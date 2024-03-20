Recreational marijuana bill advances despite testimony from Lingle and others, another pay raise for Honolulu officials, Sen. Rhoads reports death threats after anti-Trump social media post, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hemp farmers face uncertainty as marijuana legalization bill moves forward. Efforts to legalize recreational marijuana are continuing to advance in the state Legislature and hemp farmers are starting to feel the impacts as the bill would move both products under one regulating authority. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii senator getting death threats after posts controversial tweet about Donald Trump. State Sen. Karl Rhoads said he is receiving death threats after posting a controversial tweet this past weekend in opposition to presidential candidate Donald Trump. KITV4.
Homeless Villages: A Viable Solution To Getting People Off The Street Or Just The Latest Fad? The Green administration is pushing to build a dozen kauhale this year throughout Hawaii. Civil Beat.
OHA seeks local nonprofit to administer $1.6M financial hardship grant program. The Office of Hawaiian Affairs has set aside $1.6 million for an emergency financial assistance program for Native Hawaiians — and it needs a nonprofit to help run the program. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Panel OKs 3% pay hike for Honolulu mayor and City Council. With little comment from the public, the Honolulu Salary Commission on Tuesday recommended a 3% or greater pay boost for the mayor, managing director, all nine members of the City Council and other appointed, high-level city officials. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Honolulu Salary Commission Considers Expanding Its Powers. Commissioners argue that having the ability to gradually raise pay rather than approving sporadic large bumps would have helped avoid last year’s controversial 64% raise for council members. Civil Beat.
Amid city juggling act, popular soccer complex emerges as top contender for new landfill. In his State of the City address, the mayor emphasized a better relationship with the military over use of its lands. It became clear Tuesday that involves a complicated puzzle involving a raceway, a landfill and a soccer complex, Managing Director Mike Formby told the council Budget Committee. Hawaii News Now.
Red Hill board accuses Navy of backing off transparency vow. As the military tries to highlight progress on efforts to close the Navy’s underground Red Hill fuel facility, members of the Red Hill Community Representation Initiative are accusing the federal government of walking back on its commitments to transparency ahead of a public meeting scheduled for Thursday. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
10 intersections are new focus for ticket camera bill. Pending legislation aimed at ticketing speeding Hawaii drivers using automated cameras took another sharp turn Tuesday, with proposed use redirected to 10 Honolulu intersections where cameras already cite red-light runners. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Senate Committee Defers Bill On Panaʻewa, Pāhoa Ag Park Water EIS. The Senate Committee on Agriculture and Environment cited departments concerns with spending public money to the benefit of private entities. Big Island Video News.
Waimea mini-horse named nonprofit’s Pet of the Year. A miniature horse from Waimea that visits patients at Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital has become national nonprofit Pet Partners’ “Pet of the Year.” Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Bills could force short-term vacation rentals into long-term housing for Maui residents. Short-term vacation rentals on Maui could be facing a significant shift due to bills making their way now through the State Legislature. KITV4.
$159M Job To Clean Up Lahaina’s Commercial District Begins 7 Months After Fires. The Army Corps of Engineers is working to secure access to the properties in what's expected to be a challenging phase of Maui's recovery. Civil Beat.
Congress ‘failing’ survivors of disasters, says Sen. Schatz. U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz had planned Tuesday to address his colleagues on the floor of the U.S. Senate about record funding for Native American communities, but first took the opportunity to say that Congress “is failing disaster survivors” in Lahaina and across the country. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
Yamane, Iha and Tacbian elected to KIUC Board. The Kaua‘i Island Utility Cooperative (KIUC) announced the results of its Board of Directors election on Saturday afternoon. Garden Island.
Making affordable housing more accessible: Kapaa Homes approved for redevelopment. On Tuesday, the Hawaii Public Housing Authority and Highridge Costa Development Company announced that the plan to redevelop Kapaa Homes has been unanimously approved. KHON2.
