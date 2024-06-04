Green signs 'historic' tax cut bills, Kilauea eruption pauses, Maui Council tackles resolution opposing Space Force telescopes, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. Big Island Now. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4. Big Island Video News.
Governor declares emergency to avoid loss of phone, internet services for Hawaiian Home Lands households. Hawai‘i Gov. Josh Green on Friday signed an emergency proclamation to avoid loss of telecommunications services for many Hawaiian Home Lands households across the state. Big Island Now.
Hawaiian Home Lands Broadband Customers Say The Service Has Been Bad For Years. State regulators and the governor stopped the communications company from cutting off phone and internet services over the weekend. Civil Beat.
Telecom service can’t last, Sandwich Isles founder says. Sandwich Isles Communication founder Albert Hee said Monday that despite the company’s lack of resources, services have continued for about 1,500 customers on Hawaiian home lands because of Gov. Josh Green’s emergency proclamation Friday evening to prevent the loss of telecommunications services. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
DHHL Has Big Plans For More Homes. But It Needs A Lot More Money. The department and its developers are pushing for a mixed bag of financing and housing options. But not everyone is happy with proposals for more rentals. Civil Beat.
Hawaii’s Department of Health is investigating the Badia brand seasonings after food inspectors in New York confirmed elevated levels of lead. Hold off on using Badia ground ginger and cinnamon products. Hawaii News Now.
73 public schools to offer summer meals to children under 18. Thanks to the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) program, two meals will be served Monday through Friday at 73 participating schools, excluding state-observed holidays. KHON2.
Oahu
Uncertainty over Honolulu rail leadership could put funding in jeopardy. The Federal Transit Administration on Monday warned that leadership uncertainty at the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation could jeopardize another $250 million in federal money needed by the city’s rail system. Star-Advertiser.
City land donation proposed for Kailua Hawaiian homesteads project. For the third time in two decades, city officials are seeking to make residential use out of a large parcel of vacant city land in Kailua. Star-Advertiser.
New injunction is sought to stop Haiku Stairs’ removal. The Friends of Haiku Stairs have filed a new legal motion meant to stop the city’s planned demolition of the World War II-era staircase, above Haiku Valley and the H-3 freeway, in Kaneohe. Star-Advertiser.
NOAA: Post-mortem exam confirms monk seal pup attacked by dog. Federal wildlife officials today said a post-mortem exam confirms a newborn monk seal pup born on Oahu’s North Shore died from injuries due to a dog attack. Star-Advertiser. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Kīlauea eruption within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park has paused. The eruption that began southwest of Kīlauea’s summit at approximately 12:30 a.m. has paused. However, activity in this region remains dynamic and could change quickly, according to a press release from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. Big Island Now. Big Island Video News. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
DHHL To Bring Wi-Fi Hotspots To Puʻukapu Pastoral Leases. SIC broadband customers in Puʻukapu who have been without service since April 2024 will be eligible for the AT&T Wi-Fi hotspot distribution. Big Island Video News.
Police, fire, National Guard, others stage exercise at Hilo school today. Waiakea High School will take on the appearance of Ground Zero today — but rest assured, this is only a drill. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui Council Hears Opposition To Proposed Space Force Telescopes On Haleakala. The council will vote on a resolution on Wednesday to officially oppose construction of up to seven telescopes on the dormant volcano. More than 20 people from Hawaii to Tahiti urged the Maui County Council on Monday to oppose the military’s plan to build more telescopes atop Haleakala, the Valley Isle’s highest peak at 10,000 feet. Civil Beat. Maui Now.
73 public schools, including eight in Maui County to offer summer meals to children. The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education announced today that 73 public schools will serve meals free of charge over the summer to children ages 18 and younger – regardless of public school enrollment status – through its summer food service program. The list includes five schools on Maui and three on Molokaʻi. Maui Now.
Kauai
PMRF honors Hawaiian place name as Major’s Bay becomes Waiapua‘a Bay. The US Navy’s Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kekaha formally changed a recreation area at its military base to its Native Hawaiian place name during a sign unveiling ceremony on Friday, May 31, as Major’s Bay officially became Waiapua‘a Bay. Kauai Now. Garden Island.
State to ‘closely monitor’ cruise ships after large liner appeared too close to Na Pali Coast. The state is putting cruise ship operators on notice after the large liner Celebrity Edge appeared to come too close to Kauai’s Na Pali coast a month ago. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
