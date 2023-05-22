'Lone Ranger' Senator Sam Slom dies, Legislature criticized for spending binge, Mauna Kea permafrost diminishing, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Legislature criticized for ‘wild spending binge’. Hawaii lawmakers took special liberty this year to appropriate local taxpayer revenue far in excess of what the state Constitution and a related statute hold as typically advisable. Star-Advertiser.
Civil Beat Is Seeking Public Records From The FBI In Lawmaker Bribery Cases. The U.S. Justice Department is refusing to release case files on privacy grounds. Honolulu Civil Beat has filed a lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Investigation over the federal agency’s refusal to release records involving two Hawaii lawmakers who are in prison for accepting bribes. Civil Beat.
Hawaii’s Local Film Industry Has Long Taken A Back Seat To Hollywood. New Money Might Help. Attempts to change Hawaii's film incentives sparked a feud between Senate leaders and the manager of the Hawaii film office. Civil Beat.
Funding allows Hawaii Tourism Authority to cover procurements. The Hawaii Tourism Authority is slated to make three major awards today, covering procurement to manage the brands and market Hawaii to the United States and Canada, and to offer support services for destination stewardship. Star-Advertiser.
Board of Education OKs next phase of department's plan to help students. The state Board of Education on Thursday unanimously approved a plan on how the department will carry out the vision of 258 public schools for the next six years. Hawaii Public Radio.
Army leaders stress alliances, logistics at Waikiki conference. As Army leaders and other military officials gathered in Honolulu last week for the Association of the U.S. Army’s Land Forces of the Pacific symposium at the Sheraton Waikiki, mobility and logistics in the vast Pacific region took center stage in many conversations. The annual conference, which returned in-person last year, attracted 14 chiefs of Army from around the world. Star-Advertiser.
Health risks from COVID are not over, Hawaii doctor says. With the end of the federal public health emergency for COVID-19 on May 11, there have been major changes to funding for tools such as testing, along with an end in case reporting requirements — and a slide in vaccinations and masking. Star-Advertiser.
Native Hawaiians Are Overrepresented In Prisons. Cultural Education Could Help. Windward Community College is one of the only higher education institutions in Hawaii offering culturally focused classes in prison. Civil Beat.
Governor traveling to Seattle for meetings with officials working to solve homelessness. While there, Green will meet with government officials and others working to solve homelessness, housing and health care issues in Washington state. Kauai Now.
Oahu
Honolulu’s Handi-Van shortage worsens. Honolulu’s transportation department has had to cut back its order of new TheHandi-Vans, desperately needed to shuttle residents with disabilities to medical appointments, grocery stores and other destinations, after agreeing to pay the local dealer substantially more than its bid price for each vehicle. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu crime numbers drop in 2022, HPD says. Honolulu Police Department statistics for 2022 show declines in seven of the eight major violent and property offense categories. The only category to show an increase was murder, which rose to 25 last year compared to 21 in 2021. Star-Advertiser.
50th State Fair is back for the summer at Aloha Stadium. The carnival kicks off May 26 and runs through July 9 at Aloha Stadium. Attractions include food booths, E.K Fernandez rides, and an entertainment tent filled with a talented lineup. Hawaii News Now.
Aulani reef fish contributing to science. At Disney’s Aulani Resort &Spa at Koolina, the colorful reef fish in Oahu’s only human-made snorkeling lagoon are doing more than just swimming about looking pretty for the hotel’s guests. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Rare tropical permafrost near Mauna Kea’s summit diminishing, researchers find. Researchers have discovered that rare tropical permafrost near the summit of Mauna Kea is gradually receding. The frozen soil patches, a scientific anomaly in this tropical paradise, show signs of shrinking over time, raising questions about the underlying causes. Hawaii News Now.
Police chief talks trust during EHCC panel discussion. Police Chief Ben Moszkowicz told about 50 who attended a panel discussion Saturday at East Hawaii Cultural Center “trust is the currency” that leads to better relations between the community and police. Tribune-Herald.
Boy Scouts admits prior shooting cases, attorneys say. Attorneys for the family of a Big Island Boy Scout killed in an accidental shooting during a “Troop Shoot” and “Family Fun Day” at a camp firing range in August are pressing for reports of other recent Boy Scout-related shooting incidents nationwide. Star-Advertiser.
Repairs On Hawaiian Ocean View Estates Well Completed. Officials say normal water usage from the water spigots may resume, and the standpipe facility for commercial water haulers will reopen on Monday. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Water rate hikes possible; new rate for hotels. Maui County water customers — including residents, farmers, businesses and hotels — could see increases to their water bills in the coming months as the county seeks to up funding for operations and projects. Maui News.
Remaining OB providers try to fill the gap in care. After Maui Lani Physicians and Surgeons announced earlier this year that the clinic will no longer be taking any new pregnancy cases, Malama I Ke Ola Health Center and Kaiser Permanente Maui became the remaining two options on island for full maternity services and deliveries. Maui News.
Maui’s unemployment rate dips to 2.8% in April 2023. Maui’s unemployment rate dipped to 2.8% in April of 2023, down from 3.4% in March. Maui Now.
Kauai
Hawai‘i Coffee Association conference coming to Kaua‘i. The statewide Hawaiʻi Coffee Association is perking with its upcoming annual conference June 15-17 at the Kaua‘i Beach Resort & Spa in Līhu‘e. Kauai Now.
