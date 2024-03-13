Schools superintendent $250k salary cap may be eliminated, Hawaii Republicans clinch Trump nomination, Coco Palms Resort cleared to rebuild, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Trump clinches nominations over other candidates in Hawaii’s Republican presidential caucus. Preliminary results revealed that Former President Donald Trump is in the lead as the Republican presidential nominee with 3,506 votes cast, which was 97% of the vote. Hawaii News Now. Star-Advertiser.
More Defendants Could Stay Out Of Prison Through Expanded Electronic Monitoring Program. Smartphone technology has led to a boom in digital surveillance of pretrial and post-conviction populations nationwide, but also raised privacy and civil rights concerns. Civil Beat.
Lawmakers consider changes to state criminal record expungement process. The idea is to have the state initiate the expungement process instead of the current situation where people must submit an application and pay a fee of $35 for the first expungement, and $50 for subsequent requests. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Jury selection begins in alleged pay-to-prosecute conspiracy. More than 70 potential jurors filled every seat in the federal courtroom Tuesday where former Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Keith Kaneshiro, businessman Dennis Mitsunaga and others face charges that they conspired to bribe Kaneshiro with campaign contributions to prosecute a former Mitsunaga employee. Star-Advertiser.
Disgraced former HPD Chief wants out of prison early. Disgraced former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha filed a petition to reduce his sentence by 16 months following a change in federal sentencing guidelines. KHON2.
Kailua Residents Decry Sad State Of Historic City-Owned Estate. A classic kamaaina beachside home is falling into decay, and Kailua residents are organizing to try to preserve it. Civil Beat.
Fishpond purchase gives Waipā community protection from development. Halulu Fishpond, which sits on a quarter-acre of land along Hanalei Bay, is now the property of the Waipā Foundation. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
New Hawaiian Homes Projects Planned On Big Island. During a March 11th, 2024 informational briefing on the ACT 279 Working Group, Hawaiian Homes chair Kali Watson gave an update on various projects under consideration, including many on the island of Hawaiʻi. Big Island Video News.
Richardson’s gets a face-lift: Park improvements, renovated ocean center unveiled. Richardson Ocean Park and Center is open and fully accessible to the public after 19 months of construction. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Pololū stewardship efforts provide catalyst for statewide expansion. A sensitive sites stewardship program in Kohala on Hawaiʻi Island has become a model for communities across the state. Hawaii Public Radio.
Nearly 120,000 acres set aside on Hawaiʻi Island to protect endangered species. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has designated 119,326 acres of federal, state, private and public lands as a critical habitat for 12 endangered species. Hawaii Public Radio.
Assessment details plans for old Hilo hospital renovations. A plan to renovate the old Hilo Memorial Hospital continues apace after a draft environmental assessment for the project was published last week. Tribune-Herald.
Waikoloa Village closer to getting a roundabout. A new traffic roundabout in Waikoloa Village is one step closer to becoming a reality after Friday’s release of a draft environmental assessment with an anticipated finding of no significant impact. West Hawaii Today.
Hundreds Of Hawaii Island Residents Protest Proposed Housing Project In Punaluu. A battle is brewing on the Big Island over a proposed development in Punaluu, a stretch of black sand beach and ponds along the rugged Kau coastline that’s popular among locals, tourists, fishermen and many others. Civil Beat.
Maui
Lahaina Wildfire Victims Fund Has 17 Applicants So Far. It's still not clear how much information about the fund or its applicants will be made public although settlements will be filed in court. Civil Beat.
Over 1,000 Maui fire survivors planning to sue Kamehameha Schools, state and utility companies. The attorneys for more than 1,000 Maui fire survivors believe they know exactly where the first flames broke out. They also explained who they think shares the blame. Hawaii News Now.
Maui Council Member Johnson touts county’s new law promoting reclaimed and recycled water. Ordinance 5592 also establishes the county Water Use and Development Plan as a guiding document for the development of reclaimed water infrastructure and alternative water sources, encouraging the departments of water supply and environmental management to collaborate in maximizing efficient use of water resources. Maui Now.
Maui’s Gladys Baisa remembered as a trailblazer, pioneer for women leaders. Former Maui County Council Chair Gladys Baisa left a legacy of leadership in Maui County government and with Maui Economic Opportunity Inc., which she led as chief executive officer from 1983 to 2005. She died Monday morning. She was 83. Maui Now.
Mixed feelings: Old Lahaina Lūʻau employees ready to make new memories as it reopens. Sitting between scorched Lahaina Town and unscathed Lahaina Canary Mall, the Old Lahaina Lūʻau reopens to tourism for its first time since the Aug. 8 wildfire. Maui Now.
Kauai
Regulators reject petition to revoke permits to rebuild Kauai's Coco Palms Resort. The Kauai Planning Commission rejected a petition Tuesday from a group of residents who were asking the commission to revoke permits issued to the owners of the Coco Palms Resort property. KITV4. KHON2.
Nearly $17M in federal funding headed to Garden Isle. Nearly $17 million in federal dollars is heading to Kaua‘i to fund a variety of projects ranging from the Kauaʻi War Memorial Convention Hall, an educational center at the Kawai‘ele State Waterbird Sanctuary, affordable housing and a fern propagation lab at the National Tropical Botanical Garden. Kauai Now.
Waimea Public Library gets $10,000 national grant. The Waimea branch of the Hawai‘i State Public Library System, better known to people as the Waimea Public Library, has received a $10,000 grant to help better serve people with disabilities, the Library Development Services announced on Friday. Garden Island.
