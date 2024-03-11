Green signs into law bill clarifying mandatory recounts, 80 wildfire detection sensors to be deployed statewide, 5 dead in Manoa murder-suicide, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
800 bills still alive at state Legislature’s halfway point. State legislators appear willing to spare the Hawaii Tourism Authority from what had been all-but-certain death last year, but at the midway point of this legislative session have failed to restore HTA’s funding that they eliminated last session. Star-Advertiser.
Push To Increase Auto Insurance Coverage Could Raise Costs For Hawaii Consumers. Two bills being considered by the Legislature would increase the legally required minimum liability coverage, which could boost the cost of premiums. Civil Beat.
New Bill Seeks To Remove Power To Suspend Electronic Media During Emergency. House Bill 2581 (HD 1) has already been passed through the State House and will be heard in the Senate Committee on Public Safety and Intergovernmental and Military Affairs on Monday, March 11. Big Island Video News.
Hawaiʻi Bill Increases Penalties For Arson During Red Flag Warning. A bill making its way through the State Legislature will increase criminal penalties for starting a fire during a Red Flag Warning period in Hawaiʻi. Big Island Video News.
Green Names New Director For Human Services Department. Ryan Yamane is a former Hawaii legislator who is deputy director of the Department of Human Resources Development. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio.
Wildfire detection sensors to be deployed on Maui and around Hawaii. Eighty Beta wildfire sensor units will be installed statewide — 20 units each for Maui County, Hawaii County, Kauai County and the City and County of Honolulu — by April 8. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Federal funds help speed up modernization at Hawaii airports. Five major airport runway projects totaling more than $520.7 million are moving forward at Hawaii airports this year due to an increase in federal dollars made possible by new types of grant programs, some of which provide multiple awards for a single project. Star-Advertiser.
Congress Restores Federal Benefits To COFA Migrants As Part Of $7.1 Billion Aid Deal. Migrants from Palau, the Marshall Islands and Micronesia lost access to numerous federal assistance programs in the 1990s under Clinton-era welfare reforms. Civil Beat. Maui Now.
Oahu
Federal trial of Keith Kaneshiro, Dennis Mitsunaga set to begin. A trial to determine whether former Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Keith Kaneshiro, prominent political donor Dennis Mitsunaga and others engaged in legal campaign financing or a pay-to-prosecute scheme starts Tuesday in U.S. District Court. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Council urges transparency at city Building Board of Appeals. The Honolulu City Council chair is urging the city Building Board of Appeals to give greater public transparency over its case decisions. Star-Advertiser.
The Miske Trial: A Honolulu Used Car Dealer Gets Roughed Up. Testimony continues in the organized crime and murder trial of Honolulu businessman Mike Miske with government witnesses describing violent behavior by the alleged crime boss. Civil Beat.
Blangiardi relaunches city food drive. Mayor Rick Blangiardi relaunched the City Employees’ Hawaii Foodbank Food and Fund Drive on Wednesday after it paused operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Star-Advertiser.
A&B still weighing options for historic Pali Lanes building. More than 2-1/2 years since it was vacated, plans for the Pali Lanes building in Kailua remain unknown, with most of the approximately 1.6-acre property fenced off. Star-Advertiser.
5 dead in Manoa murder-suicide. Honolulu police said a Manoa man fatally stabbed his wife and their three children in their home Sunday morning before killing himself in Hawaii’s worst mass homicide since the Xerox shooting in 1999 when seven people were gunned down at a Nimitz Highway business. Star-Advertiser. Associated Press. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Rainbow Drive Renovation, Housing Project Detailed In Draft EA. The 34 Rainbow Drive Draft Environmental Assessment / Anticipated Finding of No Significant Impact details the plans to renovate the existing Old Hilo Memorial Hospital building next to the Wailuku River, as well as the proposal to develop affordable rental housing units and supportive services on the remaining 24.947-acre property. Big Island Video News. KITV4.
Future Roundabout At Waikōloa Road, Paniolo Ave Examined In Draft EA. A planned roundabout at the entrance of Waikoloa Village is examined in a newly published Draft Environmental Assessment, and the public comment period is now open. Big Island Video News.
Hāmākua farmers switch tomato crop for edible hibiscus. Susan Hamilton and her husband own the Hawaiian B Natural Farms and have been growing tomatoes hydroponically in Hāmākua for the past 16 years. Last fall, they decided to switch gears to grow the edible Roselle Hibiscus after they were unable to bring workers back to help with the tomato crop following the COVID-19 pandemic. Big Island Now.
Maui
This State Agency Transformed Kakaako. Should It Do The Same For Lahaina? The Hawaii Senate unanimously passed a bill to turn over much of West Maui to the Hawaii Community Development Authority, despite growing opposition to the idea. Civil Beat.
Maui County May Use Eminent Domain To Acquire Land For Final Dump Site Of Lahaina Fire Debris. The property owner and local partners had been working on a private venture to develop the land into a new construction and demolition landfill facility. Civil Beat.
Council Grills Volunteers Before Approving Funding For Central Maui Housing Projects. Support for the two affordable housing projects was approved unanimously after several heated meetings about the selection committee's process. Civil Beat.
Maui Island unemployment at 6.2%, Maui County at 5.9% in January 2024. The non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for Maui Island was 6.2% in January 2024, compared to 5.8% the previous month, and 3% at the same time in 2023. Maui Now.
People With Limited English Lost Money And Help In Lahaina Response. Advocates say it took too long for federal agencies to understand Maui's unique language needs after the wildfires, and that the state must be better prepared. Civil Beat.
Hawaii’s health industry addresses Maui’s maternal care crisis. For many expecting mothers on Maui, an obstetrician is difficult to find. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
Biomass power plant blaze causes $500K in damage on Kaua‘i. A structure at a biomass power plant burst into flames in an industrial area on Friday afternoon causing an estimated $500,000 in damage. Garden Island.
Public input sought on ‘Anini Beach Park improvements. Kaua‘i County’s Department of Parks and Recreation and its consultant, Community Planning & Engineering, will conduct a public information meeting for proposed improvements to ‘Anini Beach Park boat wash down and trailer parking area. Kauai Now.
