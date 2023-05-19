Three Hawaii beaches in top 10 ranking, Gov. Green helps rescue driver, Craig Angelos named UH athletic director, Katherine Kealoha loses bid to be released from prison, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Associated Press.
Tourism, construction still Hawaii’s recession buffers. Economist: It’s ‘hard to be pessimistic’ amid positive signs in the local economy. Despite heightened risks, Hawaii economists believe the state is still likely to avoid an outright recession due to tourism and construction activity softening the hit. Maui News.
Car dealership inventory increasing as demand remains high. Those in the market for a new car may have better luck finding a car that meets their needs, dealerships said car inventory is improving while the ticket price on cars is on a downward trend. KHON2.
Hawaiian monk seal population continues to increase. Hawaiian monk seal populations have grown to an estimated 1,605 in 2022, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This number is up from an estimated 1,564 in 2021. Spectrum News.
Oahu
Mayor Insists City Didn’t Downplay Health Concerns Over Kailua Sewage. Blangiardi and the state health director pushed back against assertions made by state clean water supervisors monitoring the situation. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Vacant Homes Would Be Taxed At Higher Rate Under Possible City Plan. Honolulu officials are considering ways to boost city income and expand the pool of rental housing by raising the property taxes on homes that have been left vacant by their owners. Civil Beat.
Katherine Kealoha Fails In Effort To Get Out Of Prison. A request from disgraced former Honolulu prosecutor Katherine Kealoha to end her 13-year prison sentence early has been officially rejected. In a ruling on Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge J. Michael Seabright denied Kealoha’s petition. Civil Beat. KHON2.
HPD Investigation Of Makaha Cops Is Wrapping Up, Commission Told. More than a year and a half after four police officers allegedly ran a car full of people off the road, the Honolulu Police Department is just about done with its investigation of the incident. Civil Beat.
New homeless facility that long sat idle will soon house medical respite beds. In a major development, the city says it’s on track to open a medical respite facility for the homeless in early June inside an Iwilei housing project that’s been sitting empty for more than a year. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Craig Angelos approved as next Hawaii athletic director. Craig Angelos is the new University of Hawaii at Manoa athletic director, starting June 5, after he was approved by the UH Board of Regents today at Honolulu Community College. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Oil-fired power plant proposed for conversion. Hawaiian Electric is seeking to redevelop an 85-year-old power plant in Pearl City as part of meeting a state goal for a 100% renewable energy supply by 2045. Star-Advertiser. Associated Press.
What will replace Pali Lanes? 2 years after its closure, the answer remains unclear. It’s been nearly two years since an iconic Kailua landmark closed its doors for good. That’s got community members wondering what the future of Pali Lanes actually looks like. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Hawai‘i County Council approves first reading of $1.19 billion budget for FY 2023-24. During a special meeting on Thursday, the Hawai‘i County Council approved the first reading of the County’s proposed fiscal year 2023-24 operating and capital budgets that total nearly $1.19 billion. Big Island Now.
Gov. Green, others help driver in overturned vehicle on Big Island. Green was traveling on Waikoloa Road to attend the Waikoloa Solar + Storage ribbon-cutting ceremony when he and his security detail saw an overturned vehicle sometime before 10 a.m. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
AES opens its newest solar plus storage site amid Hawaiʻi's push for renewables. The AES Corporation has started operating its Waikoloa Solar + Storage Project, capable of generating up to 30 megawatts and storing 120 megawatt-hours. Hawaii Public Radio. West Hawaii Today.
CSO Decommissioning Delay Due To Mirror Removal. Officials say CSO is finalizing the design of a special cradle that can carry the telescope mirror down the mountain. Big Island Video News.
Maui
MPD plan: Recruiting, community relations among top priorities. Around 42 percent of Maui County residents said they have a favorable impression of the Maui Police Department, while 24 percent saw the department unfavorably, according to a survey of 402 residents included in MPD’s recently released strategic plan. Maui News. Maui Now.
Nexamp to provide update on two Upcountry shared solar projects. Nexamp will host two virtual community meetings to provide updates on two Upcountry shared solar projects–Piʻiholo Road Solar and Makawao Solar. Maui Now.
Kauai
Marriott hiring for several positions on Kaua‘i. Positions are available at The Westin Princeville Ocean Resort Villas, Marriott’s Kauai Beach Club, Marriott’s Kauai Lagoons – Kalanipu’u and Marriott’s Waiohai Beach Club properties. Kauai Now.
Truck spill closes Nimitz Highway westbound lanes - Honolulu police have closed the westbound lanes of North Nimitz Highway at Sand Island Access Road after a truck spilled its load this morning.
