Legislature could allow more houses on smaller lots, fund proposed to shield HECO from lawsuits, 4 Hawaii newspapers part of bankruptcy sale, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Lawmakers consider creation of fund to shield HECO, others from future fire-related suits. While facing potentially billions of dollars in damages from the Maui wildfire, Hawaiian Electric is proposing a $1 billion fund to pay for damages from a future fire catastrophe. Hawaii News Now.
Designer is commissioned to convert state Capitol pools to waterless feature. The long-troublesome reflecting pools at the state Capitol will be permanently dried up and converted to an artistic landscape with elements resembling water from around Hawaii designed by Native Hawaiian artist Solomon Enos. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
Would a clean fuel standard help Hawaiʻi reduce transportation emissions? Hawaiʻi lawmakers are looking at another way to clean up transportation by lowering the amount of carbon in the fuel itself. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii newspapers part of bankruptcy sale. Carpenter Media Group announced the completion of its acquisition of U.S. and Canadian publisher Black Press Media in a stock purchase together with Canadian financial partners Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. and Deans Knight Ltd. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Honolulu Council alarmed over state’s urban density bills. At a special meeting Thursday morning of the Council’s Committee on Planning and the Economy, the panel voted to recommend passage of Resolution 65 — introduced by Chair Tommy Waters and Vice Chair Esther Kia‘aina — to express “strong concerns” relating to these active “urban density bills” and the potential for unchecked housing development on Oahu. Star-Advertiser. KHON2. KITV4.
Day 2 Kaneshiro, Mitsunaga trial: Government calls on former Mitsunaga employees. Trial continues for former Honolulu Prosecutor, Keith Kaneshiro, and former businessman, Dennis Mitsunaga, and his associates. KHON2.
Salary commission recommends raise for medical examiner — the city's highest paid employee. The Honolulu Salary Commission wants to give the city’s chief medical examiner a $400,000 salary for the next fiscal year — and a similar salary to the deputy medical examiner. Hawaii Public Radio.
Racetrack, landfill top the concerns as new round of Honolulu mayor's town hall sessions begins. A packed house greeted Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi at Kapolei High School as he kicked off a second year of town halls being held across Oahu. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Potential landfill in central Oahu draws criticism, while space for one is limited. The Land Use Commission told city officials they have until 2028 to shut down Waimanalo Gulch landfill in West Oahu after it grew in size and raised concerns from Leeward coast residents. KHON2.
Hawaii Ethics Commission Fines Former Athletics Director Glenn Nitta $274K. The largest administrative fee ever levied by the Hawaii State Ethics Commission stems from allegations of theft and embezzlement of funds belonging to the Mililani High School Athletic Booster Club. Civil Beat. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Investigation underway into cause of fire at Pahoa restaurant. The Hawaii County Fire Department is investigating the cause of a blaze that burned through a popular eatery in Pahoa on Tuesday night. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
Bill to establish Lele Community District Board expected to stall in state House. A controversial bill to establish a nine-member Lele Community District Board for decision-making in rebuilding Lahaina has passed the state Senate, but it will not advance in the House, according to West Maui Rep. Elle Cochran. Maui Now.
A Number Of Investigations Have Been Launched Into The Maui Fires. Investigations into the causes of the Maui wildfires are entering a new phase, as government officials prepare to release reports in April and lawyers for fire victims accelerate their own inquiries previously stalled in the face of procedural maneuvers by defendants. Civil Beat.
Reports of respiratory issues near Lahaina burn zone put new spotlight on air quality monitoring. There is growing concern about air quality in West Maui following reports of respiratory issues plaguing some people downwind of the Lahaina burn zone. Hawaii News Now.
Planned housing site for fire survivors spurs concerns about runoff, drainage. Some Kahului residents fear a future housing site for fire survivors will make their drainage problems worse. They are calling on county officials to fix the issue to prevent a flooding disaster. Hawaii News Now.
1,600-unit Hoʻonani Village affordable rental housing project gets an early preview. Members of the Maui County Council’s Housing and Land Use Committee received a presentation Wednesday on conceptual plans for the 1,600-unit Hoʻonani Village multifamily rental and commercial complex in Puʻunēnē. Maui Now. KITV4.
April 9 is deadline to appeal 2024 Real Property Assessment. The County of Maui Real Property Assessment Division encourages property owners to carefully review the 2024 real property assessment notices that were delivered to property owners last week. Maui Now.
Kauai
The Hawaii DOE Has Defaulted On Rent Owed To Another State Agency. The Department of Education has been planning to build a "mega kitchen" that would eventually go to the Agribusiness Development Corp. But it has yet to pay the security deposit. Civil Beat.
Kaua‘i County Council approves development plan to grow affordable housing in Kapa‘a. Kaua‘i County Council unanimously approved a proposed plan to redevelop an affordable housing community in Kapa‘a, which is expected to grow the inventory from 36 to more than 100 homes for kamaʻāina. Kauai Now.
Single-family home price tops $1.4 million on Kaua‘i. A woozy housing market that couldn’t find its footing last year appears to be on firmer ground in 2024, as evidenced by stronger sales and loftier home prices. Garden Island.
Hawai‘i Tourism Authority releases February Hotel Performance Report. The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority has announced that revenue per available room for Kaua‘i hotels increased nearly 9% in February, when compared to the same month last year, in line with the upward trend the agency has reported for the state as a whole. Kauai Now.
