of the pandemic to 2,183. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Downtown Honolulu electric grid upgrade will be long, disruptive. It could take 10 years to fully upgrade downtown Honolulu’s underground electric cable network under a plan being accelerated after two disruptive outages over the past two weeks. Star-Advertiser.
New Project Seeks To Build Offshore Wind Farms In Kaiwi Channel. Aukahi Energy, a partnership between Progression Energy and EDF Renewables North America, is seeking approval to build floating offshore windmills north of the Kaiwi Channel, near Makapuu Point. If approved, the project will produce enough clean electricity to power around 300,000 homes, according to the company. Civil Beat.
Honolulu councilmembers discuss slower speed limits around schools. The City and County of Honolulu has published a draft of its plan to eliminate traffic fatalities by 2040. However, some want an even more aggressive approach. Hawaii Public Radio.
The Navy transferred 400 acres to the city. In the fine print, there’s reason for caution. After the base closed, the military left behind hazardous chemicals, unexploded ordnance and buried cultural and archeological sites. The Navy tried to identify and remediate some of the risks, but making it usable is up to the city. Hawaii News Now.
Some Honolulu airport parking rates go up on Monday. The rate for parking three or more hours at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport will increase from $9 to $10 on Monday. The new maximum daily rate will be $25, up from $24. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
How can Waikīkī adapt to rising sea levels? Researchers might have a way. A group of researchers at the University of Hawaiʻi is trying to give Waikīkī community members a glimpse into the future. Hawaii Public Radio.
Scottish heritage group fights to save Falls of Clyde. The Scottish heritage group, Falls of Clyde International, is working to save and rebuild the historic vessel. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Hawaiian Electric to shut off power during high wind days to avoid risk of wildfires. Hawaiian Electric is launching a new program where it may preemptively shut off power for approximately 19,300 customers in high-wind areas on the Big Island that are at risk of wildfire during dry conditions. Big Island Now.
County seeks dismissal of pedestrian death lawsuit against HPD, cop. Hawaii County is requesting dismissal of a lawsuit seeking monetary damages from the Hawaii Police Department and an officer who was on duty and at the wheel of a blue-and-white cruiser that struck a 16-year-old boy who later died. Tribune-Herald.
EPA Is Investigating Wastewater Released Into Puhi Bay From Troubled Hilo Sewage Plant. The federal agency and state health officials will determine whether the aging facility violated its discharge permit and the Clean Water Act. Civil Beat.
Maui
Hawaii Attorney General seeks interview on 2018 Lahaina wildfire. The state Department of the Attorney General filed a motion Monday to force the director of the Maui Emergency Management Agency to answer questions about how he commanded the response to the 2018 West Maui fires fueled by Hurricane Lane. Star-Advertiser.
Repair Or Retreat? An Ocean-Battered Maui Condo Complex Grapples With An Uncertain Future. Two of Kahana Sunset's six buildings are teetering near the water's edge while battling sinkholes and shaky foundations. It's now in the county's hands to decide what to do. Civil Beat.
Report: Half of Maui vacation rental units were vacant in May 2024. In May 2024, Maui County continued to have the largest supply of available vacation rental (TVR) units in the state, but occupancy rates for them were below half, at 49.5%, according to a report by the state Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism. Maui Now.
Kauai
Derek Kawakami finds common ground at annual mayors conference. Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami shared his takeaways after attending the annual U.S. Conference of Mayors in Kansas City, Missouri. Hawaii Public Radio.
