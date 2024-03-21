Senate committee saves arts funding, lawmaker who led same-sex marriage opposition apologizes, Kaneshiro bribery trial begins, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Public Radio.
Teacher Harassment Bill Dies In Senate Committee. The Senate Education Committee on Wednesday deferred a bill that would have strengthened protections against the harassment of school workers after the Hawaii Department of Education proposed creating a code of conduct for families instead. Civil Beat.
Bill To Fund Geothermal Energy Exploration Advances. SB 2518 SD2 HD1 would appropriate funds for the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office “to conduct a statewide environmental assessment for, and subsequently administer, a geothermal resources characterization program under the direction of the Hawaiʻi Groundwater and Geothermal Resources Center at the University of Hawaiʻi.” Big Island Video News.
Bill Allows Ag Officials To Enter Leased Property For Invasive Species. A bill that would allow Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture officials to enter leased property to address invasive species is moving through the State Legislature. Big Island Video News.
After change of heart, lawmaker who led charge against same-sex marriage apologizes. A well-known Hawaii lawmaker who spent his career fighting to stop same-sex marriage has issued a public apology, saying his views have evolved. State Sen. Mike Gabbard was one of the leaders who passed the constitutional amendment to protect traditional marriage in 1998. Hawaii News Now.
Emergency Aeromedical Services Cost-Sharing Bill Advances In House. Officials say the effort will address a pivotal step towards addressing a critical gap in Hawaiʻi's healthcare delivery system. Big Island Video News.
Spring break tourists flocking to Hawaii, but hotel occupancy remains below pre-COVID levels. The tourism industry is lowering expectations for spring break. Hotels have seen a boost in occupancy — between 70% to 80% — but that’s still below the 90% mark that was typical for spring break before the pandemic. Hawaii News Now.
1 of the few remaining survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor has died at 102. Richard C. “Dick” Higgins, one of the few remaining survivors of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, has died, a family member said Wednesday. He was 102. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Kaneshiro, Mitsunaga federal bribery trial begins. Political donor Dennis Mitsunaga, his associates and family members contributed $48,250 in campaign funds to then-Honolulu Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro as Kaneshiro’s office pursued a criminal case against a fired Mitsunaga employee who later sued the company for discrimination, the U.S. Attorney’s office said Wednesday on the opening day of the federal bribery trial of Kaneshiro, Mitsunaga and four of Mitsunaga’s employees. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. KHON2.
HPD opens officer-involved manslaughter investigation. The Honolulu Police Department has opened a manslaughter investigation involving two officers after a 77-year-old man died from injuries suffered during a late-December arrest for an alleged moped theft. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Oahu’s long-term urban growth plan advances. The Honolulu Planning Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to adopt changes meant to revise, repeal and update aspects of the city’s primary urban center development plan encompassing almost 448,700 people and over 177,380 housing units, on an island that’s home to nearly 990,000 residents. Star-Advertiser.
Nurses at Kapiolani Medical Center working without contracts due to ongoing negotiations. Nurses have been working without a contract since Dec. 1 and held a one-week strike in January. KHON2. Star-Advertiser.
Company fined for breaking rules while filming at Kaiwi. State conservation officials have cited Bumper Productions LLC for violating park rules and causing damage while taping “Rescue:HI Surf,” a reality series, at Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline last month. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park Extends Comment Period On Summit Plan. The comment period on the Kilauea Summit Area and Corridor Management Plan will now be open for the entire month of March. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Maui
Council committee hears more on eminent domain proposal for landfill expansion. After hearing impassioned pleas Tuesday from Lahaina wildfire survivors for quick action on a proposed eminent domain condemnation, Maui County Council members struggled to pin down the property owner on what it would take, or cost, for the county to acquire the nearly 20-acre quarry for final disposal of toxic ash and debris. Maui Now.
SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center to Close in Kahului. The Small Business Administration announced it will close its Kahului Disaster Loan Outreach Center located at the Kahului Public Library at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 23. Maui Now.
A New Delay For These Lahaina Fire Survivors Could Scramble Plans To Leave FEMA Hotels Behind. Mario Siatris and U‘i Kahue-Cabanting have lined up a trailer as a creative temporary housing solution while they wait to rebuild Mario's home. But assembly delays threaten to complicate its overseas shipment date. Civil Beat.
Native Hawaiians aim to bring cultural sensitivity to Maui wildfire cleanup. Along with this cultural liaison work, several indigenous groups are providing cultural monitors to work alongside the cleanup crews through an $18.7 million contract with the Corps, an effort local residents advocated for after the fires. Hawaii Public Radio.
These volunteers are rebuilding Lahaina’s watershed, one native plant at a time. After the Maui wildfire disaster last August, the restoration of water and native plants has become a top priority. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Judge orders luxury Kauaʻi vacation condo project to pause construction. Last week, a judge ordered a 10-day work stoppage for the Kauanoe O Kōloa project, a 279-unit development that has received backlash from members of the Native Hawaiian community. Hawaii Public Radio.
