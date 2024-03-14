House OKs $1B for wildfires in $11B budget, Water Commission could become autonomous, coffee labeling bill advances, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Public Radio. Maui Now.
State House OKs $1B in wildfire expenses in $11B budget bill. The Hawaii House of Representatives on Wednesday unanimously passed its draft of an updated state budget crafted to cover immense Maui wildfire recovery costs while maintaining fundamental services and important projects. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
HECO SEC filing: Top exec paid $1.47M in 2023. Parent company Hawaiian Electric Industries braces for financial challenges posed by the Maui fires, which cost it $19M last year. It's suspended dividend payouts to shareholders, but at the same time, it's also given its top executives a "golden parachute" should they get fired. KITV4.
Decision to extend the retirement age of Hawaiʻi judges could be left to voters. Voters may be asked if judges can remain on the bench for a few years longer. Judges are required to retire at 70-years-old. But lawmakers are considering putting it to voters to increase the retirement age to 75 years old. Hawaii Public Radio.
Proposed coffee labeling bill moves from House to Senate committees for hearing. After 12 years of pushing for stricter coffee labeling laws, Rep. Nicole Lowen is finally seeing traction this year in the State Legislature with her House bill that outlines a phased approach to increasing the amount of locally grown coffee in products required for a Hawai‘i-grown label. Big Island Now.
Some Abusive Parents Homeschool Their Kids. Should Hawaii Do More To Screen Them? Sen. Kurt Fevella, a Republican from Ewa Beach, has submitted a resolution calling on the Department of Education to conduct wellness visits on all children who are taken out of school to be homeschooled. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi Releases Targeted Violence Prevention Strategy Plan. The release of a “first-in-the-nation” Targeted Violence Prevention Strategy Implementation Plan was announced by the Hawaiʻi Department of Law Enforcement. Big Island Video News.
Oahu
Mayor to deliver State of City address today. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, nearing the end of his four-year mayoral term, might single out achievements his administration made in the past year to curb what he had referred to in his 2023 address as “wicked problems” facing Oahu. Star-Advertiser.
Potential jurors in bribery trial undergo questioning from attorneys. Attorneys in the bribery trial involving Honolulu’s former prosecutor — are now questioning potential jurors — as they work to get a jury seated for trial. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Manoa tragedy sparks concern over a rise in domestic-violence killings. The killing of a wife and three kids by a husband, who then took his own life, in Manoa Sunday morning was likely the third domestic-violence killing in Hawaii in three months and the fourth high-profile domestic violence case. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
Pieces of a sailboat that ran aground in Waikiki are still stuck on the reef. DLNR’s Division of Aquatic Resources says there are a few damaged coral colonies, but the vessel primarily impacted non-coral reefs. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Mayor Roth’s 2024 State Of The County Address Set For March 22. Mayor Mitch Roth will deliver the speech from Kona this year, alongside his cabinet. The address is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday, March 22nd, at the West Hawaiʻi Civic Center Pavilion. Big Island Video News.
New Maunakea Authority Holds Community Meeting. MKSOA board members explained to those in attendance the history and purpose of the authority, which is currently in a period transition, as the management duties of the University of Hawaiʻi are slowly transferred to MKSOA. Big Island Video News.
Waipi‘o Valley Road Emergency Rules Continued. The extended rules continue the prohibition of all pedestrians, uncovered vehicles, and horseback access, but allows for certain exceptions. Big Island Video News.
BISAC unveils two Narcan vending machines in Hilo. The Big Island Substance Abuse Council is making the machines operational 24/7, safely situated outside of its Hulihia Ke Ola Detox Clinic at the corner of Hoku Street and Derby Lane and its outpatient facility on Waianuenue Avenue across from the Hilo Public Library. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Maui
Hawaii Delegates Urge FEMA To Include COFA Citizens In Wildfire Aid. The action follows the recent passage of renegotiated Compacts of Free Association included in a federal spending package. Civil Beat.
FEMA Is Struggling To Move Maui Fire Survivors Into Homes Before Its Hotel Program Ends. The agency needs to rapidly pick up the pace, but it must figure out how to overcome hurdles with inspections, pets, background checks and location. Civil Beat.
Maui's Lisa Paulson selected among USA Today's Women of the Year. Lisa Paulson, the Maui Hotel and Lodging Association Executive Director, was recently named one of USA Today’s 2024 Women of the Year for her leadership during the Lahaina wildfire. On Aug. 8 and in the days after, Paulson led a group of tourism managers on a mission to evacuate over 12,000 tourists from the Valley Isle. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
Raising awarenes for developmental disabilities. Volunteers with the Hawai‘i State Council on Developmental Disabilities took to Rice Street fronting the historic County Building to raise awareness about the potential of people with developmental disability on Wednesday. Garden Island.
