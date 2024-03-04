Legislature-UH power struggle to play out on Senate floor, state to search across the islands for geothermal energy, HECO campaign contributions, lawmakers' stock holdings analyzed, TMT risks losing billions of NSF funding, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Lawmakers Take Campaign Money From Hawaiian Electric But Don’t Own Its Stock. Rep. Richard Onishi, D-Hilo, appears to be the only elected Hawaii lawmaker who has declared holding any interest in Hawaiian Electric Industries stock, according to the most recent public financial disclosures filed with the Hawaii Ethics Commission. Civil Beat.
Hawaiian Electric adjusts customer energy programs. A recent ruling by the state Public Utilities Commission has led Hawaiian Electric to modify and push back the start of new rooftop solar and energy storage programs to April 1. Star-Advertiser.
State to embark on search for geothermal energy sources. In the race to meet the state’s goal of achieving 100% renewable energy by 2045, the Hawaii State’s Energy Office will embark on a new venture by searching for geothermal energy sources throughout the state. KHON2.
Efforts to lower Hawaii teachers’ housing costs advance. Two bills intended to help retain Hawaii teachers by providing assistance to reduce their housing costs continue to advance through the Legislature. Star-Advertiser.
Senate committees advance marijuana legalization bill. Two Senate committees jointly advanced an amended bill that would legalize recreational marijuana in Hawai’i in a Friday meeting, pushing the measure closer toward final approval. Big Island Now.
Farmers advocate at the state Capitol for action on agricultural crimes. Agricultural crimes are a nearly universal experience for local ranchers and farmers. Now, the state is being called on to do more about it. Hawaii Public Radio.
After nearly 3 decades, State Representative Bertrand Kobayashi announces decision to retire. He said in a statement Friday that he suffered a “mini cerebrovascular incident” this past December and said the condition “may tend to worsen with time and age.” Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii’s midwifery licensure law comes under fire. The Center for Reproductive Rights, the Native Hawaiian Legal Corp. and law firm Perkins Coie filed a lawsuit last week on behalf of nine women and countless others affected by Hawaii’s “Midwifery Restriction Law,” which they say criminalizes many practitioners including skilled midwives, birth workers and family members who provide care and support to pregnant people and those giving birth. Star-Advertiser.
Coast Guard navigates bureaucracy in fight against illegal fishing. Efforts to protect the Pacific’s fish stocks are becoming increasingly international. Australia, New Zealand and France have joined the U.S. in ramping up support for Pacific island countries to protect fisheries as well as police the high seas. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Mayor identifies affordable housing as key priority in budget proposal for upcoming fiscal year. Honolulu’s mayor revealed his budget proposal for the 2025 fiscal year, prioritizing affordable housing even though the budget was down. Mayor Rick Blangiardi is requesting $3.63 billion in operating costs, up from $3.41 billion from the previous year. Hawaii News Now.
Mayor allocates $80M for COVID hazard back pay in his FY25 proposed budget. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi's proposed $3.6 billion operating budget for the next fiscal year includes $80 million for back pay to city workers exposed to hazardous situations in the pandemic. KITV4.
City Council lays out official strategy for climate change prevention on Oʻahu. Honolulu has adopted Climate Ready Oʻahu, the city’s first-ever climate adaptation strategy. The Honolulu City Council this week approved a resolution to establish the strategy against the impacts of climate change. Hawaii Public Radio.
After Lahaina, Waianae Coast Residents Might Finally Get A Key Evacuation Route. State leaders think it's an opportune time to make much-needed fixes to outdated transportation infrastructure at Kolekole Pass. Civil Beat.
Plan to fund Waikiki hula show could spur lawsuit. A new free Waikiki hula show is attracting visitors and kamaaina alike, but legal challenges on how it will be funded are lingering. Star-Advertiser.
YWCA Laniakea’s wellness program to end after more than 100 years. For more than 100 years, the YWCA Laniakea has offered group exercise classes, a fitness center and access to a one-of-a-kind pool at its downtown campus. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Festival’s return builds bonds. Visitors from Japan are expected to double for this year’s Honolulu Festival, a cultural exchange celebrating Japan and the Pacific Rim that kicks off Friday and runs through March 10. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Thirty Meter Telescope risks losing billions in funding from the National Science Foundation. Funding for the Thirty Meter Telescope may be in jeopardy following a decision by the National Science Foundation board to place a $1.6 billion budget cap on giant telescope projects. Hawaii Public Radio.
Puna groundwater study sought: It would try to determine whether PGV has an impact. The impacts of Puna Geothermal Venture on Puna’s groundwater could be the subject of a nearly $500,000 federal study being proposed by a Hawaii County Council member. Tribune-Herald.
Street Medicine Program Expands On Hawaiʻi Island. The Hawaiʻi Island Community Health Center’s Street Medicine Outreach program is now bringing quality healthcare directly to individuals facing homelessness, across the island. Big Island Video News.
Hundreds rally in Punaluu in protest of major planned development. The protestors are speaking out against Black Sand Beach LLC and its plans to revitalize the area. The company’s website says it’s committed to rebuilding historic structures and listening to the community before building anything new on its more than 400 acres around Black Sand Beach. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
Questions remain over threats of moratorium on West Maui vacation rentals. A threat to put a moratorium on Maui vacation rentals has been averted as conversions of short-term units into longer-term housing for wildfire survivors continues, but the attention now turns to West Maui under Gov. Josh Green’s new April 1 deadline to find units for those who don’t want to be relocated away from the area they call home. Star-Advertiser.
Prefab buildings in Lahaina to house wildfire survivors. A state social services agency is working to produce what could be the first temporary housing community developed for Maui fire survivors, a 450-unit project where initial occupancy is expected in a few months. Star-Advertiser.
Army Corps Leader Hands Off Lahaina Recovery Mission After 6 Months Of 24/7 Days. With skills learned in Iraq and Afghanistan, Col. Jesse Curry says he embraced the people and culture to gain support for the Army Corps of Engineers' fire recovery efforts. Civil Beat.
How A Team Of Dedicated Cops And Scientists Sorted Through Ash And Rubble To Identify Lahaina’s Fire Victims. The Maui Police Department was able to quickly bring in the latest DNA technology so a new squad could soon give names to the dead. Civil Beat.
Hawai‘i Unites files appeal in effort to stop release of mosquitoes in East Maui. The environmental nonprofit Hawai‘i Unites has filed an appeal for their case against the State of Hawai‘i Board of Land and Natural Resources and Department of Land and Natural Resources to stop the release of mosquitoes in East Maui and require an environmental impact statement and comprehensive studies of the risks of the project. Maui Now.
In Hawaii, coral is the foundation of life. What happened to it after the Lahaina wildfire? Scientists say there has never been another instance of a large urban fire burning next to a coral reef anywhere in the world and they are using the Maui wildfire as a chance to study how chemicals and metals from burned plastics, lead paint and lithium-ion batteries might affect delicate reef ecosystems. Associated Press.
Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi residents say unreliable flights hinder access to critical health care. Mokulele is the only airline flying to Molokaʻi and the primary air service for Lāna’i residents. Community members say the issues have been ongoing for the past couple of years. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
Relay for Life golf tourney draws 60 golfers. Sam Jacinto of Team Sam Jacinto was thrilled with the 60 golfers who sped off the Puakea Golf Course clubhouse area on Saturday. Garden Island.
