Canoe club faces fines after cinder blocks placed on coral, Hawaii joins interstate compact to lure doctors, census shows state population aging, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii moves to lure mainland doctors. Doctors from other states may soon be able to quickly acquire licenses to practice medicine in Hawaii after state lawmakers passed a bill this month enabling the governor to join the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact, an agreement among states that streamlines the licensing process. Star-Advertiser.
The aging of Hawaii is accelerating, 2020 census shows. The U.S. Census Bureau’s demographic profile released Thursday shows there were 282,451 people age 65 and older in Hawaii, representing 19.4% of the state’s total population of 1.45 million. That’s a 45% increase from the number of residents in that age group who were counted in 2010, when they comprised 14.3% of the population, or 1 in 7 residents. Star-Advertiser.
Slight summer cool-down predicted for Hawaii tourism. A rush of travelers to Hawaii is expected for the Memorial Day weekend, the kickoff to summer, but there are signs in the state’s visitor industry that the season may not be as robust as last year. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Green to name new HTA board members; De Fries’ future uncertain. Gov. Josh Green on Friday morning said in an online interview he would be appropriating more than $60 million for tourism promotion, marketing and management when he signs the state budget into law in mid-June. Tribune-Herald.
Solar loan program gets $100M recharge. The Legislature this year appropriated a $100 million infusion to an agency nicknamed Hawaii’s Green Bank to continue lending money to households with low and moderate incomes for installing rooftop solar systems while also expanding the program to finance energy storage systems. Star-Advertiser.
State funds for late rent, mediation to be revisited. Key state lawmakers are vowing to revisit a bill that died in the final days of the legislative session that would have required mediation between landlords and tenants before filing for eviction, while providing landlords millions in emergency rent relief. Star-Advertiser.
New $15 Million Grant Seeks To Address Root Causes Of Health Disparities In Hawaii. Hawaii Island Community Health Center will use the funding to elevate children's access to care. Civil Beat.
Hawaii private-school tuitions rise with inflation. While increases in the average tuition for Hawaii’s private schools statewide for this fall will be smaller than expected at about 2.3%, some prominent schools are raising their tuition by much more as they start to catch up with the past two years’ inflation and rate hikes that were delayed or cut back during the COVID-19 pandemic. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Calls Mount For The Honolulu City Council To Vote On Salary Increases. Many constituents feel that the increases are a "slap in the face," and they want more accountability. Civil Beat.
Honolulu Council Members Seek To Make The Chamber A Full-Time Job Amid Pay Criticism. Two measures would ban council members from having other jobs in a move aimed at ensuring they focus all their attention on the public's business. Civil Beat.
‘This Is Gold’: An Unprecedented Push To Restore Urban Honolulu Watersheds From Ridge To Reef. A nearly $8 million project will take the Hawaiian approach to land management and apply it to busy parts of town. Civil Beat.
Pay per wave: Native Hawaiians divided over artificial surf lagoon in the birthplace of surfing. The project has landed in court and reflects the unease some Native Hawaiians feel about the commercialization of what long has been a cultural touchstone. Associated Press.
Kuhio Beach hours to change for safety, cleanliness’ sake. The city Department of Parks and Recreation is making plans to extend Kuhio Beach Park’s daily closure by an extra two hours — a move that will broaden the park’s shutdown from midnight to 5 a.m. Star-Advertiser.
24 people cited at Kaʻena Point State Park, most for access during off hours. Eighteen people were cited Saturday night for being in a closed area, in violation of Ka‘ena Point State Park closure hours on Oʻahu; and five others were cited for not having special access permits, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. Maui Now.
Hawaii Island
Mayor Roth To Hold Island-Wide Town Hall Circuit. Mayor Mitch Roth announced the debut of his town hall series, “Sustainable Horizons: Mayor Roth’s Community Impact Check-in,” aimed at providing updates and fostering engagement with communities across Hawaiʻi Island. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Keck Observatory director retiring after nearly 40 years. When Hilton Lewis began working at the W. M. Keck Observatory in 1986, astronomy was a very different field. Tribune-Herald.
HVO clears final hurdle in move to UH-Hilo. In a couple of years, Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and support staff should be able to move from their temporary headquarters at Hilo Iron Works and a Keaau warehouse and into fancy new digs at the University of Hawaii at Hilo. Tribune-Herald.
Keaau Middle School top site for proposed new library. A draft environmental assessment for a proposed new library to serve the Keaau and Mountain View communities was published Tuesday and lists five preferred sites for the 13,900-square-foot building, but rates a site at the Keaau Middle School as the most preferred. Tribune-Herald.
64 Cats Captured, Relocated From Waikoloa. An effort to catch and relocate a large number of feral cats from a parking lot in the Waikōloa Resort area is underway, with 64 cats already reported captured, spayed/neutered, and rehomed. Big Island Video News.
Maui
County water directors to discuss water rate increases. Maui County Water Supply Director John Stufflebean and Deputy Director James “Kimo” Landgraf will discuss possible water rate increases and other important issues on the county radio show at 7 a.m. Thursday on KAOI. Maui News.
Hawaii Lawmakers Did Not Fund The Overpass To Kihei’s New High School. The ongoing effort to build a protected pedestrian crossing over a bustling highway to Kihei’s new high school has hit yet another barrier: Lawmakers didn’t put money in the state budget this past session to build it. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Emergency preparedness survey to be conducted on Kaua‘i. The state Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office said it will conduct a Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response (CASPER) survey from June 6-9. Garden Island. Kauai Now.
County offers free composting bins. The County of Kaua‘i Department of Public Works Solid Waste Division announced two new distribution points on the North Shore for Earth Machine Home Composting Bins — ‘Aina Ho‘okupu o Kilauea and the Hanalei Initiative. Garden Island.
