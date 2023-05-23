Tourism contracts awarded, 93 sickened, one dead in Hilo nursing home COVID outbreak, Honolulu suicide attempts spike, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Proposed fishing rules would affect host of species. By proposing fishing rules that would affect several herbivorous fish species in Hawaii, the state finds itself in a delicate balancing act to preserve both Hawaii’s marine resources and local, cultural and subsistence fishing practices. Star-Advertiser.
Wasps could limit coffee berry borer impacts in Hawaiʻi. Researchers in the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources’ Department of Plant and Environmental Protection Sciences and USDA-Agricultural Research Service plan to deploy thousands of these wasps in coffee-growing areas on Hawaiʻi Island and possibly Maui and Oʻahu. Maui News. Garden Island. KHON2.
Gov. Green issues flag order to honor late State Senator Sam Slom. Governor Josh Green has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and at all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the State of Hawaiʻi, effective immediately, until sunset on May 24. Kauai Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
It's no secret Hawaiʻi loves Spam. But health experts fear its long-term risks. Hawai‘i residents eat 7 million cans of Spam per year, making it the state with the highest number of consumers per capita in the nation, according to Spam's numbers. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
$253M in affordable housing funding to lapse, Honolulu officials say. About $253 million in city-approved bond appropriations earmarked for the acquisition, development and construction of affordable housing and related projects around Oahu will lapse by June 30, Honolulu officials said. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu reports alarming increase in suicide attempts, especially among youth. Honolulu EMS is now responding to between 10 and 15 suicide attempts a day amid an alarming uptick that health officials say they’re watching closely. Hawaii News Now.
Public invited to Red Hill ‘open house’ to weigh in on defueling process. The open house events take place Tuesday, May 23 and Wednesday, May 24 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon Memorial Park. Hawaii News Now.
‘We Need To Rebuild Trust’: Honolulu Mayor’s Town Halls Are Getting City Officials In Touch With The Community. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, more than two years into his tenure and running for reelection, is taking his show on the road. In the past three months, he and his administration have criss-crossed Oahu, speaking at 10 unscripted evening town halls from Waianae to Kaneohe and Waialua to Aina Haina. Civil Beat.
Honolulu City Council to hear ‘Restricted Parking Zone’ bill. The city is looking to address parking issues in congested neighborhoods through a restricted parking zone program. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
“Heightened Unrest” At Kilauea Volcano. In a special Monday evening Hawaiian Volcano Observatory status report, scientists said Kīlauea volcano is not erupting. However, earthquake rates are elevated beneath the summit area. Big Island Video News.
COVID outbreak at Hilo nursing home includes 93 cases, 1 death. The state Health Department confirmed it was notified in early April of the outbreak at Life Care Center of Hilo, and has been providing technical assistance to the facility. Star-Advertiser.
Energy contracts renegotiated; Move will reduce customers’ power bills, Hawaiian Electric says. Hawaiian Electric announced Monday that it has renegotiated three contracts with Big Island providers to eliminate language tying their rates to the fluctuating cost of oil, which should stabilize prices in the long term. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui Council to consider first reading of 2024 budget. The Maui County Council will consider the county’s fiscal year 2024 budget on first reading at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Maui Now.
Maui County unemployment down to 2.8%. Maui County’s unemployment rate last month was at 2.8 percent, down compared to 3.4 percent in March, the Hawaii State Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism reported last week. Maui News.
Maui Humane Society facing severe overcrowding, urgently seeking fosters and adoptions. The Maui Humane Society is facing an overcrowding crisis, and for the first time in years, may have to resort to euthanasia of some at-risk dogs. KITV4.
Kauai
Online registration for Kaua‘i Summer Fun Program begins May 24. The Kaua‘i Department of Parks and Recreation’s 2023 Summer Fun Program will open on May 24 at 8 a.m., through the county’s website. Kauai Now.
