Green touts tourism on Japan trip, state arts funding, free school meals in jeopardy, second phase of Honolulu Skyline on track, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii State Arts Programs Could Be On The Chopping Block In The Legislature This Year. A 59-year-old program that pays for art in public spaces is facing significant changes and budget cuts under a bill being considered Tuesday in the Senate. Civil Beat.
Legislative deadline looms over universal free school meals bill. A bill to provide universal free school meals in Hawaiʻi is once again in jeopardy at the state Legislature. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Corruption Offenders Are Getting Reduced Sentences — With One Notable Exception. Changes to federal sentencing guidelines mean dozens of Hawaii prisoners, including those in high-profile corruption cases, are now eligible for early release. Civil Beat.
Lawmakers Advance Bill To Stabilize Soaring Insurance Costs For Condo Owners. Hawaii lawmakers are seeking to stabilize Hawaii’s condominium insurance market against sharply rising premiums and a declining availability of hurricane insurance that has sent ripples through Hawaii’s housing market. Civil Beat.
Dangerous dogs bill advances: Measure would create harsher penalties for their owners. A proposal to strengthen state laws regarding vicious dogs will reach another milestone today following weeks of overwhelming public support. Tribune-Herald.
Bill advances allowing pedestrians to safely jaywalk. Legislators appear willing to make jaywalking legal across the islands — when safe — arguing in a Senate bill that pedestrians’ judgments are better at reducing injuries and deaths than traffic lights and traffic markings. Star-Advertiser.
UH Hopes To Retain Authority Over Construction Projects. University of Hawaii officials are pushing for passage of a bill that would reinstate the authority of the UH president over construction and related professional services. Civil Beat.
Advocates rally for stalled ‘clean elections’ bill. More than a dozen advocates from the Clean Elections Hawaii Coalition gathered Monday at the state Capitol rotunda to urge legislators to reconsider implementing a comprehensive public financing program for Hawaii’s political candidates, commonly referred to as “clean elections.” Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
2 Finalists Will Interview For Top Job At Law Enforcement Standards Board. The candidates for the position of administrator of the Hawaii Law Enforcement Standards Board will have their final job interviews in public, the board determined during a meeting Monday. Civil Beat.
Longtime Hawaii Public Safety Official Ted Sakai Dies at 77. Former Hawaii Department of Public Safety Director Ted Sakai died Monday after a long struggle with lung cancer, corrections officials said. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Big Island Press Club celebrates retired judge, dishonors Hawai‘i emergency administrator. The Big Island Press Club has awarded its annual meritorious Torch of Light Award to retired Intermediate Court of Appeals Judge Daniel Foley, and its Lava Tube Dishonor Award to Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency Administrator Col. (Ret.) James Barros. Big Island Now.
Oahu
Honolulu Council could receive 3% salary hike. The proposed pay jump comes less than a year after the city’s top elective panel received a controversial 64% salary increase while the Honolulu mayor’s nearly 12.6% pay jump ultimately surpassed similar compensation granted to Hawaii’s governor. Star-Advertiser.
Second segment of Skyline gets one step closer to test phase as track work gets underway. Work is happening on the rail tracks that Skyline is not yet using between Aloha Stadium and Middle Street. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu Police Department plans to buy neighboring property to its headquarters. HPD currently leases several off-site office spaces and warehouse properties for evidence and vehicle storage. KITV4.
‘We can’t sit idly,’ Mayor Blangiardi addresses affordable housing. Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced the creation of the Department of Housing and Land Management, which combines the Office of Housing with the Department of Land Management. KHON2.
Acid attack suspects plead not guilty in ‘murder for hire’ case. Two men, charged Tuesday in a superseding indictment for the Jan. 23 “murder for hire” acid attack on Chinese-language teacher Danying Zhang, pleaded not guilty this morning to all charges including conspiracy to commit attempted first-degree murder and/or attempted second-degree murder and/or first-degree assault. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
More housing, hotels for Kona: Lili‘uokalani Trust plans to develop nearly 70 acres. A draft environmental assessment for the Lili‘uokalani Trust Makalapua Project details plans for a mixed residential/hotel/commercial development on land adjacent to the Old Kona Industrial, Kona Commons and Old Kona Airport Park. West Hawaii Today.
Breeani Kobayashi announces candidacy for Big Island mayor. Hilo native Breeani Kobayashi has announced her candidacy for Hawaiʻi County mayor, joining Kimo Alameda and current mayor Mitch Roth in the 2024 race for leadership of the Big Island. Big Island Now.
Experts: Take rat lungworm disease seriously. Franny Brewer, program manager at Big Island Invasive Species Committee, hosted an information session Saturday in Hawaiian Paradise Park about rat lungworm as part of BIISC’s education series. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Hawaiʻi Attorney General to release ‘Phase One’ report on Maui wildfire investigation, April 17. The Phase One report analyzes how the fire incident unfolded, based on science, during the first 24 to 72 hours of the fire and its aftermath, and includes a comprehensive timeline of events. Maui Now.
Over 60 subpoenas served in probe of Maui disaster response. The findings from the first phase of a state investigation into how government agencies handled the Maui wildfires that destroyed Lahaina and killed at least 101 people have been delayed and won’t be released until April, but 64 subpoenas have been issued in the probe since November. Star-Advertiser. Associated Press.
5 more candidates check out nomination papers for Maui County Council seats. Since early February, five new candidates have checked out nomination papers from the Hawaiʻi Office of Elections for Maui County Council seats. Maui Now.
Company buys historic Maui sugar mill, 300 acres with eye toward potential redevelopment. An Oahu-based construction company has bought the Puunene Mill on Maui. The new owner, Nan Chul Shin, purchased approximately 300 acres from Alexander & Baldwin in Central Maui last Thursday. Hawaii News Now.
New fishing rules for Kīpahulu are based on traditional practices, driven by community. Kīpahulu on Maui is now officially home to Hawaiʻi’s third community-based subsistence fishing area. Hawaii Public Radio. Maui News.
Kauai
Pacific Biodiesel expands fuel crop project to Kauaʻi, eyes building 2nd refinery. For close to three decades, Pacific Biodiesel has been plugging away in Hawaiʻi using crops for fuel and recycling cooking oil waste from restaurants. Hawaii Public Radio.
