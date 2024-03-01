'Stop the bleeding': Senate panel balks at paying Maui fire victim's rising costs, De Fries confirmed as Maunakea authority director, tourism arrivals and spending down, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2
UH Regents Interim Chair Vows To Fight For His Job. In spite of a Senate panel’s rejection, Alapaki Nahale-a wants to push ahead with his nomination “for our university and our state.” Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii visitor arrivals and spending down. In January some 763,480 visitors came to the Hawaiian Islands, down 3.6% from January 2023, according to DBEDT. Likewise, total visitor spending, without taking inflation into account, declined to $1.81 billion, a drop of 4.5% from January 2023. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now.
DOH adds more security measures to State Hospital. The Nov. 13 murder of State Hospital nurse Justin Bautista has prompted a serious look at security at the facility. KHON2.
Public Can Weigh In On Making Papahanaumokuakea A Marine National Sanctuary. The move aims to better protect the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands and enhance the national monument that's been in place there since 2006. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Honolulu leaders focusing on several issues in Climate Adaptation Plan. A new climate adaptation strategy was recently released. Wednesday the Honolulu City Council unanimously passed (9-0) Resolution 24-016 which adopts the climate ready plan. KITV4.
New ocean safety sector under city consideration. A plan to break up the city Emergency Services Department was formally announced in March 2023 during Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s 2023 State of the City address. Star-Advertiser.
Avalon Group purchases former Fort Street Mall Walmart property. Avalon Group, a Honolulu-based real estate development, sales and consulting company, purchased the former Walmart property at South King and Bethel streets in downtown Honolulu, it announced Thursday. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
Autopsy results in homeless youth’s death put spotlight on dearth of treatment beds. In a distressing update, the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has released the official cause of death for Acacia Brown, the 21-year-old who was found dead last summer in some bushes near a homeless encampment in Kailua. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
John De Fries’ selection criticized: Former HTA chief voted in as first Maunakea authority director. After more than a year, the state body that will take over management of the Maunakea summit region has a new director, though not without controversy. Hawaii Public Radio. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
Decommissioning of Maunakea’s 2nd telescope begins in March. Hoku Ke‘a decommissioning to begin this month. The Hoku Ke‘a Observatory — which has been unused for more than a decade after the teaching telescope that it was meant to house was found to be faulty — will be demolished over the next five months, with the process to begin at an unspecified date in March. Tribune-Herald. KHON2.
Maui
County Council passes Bill 21 on first reading to expedite permits for wildfire rebuilding. Bill 21 would broaden emergency repair provisions of Maui County’s current building code and clarify repair and approval procedures for issuing emergency building permits. Maui Now.
East Maui Water Authority Chooses Water Resource Expert As Board’s First Chair. Former Maui Mayor Alan Arakawa, who had opposed the authority's creation, was unsuccessful in his bid for the leadership role. Civil Beat.
State unveils first federally funded EV station on Maui. The state’s first federally funded EV charging station is now open at the Kahului Park & Ride on Maui. Star-Advertiser. Maui News. Maui Now.
Kauai
NFL players judging this year’s Kaua‘i Poke Fest; ticket sales will go to Maui Strong Fund. This year’s celebrity judges will include Kaua‘i-born Nick and Nate Herbig, Pittsburgh Steelers professional athletes and brothers. Kauai Now.
