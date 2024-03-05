Development regulations could be scaled back to build more housing, arts face funding loss, Senate vote today on Regent Nahale-a, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Building regulations drive up Hawaii condo prices by 58%. Hawaii’s building regulations drive the cost of condominium development up 58%, the highest in the nation, according to a report released Monday by the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization. Star-Advertiser. Kauai Now. KHON2.
AARP and Hawaiʻi housing agency disagree over possible loss of affordable homes. An AARP Hawaiʻi/Smart Growth America report about the potential danger of losing affordable housing in Hawaiʻi has triggered a defensive response from the Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corp., which is responsible for increasing and preserving the state’s supply of low- and moderate-income housing. Maui Now.
Support for Nahale-a as UH regent swells before vote. Following a flurry of eleventh-hour meetings and negotiations Monday at the state Capitol, state senators are set to vote today on whether to confirm embattled University of Hawaii Board of Regents Chair Alapaki Nahale-a for a second term as a regent. Star-Advertiser.
Lawmakers envision state visitor app to help manage tourists. The problem of too many people in too few precious places has led to targeted tactics — like reservation requirements, traffic controls and public service videos, which rarely reach a wide audience, according to state House Tourism Chair Rep. Sean Quinlan. Hawaii News Now.
Several bills could impact funding for the state arts agency. Nearly midway through the 2024 legislative session, at least four bills relating to culture and the arts are still alive. Hawaii Public Radio.
Lawmakers advance bill to increase penalty for dangerous dog attacks. Supporters say the bill would hold dog owners accountable and allow the police to impound dangerous dogs. Critics argue that determination should be made in a court of law. Hawaii Public Radio.
‘The Kids Feel Miserable’ But There’s No End In Sight For Hawaii’s School Bus Shortage. Lawmakers are weighing several proposals to address the lack of school bus drivers, but it's unlikely that any routes will be restored next year. Civil Beat.
What to expect in Hawaiʻi's Democratic presidential caucuses. Hawaiʻi Democrats will hold a presidential preference vote on Wednesday as President Joe Biden moves closer to securing the delegates needed to clinch the nomination for a second term in the White House. Associated Press.
GOP presidential caucus to be held March 12. The 2024 Hawai‘i Republican Presidential Caucus will held on Tuesday, March 12. Garden Island.
Marc and Lynne Benioff donate $150M to 2 Hawaii hospitals. The gift — considered one of the largest single private donations in Hawaii’s history — will connect Hawaii Pacific Health with Hilo Medical Center and UCSF Health. It resulted from more than a year of collaboration among the three entities. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
One Way To Ease Honolulu’s Building Permit Backlog: Pay Workers More. The beleaguered Department of Planning and Permitting, which is drowning in more permit applications than it can process, is getting by on the backs of a low-wage workforce with high turnover. Civil Beat.
Proposed city Ocean Safety Department under review. A proposed resolution urging that Honolulu’s lifeguard and ambulance services be broken up in order to create a brand new city department is expected to be reviewed today by the City Council’s budget committee. Star-Advertiser.
Entire attorney staff at key domestic violence nonprofit leave, citing internal conflict. Seven staff attorneys at the Domestic Violence Action Center have quit in recent months and tell Hawaii News Now that they all left for the same reason — because other staff were allowed to provide legal advice to clients. Hawaii News Now.
Hawai‘i Convention Center grapples with recurrent vandalism. The Hawai‘i Convention Center completed a $225,000 exterior camera installation project just in time to catch footage linked to the shattering of one of its soaring glass windows, worth about $25,000. Star-Advertiser.
High rise proposed in one of Honolulu’s most congested neighborhoods sparks backlash. This lower Manoa neighborhood is no stranger to residential high-rises, with several already built right across from Punaho School. Hawaii News Now.
Grounded sailboat in pieces off Waikiki. The Coast Guard said after search and rescue operations were completed Sunday, pollution responders assessed the scene, and found no signs of diesel or petroleum product in the water. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Man with loaded sawed-off shotgun, rifle arrested in Bayfront Soccer Fields parking lot. A 32-year-old Puna man, Nainoa Kaluhiwa, has been arrested and charged for being in possession of a loaded, sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun and a rifle of unknown make and model after police contacted him while seated within a vehicle parked in the parking lot at the Bayfront Soccer Fields in Hilo on Feb. 29. Big Island Now.
Prep work begins for HVNP roundabout. Work to prepare for the installation of a traffic roundabout just beyond the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park entrance began Monday. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Ka‘ū Stewards Complete ‘Āina-based Education Training Program. The non-profit Ka ‘Ohana o Honu‘apo facilitated the Ka‘ū Hoa Pili ‘Āina program, funded by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority. Big Island Video News.
Maui
EPA Completes Nighttime Inspections Of Sewer Lines In Lahaina. The operation involved debris clearing as well as use of a robotic camera to assess the lines. Civil Beat.
Maui County seeks owners of 21 unclaimed vehicles salvaged from Lahaina wildfire zone. The County of Maui is seeking the owners of 21 intact vehicles that were removed from the Lahaina wildfire disaster zone for debris cleanup progression. Maui Now.
MPD's new cold case detail dedicated to finding those still missing after Lahaina fire. Since its inception in November, the Maui Police Department's very first cold case unit located seven people. KITV4.
Hāna groups issue advisory against visiting Waiʻoka and Kaihalulu in East Maui. The group Hoʻomakaukau Maui Hikina – “East Maui Ready” Leadership (EMR) is issuing a standing advisory requesting that both Waiʻoka and Kaihalulu areas of East Maui be avoided when looking for recreational spots to visit. Maui Now.
Only safe house for boys on Maui closes due to staff shortage. The Salvation Army made the difficult decision to close its Family Intervention Services Kanehoalani in Wailuku last week until it can find adequate staffing. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Mālama Kaua‘i, Moloa‘a farmers open ʻĀina Center to increase local food production. Kaua‘i moved closer to fulfilling its nickname of the Garden Isle last week, with the grand opening of the $3.2 million ʻĀina Center in Moloa‘a on Feb. 26. Kauai Now.
No comments:
Post a Comment