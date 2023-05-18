Preschool program ahead of schedule, under budget, tax collections take downturn, 5th Honolulu pleads guilty to taking bribes to expedite building permits, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Hawaii tax collections turned red in April. The state Council on Revenues at a Monday meeting projected that Hawaii tax collections for the fiscal year ending June 30 will slip 1%. Star-Advertiser.
State takes closer tax look at cash-based businesses. Some businesses may not report all their sales or income to the State Tax Department. That can be a problem for ones that deal mainly with cash. KITV4.
Hawaii housing units increase as population declines, census data reports. Hawaii’s housing shortage eased somewhat with the addition of 6,071 housing units from 2020 to 2022, with help from the state’s declining population, according to new U.S. Census Bureau estimates. Star-Advertiser.
Governor lists accomplishments, wish list at in-person town hall. Nearly six months into his term, Gov. Josh Green wanted to use his first in-person town hall appearance to highlight the progress that’s been made since he took office. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Ex-city official pleads guilty to taking cash bribes. Jocelyn Godoy, the fifth city employee who took cash bribes to move plans through the city Department of Planning and Permitting entered a plea of guilty Wednesday as part of an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Honolulu Council revisits proposal to tax houses that sit empty on Oʻahu. Members of the Honolulu City Council’s recently assembled real property taxation working group met Tuesday to talk over proposals that could affect more than 130,000 island households. Hawaii Public Radio.
Honolulu City Council to offer 50% property tax break to businesses impacted by rail construction. The rail is preparing to welcome riders for the grand opening of the first phase of the project in June, but construction along Dillingham Blvd. further down the line is still years from completion. KHON2.
Oʻahu Business Recovery Grant portal closes following short-lived reopening. The Chamber of Commerce of Hawaiʻi and the City and County of Honolulu reopened the Oʻahu Business Recovery Grant portal on Monday, and closed it shortly after. Hawaii Public Radio.
Despite accelerated timeline, military’s Red Hill plan doesn’t account for up to 400,000 gallons of fuel. The Department of Defense has released an ambitious timeline for defueling the underground Red Hill facility, saying that crews will begin emptying the tanks in October. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
A Rough-And-Tumble Oahu Park Is Finally Getting Some Love As Rail Opening Looms. Community input is helping resuscitate Makalapa Neighborhood Park. Civil Beat.
Kaneohe Bay Pollution Is Prompting Congressional Attention. Hawaii delegation wants to get money to upgrade a failing wastewater treatment plant. Marine Corps Base Hawaii needs to upgrade its aging wastewater treatment plant after being fined nearly $250,000 last year for discharging high levels of fecal bacteria into the popular bay. Civil Beat.
Humane Society to open second Oahu location. The Hawaiian Humane Society is opening its second facility — the Kosasa Family Campus at Ho‘opili — on Saturday in Ewa Beach with a grand opening celebration. Star-Advertiser. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Council kicks ag bills down the road. The future of a property tax break for farm owners is uncertain after Hawaii County Council members discussed Wednesday whether to scrap a bill that would overhaul the process. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiʻi County Council gives favorable recommendation to new sustainability office. A bill that would create a new cabinet-level Office of Sustainability, Climate, Equity and Resilience moved a step forward Tuesday with a favorable recommendation by the Hawaiʻi County Council’s Governmental Operations and External Affairs Committee. Big Island Now.
Hawaii County Police Department implements year-round recruitment for Police Officers. The decision to accept applications throughout the year aims to make it more convenient for aspiring police officers to join the force. Hawaii News Now.
Waipiʻo Valley Road Rockfall Work Set For May 22. County officials estimate Waipiʻo Valley Road will be temporarily closed from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday for approximately six weeks, as crews work to address potential rockfall hazards in the area. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Input sought on plan that calls for fewer air tours at Haleakala. The draft air tour management plan would authorize up to 2,412 air tours per year on a defined route within the air tour management plan planning area. On average, there were 4,824 air tours per year reported at Haleakala National Park from 2017 to 2019. Maui News.
Three new doctors join Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi on Maui, Oʻahu. Jennifer Villa, MD, joins the behavioral health department at Kaiser Permanente Maui Lani Medical Office. Maui Now.
Kauai
Seabird restoration project begins at critical Kaua‘i cultural site. Several governmental, cultural and conservationist groups have teamed up to restore seabird populations at Nu‘alolo Kai, one of Kaua‘i’s most significant cultural and historic sites. Garden Island.
