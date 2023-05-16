Helicopter tours could be reduced, tourism authority gets new life, Honolulu ex-councilman Anderson arrested on domestic abuse charges, army chiefs meet on Oahu, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
The Hawaii Tourism Authority Just Won’t Die Despite Some Lawmakers’ Best Efforts. Gov. Josh Green plans to spend $60 million to keep the agency alive -- for now. Civil Beat.
Thousands could have their arrest records expunged after state Supreme Court ruling. A Supreme Court of Hawaii ruling could give thousands of people a chance to have their arrest records expunged. The decision affects those who were arrested for a crime, but were actually convicted of a violation. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Legislature dials back aid grants. Hawaii lawmakers, working with a revenue surplus for a second straight legislative session, dialed back grant awards to nonprofits this year but maintained a higher level of giving than in other recent years. Star-Advertiser.
Army chiefs from 3 nations meet on Oahu. The chiefs of the U.S., British and Australian armies met Monday on Oahu as the three countries pursue closer ties amid boiling geopolitical tensions in both Europe and the Pacific. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiian Electric finalizes Integrated Grid Plan to decarbonize its energy systems by 2045. Hawaiian Electric filed its “Integrated Grid Plan: A pathway to a clean energy future” with the Public Utilities Commission, outlining steps the company will take in the coming years to ensure its system will achieve net zero carbon emissions and use 100% renewable resources by 2045. Maui Now. KITV4.
Hawaiian Air unveils Boeing 787 Dreamliner cabin design. Hawaiian Airlines, which plans to begin service in early 2024 with its new 300-seat Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, unveiled Monday the interior of the aircraft and introduced a new class of premium service: the Leihoku Suites. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Honolulu Council committee meets over real property tax bills. The Honolulu City Council’s subcommittee meant to sort through a slew of largely Council-initiated real property tax measures to aid homeowners affected by the approximately 10% or greater increase in real property tax assessments on Oahu is scheduled to hold its first meeting today. Star-Advertiser.
HPD Still Answers Mental Health Calls With Force, Data Shows. The number of use of force incidents by HPD has more than tripled in the past decade, but police might just be better at reporting. Civil Beat.
Community invited to give input on future projects surrounding Hālawa's rail station. The city's Department of Planning and Permitting is hosting a community meeting to discuss Hālawa's transit-oriented development (TOD) plan. Hawaii Public Radio.
Ex-City councilmember Ikaika Anderson charged for allegedly abusing his girlfriend. Honolulu police have arrested and charged Ikaika Anderson, former Honolulu City Councilmember and candidate for lieutenant governor, for allegedly abusing his girlfriend in Waimanalo on Monday night. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Over 70 Oʻahu public schools dish out lunches with poi this month. The new menu item is part of the state Department of Education's farm-to-school initiative. The campaign aims to promote food sustainability in the islands by supporting local farmers and improving students' health. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Pacific Health relaxes masking policy at its facilities. Hawaii Pacific Health said starting today, wearing masks will be optional at all of its medical centers and clinics, except for desginated, high-risk patient care areas. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Survey On Red Hill’s Future Use Closes Soon. What should the military do with the Red Hill fuel facility once it’s empty? Community members have until the end of this month to make their voices heard. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Bill proposes new Office of Sustainability, Climate, Equity and Resilience for Hawaiʻi County. The legislation would establish the new cabinet-level office, which would be responsible for coordinating and managing policies to promote Hawai‘i County’s sustainability and resilience in response to the impacts of climate change and other natural and manmade hazards. Big Island Now.
State Inches Closer To Restoring Access To Big Island Boat Ramp 5 Years After Eruption. A popular boat ramp on Hawaii island is in line to receive $5.4 million for dredging and excavation of volcanic debris left behind from the 2018 eruption of Kilauea Volcano. Fishermen and residents say it's time to reopen the Pohoiki Bay boat ramp to subsistence fishing, cultural practices, recreation and other uses. Civil Beat.
Maui
Project aims to map wetlands for restoration and flood prevention. Maui County’s Department of Planning is creating a public tool that will help reduce flood risk while protecting and restoring important natural wetland ecosystems. Maui News.
How the County of Maui ended up with 700 public service job vacancies. The police, Department of Parks and Recreation and Department of Housing and Human Concerns are in need of new employees on Maui. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
Kaua‘i economy should stay the course. A stout tourism industry should help keep the County of Kaua‘i economy on course through the rest of the year even if the nation falls into recession. Garden Island.
Restoration project to lure back seabirds launched along remote Nā Pali coast of Kauaʻi. Last week, a seabird restoration project was initiated at Nuʻalolo Kai on the rugged and remote Nā Pali coast of Kauaʻi to help populations that have been lost from the area due to non-native predators. Kauai Now.
IRS’s free e-filing system in pilot program to launch in 2024 - NEW YORK >> Most taxpayers are interested in filing their taxes directly to the IRS for free, a new report says, and that option will be tested next year.
