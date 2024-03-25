Senators target Hawaii energy office for defunding, state mulls catastrophic insurance, litigation, investigations ramp up in Maui wildfire aftermath, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
The Clock Is Ticking For Hawaii To Commit Its Remaining Federal Coronavirus Funds. The state of Hawaii and the counties have until the end of the year to obligate up to $400 million in federal funds meant to alleviate the impacts of Covid-19 and support economic recovery, or face returning it. Civil Beat.
Free Summer School Programs In Hawaii Face Uncertain Future. As federal coronavirus funding expires, the Hawaii Department of Education must make the case for continued investments in summer learning. Civil Beat.
State-run Reinsurance To Cover Catastrophic Events In Hawaiʻi. House Bill 2056 would create State Reinsurance Exploratory Working Group to gather information and find solutions. Big Island Video News.
Macadamia Nut Country of Origin Labeling Bill Advances In Hawaiʻi Legislature. The proposed bill moving through the Hawaiʻi State House requires the country of origin to be included on the principal display panel on a package of processed macadamia nuts. Big Island Video News.
Hawaii Prison Officials Hope A New Women’s Wellness Center Will Reduce Recidivism. The Women's Prison Project is raising $85,000 for a wellness center at the prison that is expected to improve quality of life for incarcerated women. Civil Beat.
UH moves toward an ‘indigenous-serving’ institution model. A year and four months after the University of Hawaii Board of Regents approved a strategic plan that in part calls for UH to “fulfill kuleana to Native Hawaiians and Hawaii,” officials are preparing to select an administrator to implement that “imperative” across the 10-campus system, and meanwhile launching a two-year cultural initiative on the flagship Manoa campus. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Illegal ‘Straw’ Donations Spotlighted By Mitsunaga Case Are Rarely Prosecuted. Lurking in the background of an alleged conspiracy to bribe Honolulu’s prosecutor is a separate but related issue: donations made under a false name to circumvent campaign limits. Civil Beat.
Office space conversions fuel $1B downtown Honolulu investment cycle. The lights are brighter in downtown Honolulu where post-pandemic changes to work and lifestyle patterns are fueling an investment cycle that is expected to deliver at least 15 new projects valued at about $1 billion over the next five to seven years. Star-Advertiser.
New pedestrian walkway in Ala Moana connected after 2 years of construction. After nearly two years of construction, both sides of Hawaii’s newest elevated pedestrian walkway are finally connected over Ala Moana Boulevard. Hawaii News Now.
Land Board votes unanimously to protect crumbling Windward coastal highway. The state transportation department will build a 400-foot-long rock revetment along Kamehameha Highway between Ka’a’awa Beach Park and the elementary school. Hawaii News Now.
Emergency Room Closure In Wahiawa Magnifies A Capacity Crunch. As emergency rooms filled with patients, Honolulu's head of emergency services was tasked with coordinating ambulance arrivals. Civil Beat.
Oʻahu residents living in flood zones are asked to participate in survey. About 25,000 households on Oʻahu are in flood-risk areas, and the City and County of Honolulu wants to see how prepared residents are for possible floods. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Roth offers State of the County. To combat the rising costs of housing, healthcare, and daily essentials Mayor Mitch Roth announced during the State of the County address his plan to ask the Hawai‘i County Council to decrease property taxes based on a close examination of the county budget. West Hawaii Today. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now.
‘Safe Space’ draws concerns: Residents, lawmaker worried about impact of homeless camp on area. A state lawmaker has joined some Hilo residents in their concerns about a planned government-sanctioned homeless encampment near the Hilo Lagoon Center. Tribune-Herald.
Alternative Chosen For Pāhoa Library, Mass Transit Hub. The Preferred Alternative is the lot that is located at the northwest corner of Pāhoa Village Road and Kahakai Boulevard. Big Island Video News.
Work on Lanikaula Street to begin in May. Hawaii County Department of Public Works spokeswoman Sherise Kanae-Kane said a $5 million project to improve about 1,800 feet of Lanikaula Street between Kilauea Avenue and Manono Street will begin in May and continue through February 2025, weather permitting. Tribune-Herald.
Glenwood Transfer Station to close March 25 through May 15. The Glenwood Transfer Station will close on March 25 for construction activities, according to the County of Hawai‘i Department of Environmental Management’s Solid Waste Division. Big Island Now.
Maui
Lawmakers Want Utility Regulators To Conduct Their Own Fire Probe. Some legislators want an independent investigation because the state and Maui County are both involved in litigation over the August fires. Civil Beat.
Maui County attorneys request state subpoenas to manage fire response probe. Maui County attorneys say they have requested subpoenas to work with investigators hired by the state to assess governments’ response to the Aug. 8 wildfires, which killed 101 people, because the investigators have failed to follow realistic and respectful practices for gathering information. Star-Advertiser.
Council advances eminent domain land condemnation for Central Maui Landfill expansion. Maui County Council members moved quickly Friday morning to give the first of two approvals for the county to launch eminent domain condemnation proceedings in 2nd Circuit Court. Maui Now.
County Council Vice-Chair to host Meeting on Wednesday. Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura will host a community meeting on March 27th at the Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani from 6 to 8 p.m. The focus of the meeting will be on a potential water source development agreement between the County of Maui and Free Market Ventures, LLC. Maui News.
Kauai
Someone planted non-native coral at ‘Anini Beach; DAR relies on community to report fishy goings-on. All is not well in the waters off ‘Anini Beach on the North Shore of Kaua‘i, where a three-year-old mystery with calamitous potential continues to baffle those tasked with conserving the area ecosystem. Kauai Now.
‘Bathrooms’ restoration springs up in Hanalei. Spring cleaning kicked off early for one Kaua‘i resident whose “labor of love” can be seen in Hanalei. Garden Island.
