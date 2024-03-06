Legislature balks at tapping into $1B carryover funds in budget crisis, Senate rejects Nahale-a for second Regents term, more than 36k could have marijuana possession records expunged, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Public Radio.
Senate rejects Nahale-a for second UH regent term. A deeply divided state Senate voted 13-12 on Tuesday to deny University of Hawaii Board of Regents Interim Chair Alapaki Nahale-a a second five-year term on the board, as critics cited what they saw as his lapses in accountability and leadership on such crucial issues as the worsening disrepair of some Manoa campus housing. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Big Island Video News.
Last-ditch effort afoot to kill housing bill aimed at boosting density in residential areas. The current language in SB3202 says it will “allow for at least two additional dwelling units, which shall be considered accessory to any dwelling unit or residential unit duly permitted by ordinance.” Hawaii News Now.
Thousands In Hawaii With Arrest Records For Marijuana Posession Could Have Them Expunged. Over 36,000 people in Hawaii arrested for possessing less than 3 grams of marijuana before that offense was decriminalized in 2019 could have all or part of their criminal records expunged at no cost if legislation to amend the state’s criminal statutes succeeds. Civil Beat.
Hawaii lawmakers consider bill allowing telehealth access for those seeking gender-affirming care. A bill at the legislature is creating serious controversy. House Bill 2079 aims to expand telehealth access to people seeking gender-affirming health services. But some believe the bill is a violation of parental rights. KITV4.
Commentary: Hawaii May Finally Move In The Right Direction On Parental Rights In Child Welfare Cases. Two bills already approved by their respective houses aim to correct a longtime shortcoming, though it remains to be seen if it's the right approach. Civil Beat.
Commercial real estate investment from foreign and out-of-state sources is lagging. Investment in Hawaiʻi fell for the second year in a row, according to Colliers International, which tracks money changing hands in real estate. Hawaii Public Radio.
Nearly $400 Million In Federal Earmarks For Hawaiʻi Non-Profits Listed. U.S. Senator Brian Schatz says he has secured $394 million in new congressional directed spending to boost local non-profits. Big Island Video News.
Oahu
State House tees up bill to kill Aloha Stadium redevelopment. The state House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill to scuttle the redevelopment project in favor of building a less costly stadium on the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus. Star-Advertiser.
HPD officer accused of ignoring plea for help before woman’s brutal murder is fired. There are new developments in the case of a woman brutally beaten to death two years ago on the steps of the Kapolei Police Station. Hawaii News Now.
Navy to extend testing of its water system. The Navy announced this week that it will continue monitoring its Oahu water system, which serves 93,000 people, for the next year after a surge in complaints about water and air quality in homes on the military waterline. Star-Advertiser.
City Council considers new Ocean Safety Department. During the City Council’s Committee on Budget meeting Tuesday, the way forward — to stand up, staff, fund and perhaps have public oversight over a larger sector — caused uncertainty among Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s administration as well as the Council. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
The clock is ticking for Maunakea authority. The transition of control over the summit of Maunakea has been slow going over the past year, but could speed up soon. Tribune-Herald.
Hilo Medical Center to be renamed, marking Benioffs’ $50M charitable investment. A $50 million investment in Hilo Medical Center by Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff and his wife, Lynne, will be used to launch a family birthing center and help the hospital complete its expansion of the intensive care unit. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
A bit more free parking for the public in Kailua-Kona: Council resolution paves the way for 14 more stalls. The Hawaii County Council Committee on Legislative Approvals and Acquisitions on Tuesday passed resolution 442 authorizing the acceptance of a quitclaim of a “remnant road reserve” from the state Board of Land and Natural Resources. West Hawaii Today.
Testifiers on Hawai‘i County Council resolution promoting world peace demanded inclusion of Gaza cease-fire. A resolution affirming the Hawai‘i County Council’s commitment to seek and promote peace, diplomacy and civil discourse while demonstrating the values of understanding, cooperation and peaceful co-existence with aloha created some civil — and at one point uncivil — discourse Tuesday. Big Island Now. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Temporary Housing Construction Protected As Green Revises Wildfire Proclamation Again. Gov. Josh Green signed the 10th emergency order to address the aftermath of the Maui wildfires with amendments focused on affordable housing for displaced families. Civil Beat. Maui Now.
Mayor Richard T. Bissen, Jr. will present State of the County Address March 15 at Castle Theater. Mayor Bissen will speak on the County’s response and recovery efforts after the devastating August 2023 wildfires, as well as plans to address critical housing needs, economic recovery and the rebuilding of Lahaina town. Maui News.
County Auditor: Department of Finance was ill-prepared to begin collecting millions in TAT payments. Maui County’s Department of Finance was under-staffed and ill-prepared to collect transient accommodations tax money beginning in November 2021 when a state law allowing the county to tap millions of visitor-generated revenue went into effect, according to a report by the Office of the County Auditor. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Hirono to take Boys & Girls Club of Maui CEO to State of the Union. U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono will take Boys &Girls Clubs of Maui CEO Kelly Maluo-Pearson as her guest for President Joe Biden’s 2024 State of the Union address, she announced Tuesday. Star-Advertiser.
The State Is Close To Buying This Old Hotel For Maui Fire Survivors And Longterm Affordable Housing. Council approval is needed for the mayor to complete agreements with the state before the closing can occur on the $38 million property with 175 furnished guest rooms. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Kaua‘i home sales, prices rebound. A dormant housing market awoke from its slumber to start the new year, as home sales and prices rebounded with eye-opening gains in January. Garden Island.
Learn more about homeownership on Hawaiian Home Lands during weekend workshop. Hawai‘i Community Lending, a nonprofit mortgage lender, will host the Pilina Kaiāulu Workshop in Kapa’a from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kauai Now.
