House panel spikes publicly funded elections bill, cesspool owners could face pollution fees, mayors on Oahu and Kauai deliver 'state of' addresses, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Why Hawaii’s Strong Sunshine Law Is Burning Some Public Officials. Government accountability advocates say that proposed changes are not needed because the nearly 50-year-old law is not that difficult to follow. Civil Beat.
Ing is given more time in campaign spending case. Former state House Rep. Kaniela Ing has until April 24 to prove that campaign spending documents he filed are accurate, allowing him to potentially avoid an additional $18,250 in fines — on top of the $22,000 in fines he’s already been assessed for the same documents. Star-Advertiser.
Counties Could Start Charging You Pollution Fees In 2025. Collected fees would go toward helping convert cesspools by Hawaii’s 2050 deadline. Cesspool owners could be charged a monthly rate equivalent to sewage rates starting in 2025, per a state bill that recently passed the halfway milestone in the Legislature. Civil Beat.
Hawaii residents oppose measure targeting cockfighting. A state proposal to impose greater criminal penalties relating to cockfighting drew outcry from residents Thursday. Tribune-Herald.
Lawmakers consider making the ‘shaka’ Hawaii’s official gesture. A pinky and thumb extended with the remaining fingers curled down: That’s the “shaka” in Hawaii. Associated Press.
Fire alarm systems still out of commission at 15 Hawaii schools. A new inventory of fire alarms at all 258 of Hawaii’s regular public schools plus six public charter schools has found 15 schools’ fire alarm systems to be inoperable, and replacements for most will take three to 10 months, according to state Department of Education officials. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu mayor touts efforts on housing, public safety and homelessness. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi delivered his fourth State of the City address Thursday evening and focused on his administration’s stated priorities of housing, public safety and homelessness. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Fentanyl overdoses are rising islandwide, but key hotspots offer insight into possible solutions. There’s an area in Downtown Honolulu where first responders are seeing the majority of Oahu’s drug overdoses. Honolulu’s fentanyl triangle is just one of at least a half dozen hotspots where a significant number of drug overdoses are occurring. Hawaii News Now.
He’s not Barack or ‘The Rock.’ He’s a Rock … but you can call him Bretman. At the State Capitol on Wednesday, lawmakers recognized an Ewa Beach native who has become one of the world’s most popular social media influencers. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Hawaiʻi Water Service Laterals To Be Inspected For Potential Lead. Inspectors will soon be checking water service laterals for select Hawaiʻi island customers to comply with federal rules on lead and copper. Big Island Video News.
Maui
HI-EMA announces new housing eligibility policy for Lahaina fire-displaced residents. The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) has unveiled a new policy regarding the eligibility of housing services for individuals and families who were displaced by the August 2023 Lahaina fires. Maui Now.
After the fires, a Maui community tries a novel approach to keep homes in local hands. Community land trusts have emerged in a handful of other places recovering from disasters, like Houston and the Florida Keys after both places were hit by hurricanes. Hawaii Public Radio.
Urgent repairs called for at Māʻalaea Small Boat Harbor Ramp. The Maui County Council has unanimously adopted a resolution urging the state Department of Land and Natural Resources to repair the Māʻalaea Small Boat Harbor Ramp. Maui Now.
Lahaina Cannery to reopen on Monday. Lahaina Cannery was renovated extensively in 2023, with new decor throughout the shopping complex and an updated food court area with new seating, foliage and an entertainment stage. Star-Advertiser.
Mokulele Airlines Seeks Federal Aid To Stabilize ‘Unprofitable’ Lanai Service. The company has no plans to cancel its Lanai service, but it needs taxpayer-funded support as a work-around to raising ticket prices. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Kawakami touts plans for increased disaster preparedness in State of the County speech. In his sixth State of the County address since taking office, County of Kaua‘i Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami laid out a sweeping plan for the island as he navigates a final term in office. Garden Island. Kauai Now.
Kaua‘i Resilience Center meeting tonight – weeks after ‘Ele‘ele fire reminded island ‘paradise is a myth’. The recent destruction of an affordable housing project on the West Side of Kaua‘i is a stark reminder that disaster can strike at any time – even in paradise. Kauai Now.
KIUC Plans to Strengthen the Electric Grid - Kauai Community College Solar Farm Posted on March 15, 2024, by Henry Curtis Kauai Island Utility Cooperative (KIUC) filed an application with the Pu...
