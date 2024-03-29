Population exodus costing the state millions, Hawaiian-Alaska airlines' merger delayed, finalists named for Aloha Stadium contract, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

KITV4.
Deals abound as Hawaii tourism remains soft. The daily count of visitors in Hawaii and their daily spending dropped in February — the seventh monthly decline in a row since the Aug. 8 Maui wildfires, according to preliminary statistics released Thursday by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
DOJ wants more time, information on Hawaiian, Alaska merger. Antitrust regulators want more time to review Alaska Airlines’ proposed takeover of Hawaiian Airlines. According to stock filings by the carriers, they’ve agreed to extend by another 90-days the Department of Justice’s window to scrutinize the merger. KHON2.
Bill moving through Legislature aims to increase densities in urban areas. Hawaii’s urban housing density could more than triple under a new zoning proposal sailing through the state Legislature. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiʻi Democrats release verified vote count of party presidential primary and pledged delegate allocation. On March 16 and March 23, 2024, the Party-run Presidential Primary Committee of the Democratic Party of Hawai‘i met at the Party HQ, located in Honolulu, to recount the votes cast at the caucus style 2024 PPP held at 57 locations statewide on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Maui Now.
Legacy of Patsy Mink celebrated with new U.S. quarter. U.S. Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawaii) on Thursday announced the official release of the Patsy T. Mink quarter, which is part of the U.S. Mint’s American Women Quarters Program for 2024. Tribune-Herald. Maui Now.
Oahu
Finalists selected for Aloha Stadium district contract. Two teams were announced Thursday as finalists for the job of developing, building, operating and maintaining the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District, or NASED. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
HECO could be fined for power outages in Mililani meant to prevent wildfires. The Commission continues to closely monitor HECO’s performance to ensure that electrical services are safely and reliably provided to customers. These outages may be counted against HECO’s reliability performance and subject to financial penalties at the end of the year, a Public Utilities Commission spokeswoman said. KHON2.
Emails At Bribery Trial Show Alleged ‘Courtship’ Between Mitsunaga And Kaneshiro Reps. After former Honolulu prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro and businessman Dennis Mitsunaga met in 2012, they developed a relationship that involved lunch at an upscale Honolulu restaurant, a New Year’s party and numerous chummy emails exchanged between their representatives, according to testimony and evidence presented to a jury on Thursday. Civil Beat.
Red Hill defueling task force ends mission. Two years after the Pentagon agreed it would remove fuel from its underground Red Hill fuel storage facility and shut it down, the military task force charged with removing fuel stored in the Navy’s underground Red Hill facility has officially concluded its mission. Star-Advertiser. Associated Press. Hawaii News Now.
The Job Of Preserving Oahu’s Historic Sites Is Complicated By The Push For Development. The island's new historic preservation commission takes on a 'gargantuan' and controversial task. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Buildings in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park damaged during 2018 eruption set for dismantling. The National Park Service said Thursday that the former Jaggar Museum and two buildings used by the U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory – the Okamura Building and the Geochemistry Annex – will be dismantled starting Monday, April 8. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Laʻaloa Bay Beach Park reopens unveiling signage, walkways, protective buffer for cultural sites. Laʻaloa Bay Beach Park in Kailua-Kona reopened Thursday after several months of renovating the space, including reducing the size of the original parking lot and realigning rock walls to establish a protective buffer around the Haukālua Heiau and other culturally significant features. Big Island Now.
A glut of puppies: Shelters work to find homes for increasing number of young dogs. Cute faces mask a sad story as animal shelters in Hawaii County continue to take in dozens of mixed-breed puppies every month. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui’s Housing Crisis Only Got Worse After The Fires. Will This New Department Help? The Department of Housing is scheduled to launch July 1, and not a moment too soon with the destruction of about 5,700 homes in the Aug. 8 wildfires pushing rent and home prices to new heights and forcing some residents to sleep in cars and tents or leave the island. Civil Beat.
State buys former Maui Sun Hotel from Haggai Institute for fire survivor and workforce housing. The newly renamed Hale ʻO Lāʻie has 175 guest rooms in its current configuration. Maui Now.
OHA Kanaaho Grant aimed at providing relief to Native Hawaiian Lahaina and Kula residents affected by wildfire. Under the program, a one-time $9,000 grant can be awarded to eligible homeowners who experienced hardship; and a one-time $4,000 grant can be awarded to eligible renters who experienced hardship. Maui Now. KITV4.
Lahaina group seeks phase-out of vacation rentals. Members of Lahaina Strong flew to the state Capitol on Thursday for the second time this legislative session to urge passage of either of two House and Senate companion bills that would give counties the option to phase out short-term vacation rentals on their islands. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Kauai
Coco Palms restoration underway. Reef Capital Partners, which acquired the Coco Palms following the previous owner defaulting on its loan, announced the start of the removal of the dilapidated hotel structures as part of the restoration of Coco Palms following more than three decades of inaction by prior owners. Garden Island.
Escaped Kauai Inmate Dies In Alleged Hit-And-Run Incident. The Hawaii Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on Thursday announced that an escaped inmate on the Garden Island died from injuries sustained in an alleged hit-and-run. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Kauai Now.
